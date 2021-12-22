Prince Edward stopped riding with his brother Andrew four months ago

Prince Edward and Sophie – aka the Earl and Countess of Wessex – have tried to be a bit more lowkey in recent months, especially since Prince Charles let it be known that Edward would not be getting the Duke of Edinburgh title. Charles also let it be known that he was irritated by Sophie and Edward’s Grief Tour following Prince Philip’s passing. So for months, the internal beefs between the Queen’s children have not been in the public sphere. All of the focus has been on the Sussexes and the Cambridges, which is probably by Charles’s design too. So I do wonder why certain people want us talking about how Edward and Prince Andrew have likely had some kind of falling out. Apparently, Edward no longer goes to Windsor to ride with Andrew.
Prince Edward has not been seen riding in Windsor Great Park for at least four months amid signs that members of the Royal Family are keen to distance themselves from Prince Andrew, who has taken to riding there almost every day. Edward is normally a regular fixture in the park, where he stables several horses. However, he has stayed away since his older brother, who is facing hotly disputed sex abuse allegations in the US, was caught smiling for the cameras.
A Palace source last night insisted that there was no feud, that relations were ‘fine’ between the Queen’s two younger sons and Edward has merely been ‘too busy’ to ride.
But an insider close to the Wessexes said that Edward had stopped riding in part because of ‘the Andrew problem’.
‘Edward doesn’t think it is wise to be seen anywhere near Andrew at the moment and he certainly has nothing he wants to say to him about the case,’ said the insider. Edward’s daughter Lady Louise, 18, a talented horsewoman who inherited her grandfather Prince Philip’s custom-made carriage, has also largely stayed away. Instead of weekly lessons and regular rides with her father, a source said she had been seen ‘only very occasionally’.
A source at Windsor Great Park, close to the town’s castle, said: ‘Barely a weekend went by in the past few years when you didn’t see Edward and Lady Louise out riding, but not anymore. You ask around and Edward hasn’t been seen here for at least four months.’
Edward, 57, who lives in nearby Bagshot Park, keeps horses at the Windsor stables and had been expected to be given the title of Ranger of Windsor Great Park after his father’s death in April. Prince Philip held the position for nearly 70 years and members of the family assumed it would pass to Edward. Last night, however, a Palace source said ‘a decision has not yet been made’.
The absence of the Earl of Wessex, who has long been considered a ‘bridge’ between his older brothers, presents a bigger problem for the Royal Family.
This is full of petty royal intrigue from start to finish! It’s not just about a beef between Andrew and Edward, it’s also about little Louise and whether Edward will be named the Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Fascinating. Part of me thinks that this is all Charles’s doing, that Charles told Edward to get in line, to blank Andrew, and Edward’s eventual reward would be this ranger title. Another part of me just wonders if Sophie and Edward don’t want anything to do with Andrew in general, so much so that they want their children to avoid Andrew entirely too. The family dynamics of this are compelling as well, with Edward and Sophie’s closeness to the Queen, and obviously the Queen is still underwriting Andrew’s life and legal defense entirely. It’s all just a reminder that this clan was incredibly dysfunctional long before the Cambridge-Sussex issue even happened.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Did the great styling as princess of Louise happen?
Wasn’t she supposed to be a princess by now?I think,we will see a shift once Maxwell’s jury comes back. If she gets off , then Andrew and others will comeback into limelight. If not, separation will continue.
Does Edward really deserve a cookie for not riding with Andrew only four months ago?
No.
I know. But the BM has such a low bar all the white members of the family, and an incredibly high one for Meghan (and Harry, since he didn’t divorce her or at least become poor and live in a hovel and really regret marrying her like they expected him to). Trash.
But Louise was just riding with Andrew a few months ago, so what does it matter if Edward doesn’t? Literally the last photo we have of Louise is her riding with Andrew! Soooo……*flappy hands*
Yeah. Edward may have issues with Andrew (and who can blame him) but his own daughter was seen riding with Andrew so yeah
Possible she was out riding and he came over and joined her. Then what do you do? It only takes a second to snap a picture.
It was proven those pictures were faked, I thought?
