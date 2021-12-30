Prince Andrew ‘should be quaking in his boots’ after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Next week, the judge in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew will decide whether or not the case goes to trial in civil court. Andrew’s lawyers have thrown everything they can at Virginia – they’ve called her a liar, suggested that she enjoyed being trafficked and claimed that Andrew has no memory of even meeting her. What’s also interesting is that in Andrew’s infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, his argument was always that he was barely friendly with Epstein, that he (Andrew) was always closer to Ghislaine. Nevermind the fact that Andrew attended tons of parties at Epstein’s New York home and that Epstein got tons of invitations to royal events. But the closeness of Andrew and Maxwell looks particularly bad, given that Maxwell was just convicted for sex trafficking, sex abuse and more.

A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims says Prince Andrew should be ‘quaking in his boots’ over Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict. Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented eight victims of the billionaire pedophile, said the conviction of Epstein’s madame for sex trafficking brought her and her clients to tears. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five of six counts of sex trafficking minors for Epstein and now faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison. Hot on the heels of the verdict comes a hearing on January 4 to decide whether to throw out Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit over the Prince’s argument that she lives in Australia and cannot justify her claim to be a Colorado resident. If the judge sides with Giuffre, the case could go before a jury in fall 2022. Bloom said in the wake of Maxwell’s conviction, she believes the prince’s technical objections ‘aren’t going to fly’. ‘He should be quaking in his boots,’ the Epstein victims’ attorney told DailyMail.com. ‘Because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is. Even if there were grounds for cross-examination, which there were, they looked to the essence of the story and they found that Ghislaine Maxwell was guilty of sex trafficking.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I agree with Lisa Bloom – there were obviously gaps in the testimony from Maxwell’s victims during the trial, but we’ve finally gotten to a point where juries are more willing to listen to victims’ stories and believe them, and give victims the benefit of the doubt rather than the accused human trafficker. I’ve seen Virginia’s interviews – she’s a compelling speaker and she’s been fighting for justice for many years. That’s why Andrew doesn’t want this to go to trial, because Virginia is massively believable and sympathetic.