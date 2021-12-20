Queen Elizabeth was ‘seen’ in London ‘without a walking stick,’ how very odd

Queen Elizabeth was allegedly seen in London last week, and only the Sun reported it. It’s suspicious as hell! While I think the Weekend-at-Bernies theory about the Queen is untrue, what is true is that the Queen’s staff has been squirrelly about QEII’s health status for months now, and the “events” the Queen does at Windsor Castle are highly choreographed. This isn’t a case where conspiracy theorists have some off-the-wall theory. People aren’t imaging this: the situation around the Queen is genuinely weird and unsettling, and it definitely feels like no one is being honest about what’s actually going on.

The Queen was back on her feet for a trip to London last week, we can reveal. Her Majesty’s secret visit is thought to be the first time she has left Windsor since October. The monarch, 95, has been on light duties since spending a night in hospital two months ago. And this week she axed her annual pre-Christmas party for 50 family members amid Covid fears. But last week the Queen — whose husband Prince Philip died aged 99 in April — was seen in the capital without a walking stick. An onlooker said yesterday: “Everyone has been worried sick for the Queen after she went to hospital.So it was great she was out and about and on her feet and looking back to her best. Hopefully, being on her feet in London is a sign that we will see her back on engagements soon. This is such a boost ahead of Christmas when everyone is so down in the dumps right now.”

[From The Sun]

The “eyewitness” acts like the Queen was sauntering down Trafalgar Square without a cane, spreading Christmas cheer. Very… weird.

Meanwhile, the rise of the Omicron variant is a political convenience for the Queen’s handlers. The Queen’s Christmas season was supposed to include a large pre-holiday luncheon at Windsor Castle, followed by a trip to Sandringham with close family and somewhat “normal” royal Christmas festivities. After the Queen cancelled the luncheon, now it’s looking like the Queen won’t even travel to Sandringham. Her Sandringham trip is “under review,” and it’s looking like the annual “walk to church” is definitely cancelled, mostly because locals gather for a glimpse of the royals and it could become a superspreader event. If she does skip Sandringham, that means she would just stay at Windsor and perhaps some senior royals would just come to visit her for Christmas there.