Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver finalized their divorce after 10 years

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced. I genuinely thought this happened years ago, but no, this was a decade-long divorce proceeding, done with a private judge, and everything was finalized this week. They got married in 1986, and all of their kids are adults. While there were some bad feelings initially, Arnold and Maria have actually been pretty close this whole time, and they’re often together for holidays and family celebrations.
It may be the most drawn-out divorce in Hollywood history — but after 10 1/2 years, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are single again. It went down Tuesday morning in L.A. Superior Court … TMZ has learned. The divorce had been mediated by a private judge and that judge signed off on the divorce earlier this month, but it needed to be entered into the court system by a sitting judge, which happened this morning.
As for why this divorce took so long, it’s a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement. As we reported, both Arnold and Maria moved on years ago … they both have been in relationships but stayed cordial with each other … and often had family gatherings with their 4 kids.
The rupture in the marriage occurred more than a decade ago, when news leaked that Arnold had fathered a child with the family’s housekeeper. That child — now an adult — Joseph Baena, is now a college grad with acting ambitions, and he has a leg up because he’s the spitting image of his dad.
As for the property settlement … well, it’s all confidential. But, we know there was a ton of money — an estimated $400 million — and our sources say things pretty much got divided down the middle. There was no prenup.
Arnold and Maria were married in 1986, so it was a long run. As for the divorce, Laura Wasser repped Maria, while Kristina Royce repped the former Guv.
While Schwarzenegger was more of the breadwinner in their marriage, Maria always had her own money, she made her own money, and she had a career as she was raising their kids. I think the 50-50 split in assets sounds very fair. I also think Arnold probably still loves her and kind of wishes they were still married. I have nothing to back that up, it’s just an assumption on my part. He loved being “married to a Kennedy,” even if he was unfaithful to her throughout.
Damn! My eyes water for the legal bill.
Question: If you have lawyers that have agreed to a specific amount as a retainer do you have to pay them anything extra or it doesnt matter what trouble you run into,thats the agreed fees?
Think of the retainer as a large down payment. The law firm needs to know that they’ll be paid, so they bill against that until more funds are needed. For some clients there isn’t even a retainer – they just bill you monthly. I’m guessing that was the case for these 2 clients.
Typically you do have a budget you agree to, but there is the understanding that it’s a wild guess since litigation often swerves and pivots. You can pay more than originally budgeted, or sometimes things end suddenly, when one side suddenly decides to settle, or you win on summary judgment. (Ask Daily Fail!)
Geez 10 years? I get that asset dividing takes time, especially when you’re rich and have lots of them and you have been married a long time but still, does that really take a decade?!?! Apparently so. Unless one of them just didn’t want the marriage to end so used assets to drag out the process longer. Will be surprised if it’s that as both Maria and Arnold have dated after their separation.
She was so classy with this split. I don’t know how she did it so kudos to her.
She’s a Kennedy: they’ve seen worst
Maybe coming from a very rich and old money background, she was better prepared and protected for this kind of situation.
Well, and her particular very rich and old money background is full of men who were both unfaithful to their wives and did so in public, embarrassing ways. It’s maybe not a healthy thing to know too much about.
If you love your wife and want to stay married to her don’t cheat and don’t grope other women. I honestly thought their divorce was final years ago.
Yeah so weird how the Gropenator stories all got shut down, some of them about girls, not all of age. Some men seem impervious.
I honestly believe that if a husband or a wife cheats on their spouse he or she should lose everything and walk empty handed out of the marriage. People would think twice about cheating if a law like that existed. So Arnold should lose everything.
Oh, wow.
These decade long divorces are a bit ridiculous. I suspect that it’s partly due to norms around what is considered adultery changing and people being more willing to be separated for extended periods of time (not that Arnold ever cared about that, but I wonder if 20 years ago Maria might have wanted to be free of him sooner).
Kind of surprised at this. You would think at this point they would have just stayed legally married and lived separately. And no I don’t think the holdup was over the financial settlement. Makes me wonder if 1 one of them wants to get married again..
Aw man Diana, everything you wrote is exactly what I was thinking! I figured they weren’t super motivated to get divorced and they’d just stay separated forever. I wonder, same as you, whether one of them wants to remarry or if there was another motivating factor for finally getting divorced.
while he was a pretty bad governor, he did speak out against Trump and I wanted so much to be able to forget the things I’ve heard.
But basically “everyone” knew and he still got elected so it always seemed no one cared. It’s weird that those stories never surfaced again in Me Too era, but maybe it’s not. They all got shut down so quickly when he was running.