Is Prince Harry worried about running into Kristen Stewart during the awards season?

Did you see Spencer? I thought it was okay, and I thought Kristen Stewart was good in it. Like, Kristen didn’t seem like Diana AT ALL, but Kristen was truly acting and she wasn’t just lip-biting and rolling her eyes through it. It helped that Spencer wasn’t a strict bio-pic in any way, it was actually much closer to a historical horror film, and Pablo Larrain definitely leaned more into horror tropes than “royal bio-pic” tropes. I could definitely see how both Prince William and Prince Harry would not like any part of it. As is their right! It’s Larrain’s right to dramatize a story about one of the most famous women in the world and it’s Diana’s sons’ right to hate it. So, funny story: sources claim that Harry really does not want to run into Kristen Stewart during the awards season.
With awards season kicking into high gear, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eager to hit the glam party circuit, but a source says Harry is worried about bumping into a certain A-lister — Kristen Stewart. The Spencer star, 31, has been winning raves for her dark, disturbing portrayal of his late mother, Princess Diana, “and it’s struck a sour note with Harry. He’s pretty appalled by the film,” spills the source, who says the last thing the retired royal wants is an embarrassing run-in with the actress.
Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, “have been invited to all the big events and planned on attending the Oscars too, but they’d almost certainly come face-to-face with Kristen since she’s a lock for a best actress nomination,” adds the source. For her part, Meghan “figures they can just ignore Kristen or be briefly polite, but Harry’s not one to be fake, and his nerves are still raw,” continues the source. “He’s actually thinking about skipping the Oscars, but Meghan really wants to get back into the Hollywood scene.” Nothing wrong with a little acting, Harry!
[From OK Magazine, print edition, January 10, 2022]
First of all, while I think Harry and Meghan probably will be invited to awards-season parties and events, I doubt they’re going to be seen out and about at multiple events in the next three months. Maybe a screening, maybe a private party, and I would think that they would save their first awards-show appearance for the Oscars. If they do go to the Oscars, it might legitimately be difficult to avoid Kristen Stewart. There’s so much mingling and glad-handing at the Oscars. So… maybe Harry should be concerned. That being said, Kristen has been perfectly respectful of Harry and William in interviews. She basically just avoids those questions and says they have the right to not watch or like the movie.
Fake news
I am surprised this story did come from The Daily Fail.
Exactly i would be surprised if harry even actually saw the movie.
If I was Harry I would be concerned that I would double over with laughter or cry at her awful and I mean terrible portrayal of Diana…..I had to turn if off!
This sounds kinda fake. I can’t imagine Harry is losing sleep over maybe running into one person. There have been a thousand portrayals of Diana, and Harry is well aware how she was neglected and mistreated by his father’s family.
IKR? I can’t name them all but there are attractive blondes milling about in any Hollywood circle who’ve played Diana in some capacity throughout the years. Or who might someday.
This is so sad. The press has no info on Harry and Meghan so they have to resort to fantasy. LOL. Anyway, I doubt Harry and Meghan will be going to any award shows. Maybe they will go an after party, like Elton’s or Netflix’s but I don’t expect Harry to freak out or be rude if he sees KStew. As we’ve seen in the past, Harry knows how to behave in public, he’s not William or Kate.
Harry has thick skin. The only person that I see that would be appalled to be in the same room with KS is Baldimort, as he is always enraged regarding to stories/movies pertaining to his mother.
Harry survived his family and The Firm. KS is nothing to him. Harry will be his usual, charming self and congratulate KS as that is her job, whether she did or not.
They are truly pulling crap out of their @sses with this bit! We don’t have anything on the money makers, so let go with this line of BS! It will sell!!! Man, I have got mortgage payments to make!!!
Oh please, Harry managed to be cheerful at the Diana statue ceremony, and that was facing Will who actually trashed both Meghan and Diana in real life. I think Harry can handle running into Kristen Stewart.
Harry is used to the media telling his family’s story. There’s nothing new here. He might not be interested in seeing the film but why would he beef with KStew? She’s done nothing to disrespect his family nor put his wife and children in any danger. If anything the film further solidified for people why he left.
