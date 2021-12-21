“Kelly Clarkson was unsuccessful at getting her ex evicted from her home” links
  • December 21, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson was not successful in her attempt to get Brandon Blackstock evicted from her Montana home (where he is squatting). [JustJared]
Zahara Jolie-Pitt went with Angelina Jolie to Washington last week, and Zahara was in some of those VAWA meetings too. [LaineyGossip]
Trevor Noah sued a New York hospital for negligence. [Dlisted]
A Republican candidate has a theory about Colorado’s out, gay governor: he’s secretly straight and his marriage to a man is a liberal plot! [OMG Blog]
John Lithgow was only in Dexter: New Blood for a second. [Pajiba]
Vintage Anna Wintour in a chic minidress. [GFY]
Some of the best news corrections of the year. [Buzzfeed]
Aaron Sorkin just misses the point about a lot of things. [Towleroad]
Plentiful drama on Sister Wives. [Starcasm]
Christopher John Rogers’ Pre-Fall collection is so colorful. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The comfort of the @affirmations Instagram account. [Jezebel]

STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls"

8 Responses to ““Kelly Clarkson was unsuccessful at getting her ex evicted from her home” links”

  1. Va Va Kaboom says:
    December 21, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    Motion to Call BULLSHIT, your Honor. If I have the means to rent, Brandon Blackstock sure as hell does too.

    Reply
  2. Coco says:
    December 21, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Brandon is such trash, he definitely trying to stick it to Kelly by squatting in her house.

    Reply
  3. Rhiley says:
    December 21, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Squatters rights always baffle me.

    Reply
  4. Detnow359 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    Never been a fan of Brandon or his daddy

    Reply
  5. lunchcoma says:
    December 21, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Oh, wow, that rant about Polis is a TRIP. He’s been out for at least a decade and honestly, the idea that he’s straight would be sort of laughable if it wasn’t for the ridiculous allegations of abuse and the antisemitism.

    Also, Marlon Reis is a doll and has better things to do with his time than be someone’s…whatever the gay version of “beard” would even be.

    Reply
  6. pyritedigger says:
    December 21, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    Kelly just needs to sell that house. She has the money to take that loss. What a POS

    Reply
  7. Bettyrose says:
    December 21, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Sister Wives and Big Love always have me thinking about how communal living (like a Kibbutz) is probably really great for some people. Especially if you want a big family/lots of children. It makes zero sense as a patriarchal fantasy though. No one is satisfied with the situation or getting what they thought they signed up for.

    Reply

