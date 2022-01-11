‘Emily In Paris’ surprisingly renewed for two more seasons on Netflix

I watched the first season of Emily in Paris months and months after everyone complained about it. I thought it was dumb and somewhat cute – just escapism and a little romance. I binge-watched the second season and I was surprised by the subtle improvements they made, directly because of the cultural backlash for the first season. Lily Collins isn’t just the star, she’s a producer on the show and she got TONS of (well-deserved) grief. She listened to the complaints, brought in more writers, fought for better storylines for the supporting characters, and fought to have Emily get some comeuppance. It worked. Lily also publicly campaigned for EIP to get a third season on Netflix. Well, she got it. And then some.
Critics may not think highly of Emily in Paris but Netflix certainly does. The streaming giant has renewed the Darren Star comedy for two additional seasons, taking the Lily Collins starrer through its fourth season.
The supersized renewal arrives two and a half weeks after the sophomore season returned. Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data, says the new season topped its global top 10 list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed in its first five days. Season one, which ranked as its most-viewed comedy of 2020, topped the same list across 53 countries.
While season one of Emily in Paris was critically panned and blasted by local critics in France for perpetuating stereotypes, the series scored a surprising Emmy nomination for best comedy series. “I was surprised that people would ever be offended by anything in the show,” Star told THR in August. “It’s a lighthearted romantic comedy. I kept thinking, ‘Nobody can really be that thin-skinned’ — we’re poking fun at a cliché, but they’re clichés that everyone has experienced at one time or another, both from the American point of view and the French point of view. That’s what it’s about.”
Honestly, I’ll watch Season 3 and Season 4. I loved the improvements in the second season, and I adored the “cliffhanger” of the finale of Season 2. I like that the show has shifted it so that Emily’s main reason for staying in Paris is WORK. Not love, not fun, not “being an influencer.” The character still has a journey and interesting places to go. And I’m kind of obsessed with A) finding out if Mindy is going to reconcile with her father, B) finding out what Camille’s mother told her to do, C) if Alfie will be written off and D) whether Emily will ever be fluent enough in French to sound like anything other than an “illiterate sociopath.”
Photos courtesy of Carole Bethuel/Netflix.
In what way is this surprising? It is a huge hit for netflix. The ‘backlash’ is very much exaggerated on this site. There is a real world out there, with real people, who don’t spend all day on twitter finding things to be offended by.
I didn’t have to go on Twitter at all to be offended by the Ukrainian shoplifter story.
More Sylvie in Paris.
I think it’s a fun, ridiculous, pink champagne kind of show.
Also Cami’s mom obviously told her to “make up” with Emily and keep her close so that she would feel bad about Gabrielle. Then while Emily was distracted doing that Cami would have space to rekindle things with Gabrielle.
Exactly, I feel like this has been revealed by the move-in.
Never watched this show but I’m not surprised. It seems some people genuinely like this show because it’s dumb and fun and they can switch their minds off while watching (like how reality tv is for a lot of people including myself). Even if everyone is hate watching, that’s still watching at the end of the day. The whole “there’s no such thing as bad publicity”.
I’m an American living in Paris and I have to say I agree wholeheartedly. Her change midway through the second season was pleasant to see. In fact, the first three episodes made me wonder if I could finish the second season. But I kept on, and ended up really enjoying the second season (minus that fugly as hell birthday dress).
But then she started to adapt, and her character arc became more interesting.
I also loved the cliffhanger ending, I love the supporting cast, and I will also watch seasons three and four.
PS i think Camille’s mother was like “basic American bitch….here’s how you’ll do this.”
I enjoyed season 1 and the escapism it provided and look forward to catching up on season 2. I truly enjoy the fashion too!
Love this show. My ultimate fantasy is to move to Paris. I could watch this show all day everyday for that reason.
The writing improved, really? So, now they pick on “lesser” cultures that won’t get as much of a support, is that the improvement?
And what comeuppance did Emily get? She still consistently failed up at work and even when everything went to hell, she got a job offer AND a promotion offer to choose from. Some comeuppance. Must be a nepotist child’s idea of one.