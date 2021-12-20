Lee Pace thinks people are ‘trolling’ him when they’re actually lusting after him

I follow a number of gay men on Twitter and I’ve found, on the whole, that Lee Pace is probably the closest thing to a consensus Hot Guy. Everyone loves him. Everyone thinks he’s hot AF. He holds a special place in the hearts of gay dudes though. They’ll follow him anywhere. They’ll probably become Foundation’s biggest audience. That’s what Lee Pace is promoting these days, the Apple series Foundation, where he plays the leader of a futuristic empire. Pace was interviewed by The Cut, and he knows that people love him, or love to look at photos of him, or day-dream about what his neck smells like. Some highlights:
He’s aware of the lust: “I am aware. I don’t understand how the internet works. I actually think people are trolling me. Who’s trolling who is the question. But I guess that’s what you submit yourself to on the internet: a mutual troll fest. I guess I’m trolling back and that’s fun for everyone involved.”
He loves his dog: “There was about a three-year period of time where I didn’t have a dog and I was depressed.”
His farm in upstate New York: “For a while, we planted wheat and corn and sunflowers. Now we put it to hay because I travel so much. I plant a lot of trees. I have tree projects every year. If I can get a few more seasons of Foundation, I’m going to put a fence up and get as many animals as I can.”
His private life: “My feeling about it now is I choose not to answer questions about my life. I choose to show things as I want to. That feels to me appropriate in the 21st century. I actually think it’s kind of fun.”
His rumored partner/husband: Pace’s rumored partner, based on America’s great detective, The Internet, is Thom Browne exec Matthew Foley (both are tagged in each other’s Instagrams). He prefers not to identify Foley, but Pace consistently refers to “we” when talking about life at the farm. Then, I notice a gold wedding band on his left hand and ask about it. He playfully feigns surprise. “What? No! How did that get there? Gus, do you know anything about that?”
He’s not going to talk about his sexuality endlessly: In 2018, he was asked about his sexuality in a W Magazine interview and said he found the question “intrusive.” It then led Pace to come out as “a member of the queer community” on Twitter (with the help of a Missy Elliott GIF) and then in a New York Times profile. “I just don’t feel like I owe anyone an explanation about who I am or what I do. I mean talk about a farce, like 12 times I read ‘He’s come out!’ [Laughs.] I’m not hiding. I’m living and I always have been.”
The hot man who loves dogs and lives on a big farm in upstate New York with his fashion-executive husband? Sign me up. And no, people aren’t trolling him! People genuinely love him! I can’t go a day without seeing someone lusting after him and calling him Daddy. That’s not trolling! That’s being an Internet Boyfriend.
Photos courtesy of Pace’s Instagram.
My goodness, so so hot. I’ve loved him since Pushing Daisies, terrific actor
I adored that show! It might be time for a re-watch.
he seems like he has an awesome personality, but whoa, he’s not my type at all. different strokes
I adored him in Miss Pettigrew lives for a day. I only started to live him after I saw the Fall he was so handsome. I think he came out as gay or bisexual at some point. I can still admire a beautiful man though
Same, I was crushed when Pushing Daisies was cancelled. He has only gotten better and better, as the years go by, I can’t believe he is shocked!
I’ve been watching “Foundation”. Man, Pace abs like “whoa”, you really notice him since the first episode. He has become this beautiful man I enjoy looking at, plus he is great at playing Emperor.
He’s so good in it, and his abs *hot* *hot* *hot* lol
He (along with Brother Dusk) is my favorite part of Foundation.
I read the books and am quite disappointed in the series as a whole, but the new addition of the clone Emperor with those incredible actors is enough to keep me watching.
He jumps off the screen in every scene he’s in!
Dear God please send me a straight man who has this man’s looks and personality. Amen!
He’s so talented and so attractive. I am always interested in Mr. Pace what he’s up to. I like how he keeps protects his love life and partner. I say this because this is the only way I could ever be in a relationship with an actor or famous person.
Leave me out of the spotlight and love all the time babe.
I was going to say we was an ageless vampire but then I realized how young he was in LOTR. Wow! He seemed mid-30’s in LOTR but he was a baby (20~)
Okay, I need to watch whatever he’s in
For anyone who has read Asimov, be warned the show diverges greatly from the books. And the parts with Gaal Dornick and Salvor Hardin are pretty dull.
That being said, the parts with Emperor Lee Pace and his clone brothers, which were made up for the show, is easily some of the best acting I’ve seen in the last few years. the show would have been so much better if they actually focused on the empire’s perspective of its fated decline rather than trying to make the actual plots into compelling TV.
