Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker & Rep. Jason Crow all tested positive for Covid

The Omicron variant has exploded throughout the UK and America, and I would assume other countries as well. While virologists are still examining Omicron, the early indicators are that it’s the most contagious variant so far, and that it’s “breaking through” with vaccinated people. That being said, these breakthrough infections are not leading to mass hospitalizations. People are just getting sick and they are “mildly symptomatic.” Now three fully vaccinated members of Congress have developed breakthrough Covid: Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Jason Crow.

Three Democratic members of Congress announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey as well as Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado shared that they had tested positive for Covid-19 via tweets from their official accounts.

They all reported having received Covid-19 booster shots and experiencing mild symptoms.

Warren was on the Senate floor last week before the chamber went on recess, but CNN could not confirm that Booker was.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” Warren tweeted. “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives.”

Crow tweeted that he “just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection.”

The announcements came as the emergence of the Omicron variant has thrust the nation — and the White House — back into an uncertain pandemic reality, posing both public health and political challenges.

The US is now facing a resurgent coronavirus as the pandemic marches into its third year: The country was averaging 126,967 new cases per day as of Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University — up from an average of just more than 70,000 new cases per day at the beginning of November.