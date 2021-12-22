“They recut the ‘Death on the Nile’ trailer to edit out you-know-who” links

If you’d like to see a great version of Death on the Nile, check out the version with David Suchet as Poirot. This new version looks pretty terrible, and they’re clearly trying to hide the fact that Armie Hammer has a pretty significant role. [Just Jared]
Armie has THE role.
This isn’t new. We know who he plays.
All they gotta do is just release it on a streaming service and call it a day.
Promotion for this is gonna be a disaster, especially since Branaugh is campaigning for Belfast.
@ Tiffany, Kenneth Branaugh is such a phenomenal actor/ director. I have adored him since Dead Again, as well as Emma Thompson!!
“Dead Again” is one of the GREATEST, most underrated movies of all time. It’s so fantastic, oh my god, and the score sends chills up my spine. I hardly know of anyone whose seen it because it really flew under the radar in the 90′s, so your comment makes me so darn happy.
It’s one of my favourite movies of all time! I continue to use scissors with a sense of uneasy dread (especially all silver ones) and it’s been like 30 years!
@Anners, these are FOR YOU!
The first Scream was partially filmed in my hometown while I was in high school. We were all buzzing with how cool it was and would try to sneak a peak of the actors during filming. Can’t believe it’s been 25 years already!
omg SO JEALOUS! I was obsessed with scream back in the day, never understood why neve Campbell was never a bigger star, she had it all, looks, talent, shame as I find her very watchable.
@Oliphant
She took a really long break from acting. For her mental health, mostly, but also to focus on her family.
@krystina, thanks for that- I do hope it wasn’t due to some Weinstein type stuff
I completely forgot that Scream was filmed in Sonoma County, still the best movie filmed here was Bandits with Billy Bob Thornton, Cate Blanchet and Bruce Willis.
Armie Hammer and Letitia Wright in one film. Oof, this didn’t age well did it?
I just watched Scream 1-4 for the first time this year and wow! I adored every second of it. The fact that it keeps the three core characters throughout each film really gives it a warmth and personality that a lot of other slashers lack. I’m really looking forward to Scream 5.
They should just rename it Voyage of the Cancelled. Most of the hate I’ve seen was for Gal Godot. I think the Armie Hammer disgust is assumed at this point, although many people pay no attention to the news out of Hollywood. But the cannibal stuff surely leaked into all the timelines, right?
What did Gal Gadot do wrong??
She’s Jewish, Israeli, was part of the armed forces. Maybe it stems from there. Gal Gadot was objected from when she was chosen to play WW for all this, IIRC
People don’t like her Imagine video which, at worst, was tone-deaf IMO. Not something worth canceling her over. I know that she gets flack for her stance on Israel and Palestine but I do not know enough about her positions nor am I Israeli or Palestinian so I can’t really speak to that controversy.
Thanks for the info! Being Jewish myself I thought that was cool for WW. And since she’s Israeli, service in the armed forces is compulsory. But I don’t know anything about her politics otherwise. My personal experience is that mainstream Israelis tend to be on the side of a peaceful agreement and object to extremist policies like Jewish settlements in the territories, but it’s an all around awful situation so unless Gadot is personally doing something to make it worse, she doesn’t rank with rapists on the cancel scale.
ETA: Googled the controversy. And while I cringe at Ted Cruz liking her tweet, it was absolute milqtoast. Obviously trying to be as inoffensive to as many people as possible. I can see getting angry when someone with a public platform doesn’t do more. But her fame is still quite precarious. She’d be forgotten in a year if Hollywood deemed her too controversial to cast.
@ Ennie, but don’t several countries require you to serve in their armed forces for a certain amount of time? Why should GG be slammed for being from Israel? She isn’t involved in the negotiations and I am certain that she would love for their to be peace for both countries. It’s not her fault or responsibility as to what is happening between Israel and Palestine, just as it wasn’t our fault that the Orange Trupmolini was elected! People need to have some sense with regards to who is actually responsible and be angry at THEM, not those who come from countries that are at war or have corrupt leaders.
I feel like I read on here (? I think?) that she’s insufferable in real life. She’s rude to staff and lets her children run wild unchecked. I really loved her in the first WW, but she wasn’t a very strong actor in the 2nd. Or Red Notice. She’s stunning, though.
Agree. David Suchet is a treasure. I’ve seen him on stage IRL a few times and he is just as talented as one might expect — flawless even with an American accent (doing O’Neill).
I love David Suchet! He will always be the best Poirot for me.
@Ashley
The ONLY Poirot I accept is Suchet.
Just like the only Sherlock Holmes is Basil Rathbone.