The photo wasn’t real. They had juxtaposed two different days together.
Edward, you gotta pay for your own stables and grooms now? And ride in your own lawn? Tiny violin!
I admit it does sound annoying to have your routine ruined for a criminal brother, but maybe the Essexes could have telegraphed that kind of position on Andrew earlier.
I know right! I does irritate me so when I ride my prized pony near my Mom’s palace every morning and my pesky brother bothers me.
Don’t you just hate that?
Andrew needs to stay away from the stables. Family and staff should not be subjected to his presence.
@ Mac, but the stables are exactly where a jack@$$ should be!
@ Lucky Charm, 🤣🤣🤣
Well said!!
I wonder is Chaz is going to award Edward for playing by his rules? Though, knowing Chucky, he won’t as he is still angry that he was poorly treated as a child. FFS Chuck, you are in your 70’s, I think it’s time to let that sh!t go!! Or go to therapy!!
Charles always use the purse strings to control the family, since he can’t control Harry anymore, it’s on to hapless Eddie, who most forget.
Sofestiva must be spitting bullets that all the performances she put on, they are not being rewarded.
Yes. ‘A decision has not been made’ is totally Charles flexing his muscles on williams prodding. He wants to keep everything in the direct line only.
The biggest problem is that Harry should have been made Duke of Edinburgh. He fits the bill in every way possible.
This “rift” between Ed and Andy seems, to me, like it’s been spun by Sophie. She wants to rid all of them of the stink of Andrew.
Yeah, I don’t believe there’s any feud. The press are just looking for a new story since KP can’t leak on Harry and Meghan anymore. I believe the family is privately standing by and supporting Andrew as their attitude towards pedophilia has always been one of acceptance rather than condemnation.
@ Amy Bee, I agree. This is a family that sticks together no matter the issues at hand or how damaging they are. With PedoAndy being the favorite of TQ, no one wants to be seen upsetting her with regards to their interactions with him. TQ is still queen, no matter her age, and she would not take too kindly that family members are purposefully avoiding their pedophile sibling/relative.
Is he avoiding W&K also? He didn’t bother going to their big concert.
I didn’t even know there was a Ranger of Windsor Great Park. Is it the consolation prize for losing the Duke of Edinburgh? Charles just loves to dangle carrots.
@Jais: Apparently, he was supposed to inherit the Ranger position as well as DoE after Philip’s death.
Huh. Well, I guess he’s still waiting then. No upgrade to rangers or dukes yet. Poor sausage. Sorry these titles are just funny and this family is so messed up.
He can’t be upgraded to Duke until Charles becomes king and the title “merges” with the Crown or whatever the phrasing is, which the Wessexes would have known. But I do think they probably expected a statement from Charles about how they would be named DoE “in due course” or something and instead they got slapped down in the media for talking about it and we heard that charles wanted to use the title in Scotland.
I really wonder if they talk about this in private, just as brothers. Like hey am I gonna get this title or what? I really wonder how much they actually ever talk. And if they do, about what if not the titles?
@Jais.. talk as brothers.. No? Half of this crap could have been solved with a yell and a nasty word at dinner. Nope, these folks get caught up in their birth orders and let the minions get in way.
And if he can’t be a Ranger, is it too late for him to join the Boy Scouts?
Perfect! By joining the scouts he would finally be able to wear an EARNED uniform.
With earned badges!
From what is available to me it appears that Charles wants the Wessex family to work but be low key and in the background and they do not. The issue is the Cambridges aren’t doing sufficient work so others are needed. The Sussex branch has left( otherwise they would be in the Wessex predicament). Will see how this plays out. Does the daughter go for hrh, do Sophie/ Edward decrease their work/ does Charles financially punish them, and whatever else the royals do. It is a soap opera.
Yeah, I can’t imagine being 50+ and my livelihood being at the whim of my older sibling who doesn’t even care enough to protect his own kid/grandkid. A life without self determination seems like punishment.
Poor Edward tried to escape by running his own production company instead of doing royal “work”.
just a few days ago I saw a post about the Duke of Gloucester visiting vaccine center on the royal family insta things must be THAT bad the firm has to wheel out those old& forgotten members & the Cambridges are lazy af but they did it to themselves they pushed the Sussexit
Yeah where the hell have the Cambridges been? Was the carol show really their last event of the year?