I just commented something similar above. So disappointed in the parts of Gaal Dornick and Salvor Hardin (such poor casting). I could have done w/o these parts entirely if I didn’t love Jared Harris so much.
But the introduction of the clones is so interesting. I love watching how the show navigates the empire’s decline in such a different way from the books.
I’m glad he’s out and living his life with a partner who is also out. His relationship with fellow LOTR actor Richard Armitage dimmed his light for a bit (maybe the 3 years without a dog?) but everything works out in the end.
Although the Richard/Lee fans will have to give up the hope that they will get back together since it looks like Lee is now married.
I had no idea about him and Richard Armitage
DataLounge was all over that relationship back then with sightings and gossip. Richard and Lee never acknowledged it, but some fans were a bit over the top about it including posting pics of them out and about in NYC.
I thought he clarified that in regards to being called gay “I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women. I don’t know why anyone would care.” He has stated he’s part of the queer community, but that doesn’t automatically equate to gay ..ffs! If he prefers to not put a label on it, whether be it gay, bi or pan…other than queer..maybe let him.
yeah, this. he loves who he loves.
and, apparently, EVERYONE loves HIM! I first saw him in Halt and Catch Fire and he was awesome in that.
all I have to say about him is what a friend of mine always says.
that boy FINE.
Halt and Catch fire was our 2020 binge. It’s such a good series.
He’s beautiful. He’s said before he dates men and women but has never said he is gay (unless he has said so in recent times). He’s currently in a relationship with a man.
I love Lee Pace! So gorgeous, amazing actor, and seems like a great person too. My ultimate swoon forever!
That picture of Lee Pace, in what is basically a loin cloth, eating pizza is the highlight of 2021.
Of course I had to google Matt Foley… and oh lord. Those two men standing next to each other.
Their hotness competes with the sun.
Any article about Lee Pace is such a gift. Thank you for the early Christmas present!
I had to Google him as well and good Lord… where do you see his hotness?
A partner is much more than just looks but Lee’s partner doesn’t hold a candle to him, to be honest…. at least from the outside.
*raises hand* Am gay, can confirm.
Good to know that he knows he was trolling us with those sock garters because it was honest to God one of my sexual highlights in this (very sad and unadventurous) year! Right into the kinks! He really is a guy a LOT of people can agree on, a bisexual friend of mine who almost exclusively dates women has him on top of her “reasons I’m bi” list and I’ve seen a number of straight guys at least online admit that they would. Only other guy with that effect I’ve seen was Lenny Kravitz.
Been a fan of his since Soldier’s Girl. I actually thought he was a woman until Pushing Daisies came out. I like that he keeps his shit on lockdown.
LOVED him in The Fall, fell in love with him in Halt and Catch Fire. He’s smokin hot. I thought he was amazing in Soldier’s Girl. Longtime fan over here. I think he’s pan but also think it’s his business and love that it’s on lockdown. He seems very happy with his partner and his farm.
I had to go back and google The Fall because there is a TV show called The Fall with Jamie Dornan playing a serial killer and Gillian Anderson as the detective and I was like I definitely don’t remember him being in that. Turns out it was a movie back in 2006.
I’ve watched the first few episodes of Foundation and while I’m on the fence on whether I like the show, the scenes with the three emperors are definitely the best and most stand out parts of the show. Lee Pace is memorable as Brother Day. I remember Lee Pace from Pushing Daisies (RIP, it was cancelled too soon!) and ever since I’ve kept my eye out for him. Regardless of his sexuality, he is a beautiful man and his partner is a lucky man.
I saw him in one of my favorite movies with the incomparable Frances McDormand–Mrs. Pettigrew Lives for a Day and everyone was great in it. He is gorgeous in it!
I love him so much. He is unbelievably beautiful, funny, talented. As for Matthew Foley, he, too, is beautiful, so I guesss I will allow it *cries*
I was working at the Alley Theatre in Houston in the late 1990′s (assisting the artistic director). I was first introduced to Lee Pace when he was a teenager and joined the acting company for a production of Greek classics. It was obvious to all of us that this kid was a true talent. I became an instant fan. I never really got to engage with him beyond a few words when I needed to share notes from the director, so it’s not like I knew him in any way. But I remember that feeling of watching someone that we all knew was going to do great things. I’ve followed his career ever since. I am not only glad that he is having success but that he also seems to have navigated a business that is not always very easy on young people. Okay, yeah, he’s hot – no argument there. But for me what really makes him hot is his talent and his determination to keep parts of his life to himself (which is probably why he was so successful at avoiding the pitfalls that have plagues so many other young actors). Now let’s hurry up on the next season of FOUNDATION.
Wow, I didn’t think it was possibly but his husband is equally as hot 🥵