He had a really good answer for James Corden about the Crown so yeah, I don’t think he’s holding a grudge against Stewart for this one.
Remember last week when H&M said they would not be using “sources” and that anything they have to say will come from them directly or from Archewell? This is the kind of stuff they were referring to.
You want me to believe that Meghan, the former actress, is holding a grudge against another actress for…working….
Did Kristen portray Diana as a baby eating monster?
They had to get that dig in about Meghan and Hollywood, didn’t they? What about when the FFK attends the BAFTAs? I would think that would be a lot more awkward if she wins at that one than at the Oscars.
Do I think H&M are going to attend the Oscars? Absolutely. Do I think it will be THIS year? Not really. I think when they go it will be either because they are nominated or are asked to present a significant award or something. (I could see them giving out the Oscar for best documentary or something.) But I doubt it will be this year, I think they’re going to keep working on establishing themselves first. (I could be wrong though, stranger things have happened, lol.)
Anyway, as far as the movie goes, I don’t think Harry would avoid Stewart because of that. The movie doesn’t really disparage any members of the royal family, even Charles – yes he’s cheating on his wife and she can’t stand it, and he’s patronizing, but the Crown is so much worse for the entire family. I think Harry might even like the portrayal in Spencer bc it shows Diana as a victim, haunted by the pressures of the royal family and unhappy with her life’s choices – I think Harry could understand that.
It’s a royal horror movie more than anything (if that’s a genre, lol) but I don’t think its the kind of movie where Harry would avoid Stewart because of the movie itself. Maybe just out of the sheer awkwardness of meeting someone who played his mother.
Yeah the line saying that “Meghan really wants to get back into the Hollywood scene” is where this article just became silly. Maybe they’ll go to the Oscars? Idk but if they do it’s not bc Meghan really wants to get back into the scene. Please, that scene would be begging for Meghan to attend.
They are just projecting from the other duchess who wants media attention. There is no way Meghan wants to go to Oscar parties during a pandemic with two young kids. She’s not the one who wore a gold dress from dynasty acting like it was something special.
I don’t see them doing awards shows unless something produced by Archwell is nominated.
Haven’t the tabloids got the memo that no sources speak for Harry and Meghan? This is total bullshit. Harry knows his mother is a public figure. he’s lived through the Crown, the Queen, even movies about his own life. This is “grasping at straws because there’s no news”. If the story contains the words “a source said,” it’s bullshit. Just speculation.
The ratchets have stooped to writing about the grass growing on their lawn. What’s next, speculation about the contents of Lili’s diapers? Cant these folks find some dignity?
Harry is married to a former actress. Pretty sure he has a grip on the fact that the actress isn’t responsible for the script or production choices usually.
God these people are desperate to make conflict for Harry.
There have been so many actresses that have portrayed Princess Diana…Why would Harry be worried about running into any of those actresses? – Even if he hated their portrayal of his mother…They are actresses playing a role, nothing more. This article is much ado about nothing, More fan fiction from the starving RR.
There are a lot of ridiculous fake stories about the Sussexes right now but this might be the dumbest one. Does anyone actually believe that Harry would be bitter against KStew who is just an actress and didnt write this film especially when he has stated that he has less issues with exaggerated movies/tv shows about his family than tabloid lies about family multiple times.
Also: Meghan has barely left the house the last 2 years and has shown no interest in doing Hollywood chasing( in part probably because she doesn’t need to). They will need to be more public this year to promote their work but the idea that they will be at every Hollywood party is ridiculous. If that’s what they were after they wouldn’t have chosen to live 2 hrs away from LA.
I think this is just the dream of the tabloids. They hope for H&M to go to something big to give them something to write about.
Yeah, Harry can be hurt by his family, but not by an actress who played his mum on TV. He’s much more resilient than that.
This might be the silliest story yet. Try harder, OK magazine writers.
No news from the Sussexes = Slow news day. That’s all this is as we all know no sources speak for Harry & Meghan. Next.