Love a bit of darling Basil, I would also put Jeremy Brett up there *swoons at both*
How dare you disrespect Jeremy Brett like that
(You’re right about Suchet tho)
@A
TBH I couldn’t get into the wonderful Jeremy Brett, hard as I tried. (and I did try, I loved him. I would have listened to that man read the ingredients on a can of bug spray)
(In my defense my first Sherlock Holmes book was The Hound of the Baskervilles ,which to this day I will read over and over. Sidney Paget’s illustration of Holmes sealed the deal. In my mind that’s what he looked like and along came Rathbone and that was that)
Also. Gonna get some blowback but Robert Downey, Jr? Nope. And Nope till eternity
I haven’t been following Armie Hammer. I’ve seen him in a few things. He seems unremarkable. I actually think tho movie looks great from the trailer, but Branagh’s accent isn’t doing it for me. David Suchet he isn’t.
Just so you know, he turned out to be a sexual predator of the cannibal variety. His is an almost unbelievably disturbing and sickening story.
Suchet is classic but I feel a bit bored of his poirot now- perhaps because I grew up with his portrayal, I loved Kenneth Brannagh’s version, and there was also a version of the ABC murders on a few christmases ago with John Malkovich as Poirot and he was AMAZING, would love to see more of that.
I haven’t seen David Suchet’s version, but I have very fond memories of the 1978 Death on the Nile. Peter Ustinov plays Poirot and the cast is fantastic: David Niven, Bette Davis, Angela Lansbury, Mia Farrow and Maggie Smith.
Peter Ustinov YES!!! His version of evil under the sun is a real comfort watch for me- great cast, beautiful sunny location, and he is just superb. Thanks for the reminder I’ll watch that Over the holidays
@CiCi
Murder On The Orient Express is mine. The 1974 version
Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, SEAN CONNERY!!!
Even tho I didn’t care for Albert Finney as Poirot, with that cast I could overlook it
The 1978 version is on Pluto TV now. Just rewatched it — and agree it is the best. (And will admit, I have not seen the David Suchet version in a while.) The cast for the 1978 version had great actors in it — Mia Farrow does crazy good. From the trailer, Gal Gadot does not do bitch (or act) well and Lois Chiles in the 1978 version is much better.
And @Merlinsmom1018: Agree about Albert Finney may be overacting and not being my fav Poirot — really like Peter Ustinov’s version — but the cast in that movie was fantastic.
I also feel Kenneth Branagh is too manner in this role.
I’ll take all the Poirots, please. I’ve only read one novel, but I fell in love with the TV show and have seen it and the other movies multiple times. Hercule is my hero.
I love his intelligence, his vanity, his snobbery. I’m here for all of it and some beautiful Art Deco sets.
Yes the sets and the actress who played miss lemon, her whole look and portrayal of miss lemon was just perfection- I’ve never seen a character so suited to a name, if that makes sense.
That’s what I was thinking as I read the above commenters on which Poirot they favor. I like them all! I’ll take all of ‘em please, even Albert Finney!
$90 million to make Death on the Nile. What a mess.
Yeah, what a waste of money. I won’t be watching it. I get that they have to publish the movie, but they should have shelved it.
Wheel of Time recap was fun—thanks for posting that link. Anyone else watching this series on Amazon Prime? My son is a huge fan of the books, so I’m enjoying getting to know the story and characters. I will say, however, that Game of Thrones quality it is not.
Lol the spider from the dlisted post.
The Agatha Christie adaptations should have been great but have had terrible casting. Murder on the Orient Express had Johnny Depp. Now this.
This could’ve been such a fun movie. Eh, it’ll be remade again someday.
I’ll watch for the Egyptian scenery, if nothing else. And the sunshine–I really need sunshine right now.
Totally, probably with Timmy chalomet as poirot
I love that! Timothy Chalomet has the potential for aging into some really great roles.
Princess Anne’s husband has tested positive for COVID. 👀
Aww Huntsmen are harmless. I’m in Australia and every summer we get at least one that hangs around our house. Think of them like an Australian elf on a shelf. Every morning you wake up, you find them just chilling out on a wall in a different room in your house.
I will probably see this because Agatha Christie has been one of my favorite authors since childhood. But I hated what Branagh did to Murder On the Orient Express so I have low hopes. Armie is out of rehab. Of course he may not bear any repercussions in the long run. Bastard.
David Suchet IS Poirot.
I’m going to watch Death on the Nile as soon as it’s out because I love Agatha Christie so much. I thought Branagh’s first Christie was an adorable cheesefest, the only thing that annoyed me was when he tried to suggest Poirot was mourning some Lost Love, which is completely out of character. Hamminess and an outrageous mustache is very much in character though, so no problems there. A big budget Christie adaptation is pretty much all I need to be happy so I’m not going to quibble too much. It’s a shame the casting is so bad, leaving aside their character defects, Arnie Hammer & Gal Godot just aren’t compelling screen presences. Neither is Johnny Depp any more. So yes, the casting director should take a long hard look at themselves. I do hope they can keep this up and bring us Evil Under The Sun next.