I’m aware of Duke of Gloucester because he’s patron of RichardIII Society (I’m a history nerd). He never expected to be a working Royal but his older brother passed so he was next Duke and gave up his career as an architect. Royal website indicates he has 150 patronages and does ‘hundreds’ of official engagements a year. His wife also does some engagements. He’s 77 and in my eyes makes Will & Kate look even lazier.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester both work regularly (as does the Duke of Kent.) Their work barely gets covered by the press, but they do work – not Princess Anne or Charles numbers, but more than Kate. They’re an example of the problem facing the royal family – they work quietly and diligently, doing a lot of the so-called “bread and butter” events….and when they stop working I do think people will notice. They may not miss the Gloucesters per se, but that will be a few hundred engagements a year that aren’t getting done. Same with the Duke of Kent.
@Nic all the royals seem to be really quiet over the past week, but the Cambridges have completely disappeared. Since the carol concert on the 8th, Kate has held one Early Years meeting (whatever THAT) means and there was one trustee meeting. That’s it. Two events.
@ Becks1, anyone in that family out performs Buttons McMutton with regards to work and patronages! Hell, even TQ’s corgis make more appearances than Buttons McMutton!!
Chaz in going to have his hands full once the Glouster and Kent are gone. What is he going to do then? He surely won’t be able to get the Lamridges to work, as they have certainly made it crystal clear that they have no interest or desire to work, no matter how much pressure Chaz puts on them.
@Becks those two “meetings” were probably more like “goodbye Jason, and let’s make sure we’re on the same page before you leave.”
Edward is the Chair of his father’s charity, an organization that works with adolescents. It is not a good look to be seen clowning around with his paedo brother and someone probably finally advised him to that fact and he listened.
As for stabling his horses at Windsor, people forget that Bagshot Park is on the massive grounds of Great Windsor Park, which is 5,000 acres of parkland.
Don’t yell at me because I honestly don’t know, but why can’t Eddy just move his many horses to his property ? It looks massive like it could keep his horses and he could ride there . Also I don’t know what he Is so busy doing, I honestly forget that him and his wife and children exist because I don’t hear about them.
Lastly but most importantly, why does pedo still get to horsey around? He should be locked away in the stables.
@Over it: Why would Edward want to stable horses on own his property when he can do so for free on Mummy’s estate?
I’ve mentioned above, but basically Great Windsor Park is a massive woodland/parkland that has royal Properties sprinkled all over it. So Royal Lodge (Andrew’s home) and Bagshot Park (Edward’s home) sit on this massive property managed by the Crown Estates.
There are a few privately held stables within the park to stable horses at, but likely only one for the Royal family’s use and so Edward likely wouldn’t think to build and staff his own (and likely can’t afford it).
IIRC Edward has his own stables on the Bagshot grounds, but he had to rent them out to make money since he and Sophie cannot afford the estate’s upkeep otherwise. So it might be that there is no room for his horses and he has to stable them elsewhere on the wider Park grounds.
My guess was all the horse riding by Ed and family were meant to be/stay closer to Philip. How many years was Louise ‘the favorite’ due to her love of horses and carriage riding or racing? It’s looking like it was all orchestrated by fiesta.
I definitely got the impression that Louise taking up carriage racing so young was her parents’ way of making sure she got in good with the grandparents. Just like after Sophie got exposed with the “sheikh tapes” she suddenly took an interest in many of the things that QEII and Philip were said to enjoy and remade her image.
I’ve had the horrifying thought that they might have just truly realized Louise is in the age bracket Virginia was. I could totally see creepy Andrew making a comment along the lines of “she’s growing up well” and the horror set in. No more riding anywhere near Uncle Andy.
It’s still disgusting the family is still protecting him.
I have to think that sort of warning was passed on to Louise several years ago if she is now 17/18.
Don’t think she’s Pedo’s “type”.
@JAN some pedos aren’t ‘interested’ in family members. I hate that I know this.
