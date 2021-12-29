Peter Dinklage on ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘It’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on’

Peter Dinklage is currently promoting Cyrano, where he plays Cyrano De Bergerac in yet another adaptation of the famous play. His Cyrano doesn’t have a big nose and this adaptation was written by Peter’s wife Erica Schmidt. Dinklage gave a lengthy interview to the NY Times before Christmas about the movie, but most people are only talking about the part where Dinklage discusses Game of Thrones and the “controversial” last season. Some highlights from this NYT piece:
His life was Game of Thrones for years: “‘Game of Thrones’ wasn’t really a TV show — it was like my life. My family was there in Ireland six months out of every year, for almost 10 years. You dig roots down there, my daughter was going to school there. She developed an Irish accent because she was with little Irish kids all day long.”
Love in his 20s: “I think there’s a “Wuthering Heights” quality to all love when you’re younger, you know? “Romeo and Juliet” wasn’t written for 40-year-olds. I was guilty of always falling for someone where it wasn’t reciprocated, because keeping it at a distance is more romantic than bringing it up close. You fall for people you know aren’t going to return that, so it’s even more tormented, and you’re not interested in the people interested in you. That’s how my brain worked because I was a self-saboteur when I was young.
Whether Game of Thrones should have gone on for another season: “It was the right time [to end it]. No less, no more. You don’t want to wear out your welcome, although I’m not sure that show could have. But I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that.
In the end: “We had to end when we did, because what the show was really good at was breaking preconceived notions: Villains became heroes, and heroes became villains. If you know your history, when you track the progress of tyrants, they don’t start off as tyrants. I’m talking about, spoiler alert, what happened at the end of “Game of Thrones” with that character change. It’s gradual, and I loved how power corrupted these people. What happens to your moral compass when you get a taste of power? Human beings are complicated characters, you know?
Whether viewers wanted a happier ending: “They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on. [Laughs] No, but the show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yeah, it was called “Game of Thrones,” but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, “Who’s going to be on the throne?” I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that.
His favorite GoT moment: “One of my favorite moments was when the dragon burned the throne because it sort of just killed that whole conversation, which is really irreverent and kind of brilliant on behalf of the show’s creators: “Shut up, it’s not about that.” They constantly did that, where you thought one thing and they delivered another. Everybody had their own stories going on while watching that show, but nobody’s was as good as what the show delivered, I think.”
People are very mad at what he said about “There’s dragons in it. Move on.” But now that we’re a few years removed from GoT-mania, I’m sort of generally ambivalent. Sure, my blood pressure still ticks up whenever I think about what they did to Dany, but none of that is Peter Dinklage’s fault. The messiness of the last season was entirely the fault of Dan Weiss and David Benioff. They failed to sufficiently set up several of the major plot points. It was a failure of storytelling. Peter and the other actors did what they could, but let’s face it, most of them were f–king bored with the series too. Peter has every right to move on. Is he sort of spitting in the face of the GoT fandom? Or is he really just telling them to chill out a little bit?
Peter is so handsome and sounds like a true romantic. He’s one of my long-time crushes.
I mainly cared about the white walkers and the winter is coming part of GOT. Sure, the who got to the throne was interesting, but never a main thing for me.
Why I was really angry with the end was the nonsense 1 episode when all the big menace for years (the walkers) were defeated during one night. The Night King killed by ninja Arya. How ridiculous was that.
winter is coming, winter is coming, the biggest fear for years…… and it came and was over during one night. I never forgive this nonsense.
Could not agree any more with a comment. After that episode I was yelling at the TV. 8 seasons of build up for absolutely nothing. It ruined the tag line of the show. Ruined all the warnings. And all the foreshadowing was for nothing.
I like him but I disagree with his assessment that the backlash was because people didn’t want it to end – the backlash was because the writers completely effed up the ending. I love when tropes are subverted and the expected doesn’t happen but that wasn’t what happened with GOT. They had Arya kill the Night King for shock value, not because it made any kind of narrative sense. They had Jon kill Dany at the end, probably because that is GRRM’s story looks to be heading but they skipped over the plot and character development that would have it make sense or feel earned.
He’s right though, people should chill especially around the actors who had no say in the dumb ending and were clearly not happy about it.
The show was great. The ending was so so. There were cool dragons. Move on.
“ But I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore.”
That’s the part that bothered me. It was only on for 10 weeks a year. We could do whatever we did on the other 42 Sundays of the year. It’s fine that it ended. The problem is, to use his analogy, that the show runners sent us a text rather than breaking up face to face. After 9 years, we deserved more than a text saying “it’s over.” We didn’t want to see Dany be a tyrant. We wanted to see the character develop into a tyrant.
The show suffered when they ran out of source material and had to create on their own.
The problem was really not the fans being sad because it ended. Did they even read the criticisms of the show?
I have no problem with Dany going mad, my problem is the quality of the writing making it look poorly done. Also many moments that we wanted to see the pay-off since season 1 were sold short, like with the whole White walkers being handled in one maddening episode (what battle strategy was that??), with someone totally unrelated to the story getting a big moment for shock value. Also things like Jon Snow finding out the truth about his parents being done in scenes were the scene cut off right when it was about to get interesting! (The earlier seasons were famous for the dialogue, but in the scene Jon tells his siblings about his heritage we don’t even see the conversation!).
It was so poorly written and skipped all the emotional moments. All the same things could have happened and the show would have had a successful finish if it had a good script, simple as that.