“Kelly Clarkson was unsuccessful at getting her ex evicted from her home” links

Kelly Clarkson was not successful in her attempt to get Brandon Blackstock evicted from her Montana home (where he is squatting). [JustJared]

Zahara Jolie-Pitt went with Angelina Jolie to Washington last week, and Zahara was in some of those VAWA meetings too. [LaineyGossip]

Trevor Noah sued a New York hospital for negligence. [Dlisted]

A Republican candidate has a theory about Colorado’s out, gay governor: he’s secretly straight and his marriage to a man is a liberal plot! [OMG Blog]

John Lithgow was only in Dexter: New Blood for a second. [Pajiba]

Vintage Anna Wintour in a chic minidress. [GFY]

Some of the best news corrections of the year. [Buzzfeed]

Aaron Sorkin just misses the point about a lot of things. [Towleroad]

Plentiful drama on Sister Wives. [Starcasm]

Christopher John Rogers’ Pre-Fall collection is so colorful. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The comfort of the @affirmations Instagram account. [Jezebel]