My guess is, if there was a conscious decision to stop riding in Windsor Great Park, that someone told him he should take steps to avoid being photographed with Andrew – not that he is actively avoiding Andrew, he’s just avoiding being photographed with him right now. The Windsors aren’t the type to be bothered by something like abuse/rape of a trafficking victim.
They are more concerned about the appearance of being seen with a sexual predator than with Andrew being a sexual predator.
Exactly. They are only concerned about their reputations, instead of the damage Andrew did to Virginia. That tells me everything I need to know about the royal family.
Honest question here…. But *why* is NOTHING ever said of their son, James. He just turned 14. Louise was out with Grandpa riding *years* before that age. But this boy is *NEVER* seen in public doing things that Louise did. He’s not too young any more. Does anyone know why James has always been hidden and *rarely* spoken of?
There are rumors about his health from what I’ve read and due to that they keep him out of public view because they understandably would want to protect his privacy. I won’t speculate on what his issues are because he’s a kid. Since he is the son of the Queen’s fourth child (Edward), I think he will always fly under the radar because he is so far removed from the throne. I don’t think the British press will ever be too interested in him or try to figure out why we don’t ever see him much.
He’s pretty young and he’s not very far up in the line of succession. And when it comes to royals in general, female royals always drive more interest than male royals anyway (exception being Harry).
Thanks Ladies. I’ve heard “rumors” about James’ health, but not knowing if it was a fact, I didn’t put it out. I just recall seeing Louise out with her parents from a younger age (and still), yet you barely ever see her brother (except maybe on the balcony Trooping shots).
What is the advantage to being named Ranger of Windsor Great Park? I get that the Ranger is in charge of managing and improving the Park, but is there some stipend or lodging involved?
Another shiny (unearned) ribbon to tack onto his chest? Another title to make him seem more important than he is?
The title might be unearned, but the responsibilities look like actual work. Minimum work, of course, but something added to whatever it is that Edward does now. And from what I could find online, it looks like the title came with some lodging at various times in the past.
Philip was named Ranger back in 1952. I wonder why TQ hasn’t yet named anyone new.
I’m betting there are badges, or maybe a special hat.
The “special hat” comment is HILARIOUS AmB!
“A special hat” 😂😂
Lol, the Windsors’ go-to move is self-hand-clutching. Such a physically awkward bunch.
I’m glad Edward and Sophie have (apparently) dropped the idea of making Louise a Princess or accepting the HRH or whatever that business was about. She deserves a nice life outside of the spotlight.
I was surprised that Stage Mother Sophie didn’t drag Edward, Louise, and James out to Kate’s Christmas party. Do we know why she went solo for that one?
Neither Edward, Andrew or Charles attended. Was this lack of support for Kate intentional or just not on their schedules due to short notice?
I don’t know. I always got the impression that William openly despises his relatives, so I can’t imagine that any of them would willingly attend any of the Cambridge events.
Every other royal present was one of William’s cousins, so her presence intrigued me. Anyway, I’ve never seen such unahppy, pale faces at a Christmas concert.
Sophie didn’t seem like she wanted to be therejudging by her attire. She looked like she rolled out of bed.
My guess with that was that Sophie may have already been in London for work, or that the Wessexes, Yorks and Anne’s family all got a phone call and were told that SOMEONE from each branch had to attend (so we got Sophie, Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara and Mike Tindall.)
Well, Keen certainly wanted the spotlight solely on her. All the other royal ladies were banned from wearing red. I imagine she banned anyone of a higher status other that TOB. I don’t think Camilla was there.
This whole streamlined monarchy might be a good idea i theory but in practice if you make everything about the two dullest people in the family it’s going to backfire.
Nothing showed up on royal SM for Edward but Sophie had apparently just gotten back from a meeting in Brussels going by the RF twitter.
I wouldn’t want my teenage daughter around that lecherous bag of pus either. I do hope Ed and Louise have somewhere else they can ride and she can practice her carriage riding. I assume one has to practice that.
If I found out someone was a rapist pedophile openly and unapologetically cavorting with child trafficking- I would keep away and hold any relatives- especially children secure bed far away.
“Ranger of the Great Park” 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Dead.