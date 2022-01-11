People who adopted dogs in lockdown face unexpected expenses

As has been reported, many people adopted a pet during lockdown to help get through this terrible time. In some cases, shelters asked for help by way of adoptions or fostering because they anticipated an influx of animals with people losing jobs and housing because of Covid related closures. And folks really stepped up. We endearingly called those lucky animals Pandemic Pets. Hopefully we didn’t doom them with that moniker because now that people are returning to work, they don’t know what to do about their pets. The biggest factor is money. People who never owned a pet, specifically a dog, prior to lockdown are scrambling to figure out what to do with them now that they need to leave them to go back to the office. With the cost of daycare, general vet bills and food bills that grow exponentially with a growing dog, people are in over their heads financially.
Americans face a moment of reckoning with their pandemic pups — and the money they spend on them.
With the country thrust into uncertainty by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the millions of Americans who welcomed pets into their homes since the first shutdowns in March 2020 are facing shocks to their household budgets and logistical challenges as they try to predict the course of the pandemic and make preparations to return to work and social activities in person.
More than 23 million American households — nearly 1 in 5 nationwide — adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Even President Biden adopted a new dog, Commander.
And many dog owners have spent the pandemic pampering those pooches. Americans spent $21.4 billion on nonmedical pet products through November, plus another $28.4 billion on dog food, according to market research firm Euromonitor International. Rover, a gig-economy platform that focuses on overnight boarding and dog-sitting, reported a record $157.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
Now some puppy parents are facing as much as thousands of dollars in additional costs as they prepare to return to life in person.
With many doggy day cares and boarding centers nationwide reporting months-long waiting lists — and newly adopted pets often lacking the socialization for boarding — pandemic pet owners are appealing to families, friends and businesses to ensure their dogs are living their best lives, or at least not spending the day alone. Veterinary practices report being slammed with appointment requests. Vet emergency rooms are warning of longer wait times.
Gig-economy dog-walking and boarding platforms Wag and Rover say they have received waves of new customers as different parts of the country emerge from social distancing. So far, Wag CEO Garrett Smallwood said, spending and memberships have followed red state/blue state lines, with Republican-leaning states more likely to open up faster. The newest customers are about 20 percent more active on Wag than customers pre-pandemic, Smallwood told The Washington Post.
“If you had your pet before the pandemic, you had a routine, you knew what you were doing,” Smallwood said. “Whereas, if you adopted your pup during the pandemic, you’re building this routine together now, and you’re learning about leaving your dog alone.”
For the record, a lot of headlines still scream that pandemic pets are being returned in droves. This is still not true. A percentage of shelter pets in general are surrendered each year, but the numbers for 2020 and 2021 are still far below those surrendered in 2019. Back to this crisis though, pet adoption is costly and a long-term commitment. And pet owners lives can be affected by the needs of a pet.
I know that rescue organizations can be overbearing in their interviews, to the point of bullying. But in some cases, they really are trying to make sure the applicant is prepared for what pet ownership entails. The DoVE Project adopts trauma dogs who have survived the Korean dog meat trade. When we interview a person, we have to warn them that this dog could have PTSD and all that comes with that. It may seem like we’re trying to talk the applicant out of the dog but the reason is exactly because of what this article is talking about. I just spent over $300 in vet bills after my dogs fought over a piece of food on the ground I didn’t even see. I paid $250 to have a trainer come to my house to introduce our dogs to our new kitten because of their strong prey instinct. The DoVE application and interview process has a whole section on vet bills that the applicant must acknowledge and sign off on so they can at least see the potential numbers because they are shocking. Any time a vet has to take your pet “in the back,” add a zero to your bill. I know shelters don’t always have the luxury of staff interviews. I wish they could do monthly workshops that people had to attend before they could adopt.
The article goes into detail about daycares and vet bills. There is much more emphasis on not leaving dogs alone these days. This wasn’t the way Gen X was raised, our dogs usually hung out alone as mom and dad went to work. Of course, we are also the generation of latchkey kids, but that’s another post. Daycare costs, and especially boarding costs if you travel, need to be considered. The one thing this article did not touch on that I wish it did is training. Pad your pet budget with training upfront and I promise you will save yourself cash in the end. The inexpensive packages at places like Petco and PetSmart are great for beginners and for socializing your dog. No matter how many dogs you have raised, you will learn something. Then find yourself a local reliable trainer. A good trainer that you engage at the first sign of trouble will assist with corrective behavior, which saves in the long run. In addition, not only can they help identify the dog’s needs (maybe they don’t need daycare, maybe they need the TV on or a dog monitor), but the peace of mind you get from not having to guess what’s going on is worth their fee.
Awww , I have an adopted dog who is like my kid. I get it. It’s expensive. But I hope people explore options before giving their pets back to a shelter.
When I adopted my current dogs (pre-pandemic), we went through the PetSmart training. I could have done the basic training on my own but getting them out around other people and animals and having a professional dog behaviorist for advice makes the expense worth it. I have never understood people who don’t train their dogs.
yes! Where I live you actually have to give the dog training, and you have to get a kind of “dog training certification”, before you can own a pet. That way people are prepared. I wish they did the same thing with prospective parents, to be honest …
Where do you live? I would love to live in a world like that.
@Jamie – In Switzerland!! It’s also why you can barely find shelters here: everyone I know who has wanted to adopt animals instead of going to breeders have had to go to France or Germany, or sometimes all the way to Romania, to get them.
I’ve always really wanted a dog, but my lifestyle is just not compatible with being a dog owner, I’m always moving around, plus my mother runs a cat shelter from our home (expenses out of her pockets), which is another reason I’ve never gotten around to adopting one. Animals, in general, are expensive, and new pet owners might not realize just how much, we recently took in an adult cat that had been run over by a car, we paid 850€ for surgery and another 350€ to 450€ for therapy and aftercare.
This is an excellent article, Hecate. Thank you.
It is. I read an article similar, or probably from the same source, that first time pet owners and owners that adopted because of the pandemic never realized the realization that comes into play with separation anxiety. My daughter has 3 dogs, which she was fortunate to have the luxury of me babysitting or she could run home for 30 minutes, due to proximity. Luckily, her fiancé now lives with her since they got back together. Plus programs like Wag, and the other one, have had an increase in triple digits for check ins, or all day babysitting. The cost of veterinary care is also a price shocker as well!!! Who knew a bee swallowing incident could cost into the thousands!!
I just hope that it doesn’t lead to a mass of surrenders due to the fact that so many are returning to working outside of the home. A pet is a family member, especially for children.
Our rescue dog’s adoption was delayed while she weaned her (surprise!) puppies, so we didn’t receive her until just before everything locked down. We wanted to take her for training, but nothing was open. Even the vet wouldn’t see her unless there was an emergency. Fortunately, the rescue is an extremely responsible one, and she was well cared-for and socialized before she arrived. Even with all that, we were grateful for YouTube for training advice; I can easily see how people could become overwhelmed with a new pup.
Some trainers will come to your home and are reasonably priced.
That’s what we did pre pandemic. I found lots of good positive training videos on YouTube and worked with my very anxious pup for years – we are still working on some things and that’s okay because I’m still working on some things Re myself!
We have fun and bond a lot during training. So while it’s great if people have access to an expert, it’s also possible to do a lot ourselves. And fun.
Adopted two Kitties last year. Food, litter, toys, vet bills are all something you have to anticipate when you take on fur babies.
I adopted a senior dog in November. It’s expensive but my life is so much better i would have paid double that amount
I have two old dogs. One i have had for a decade, the other we got this summer- he had been rescued and fostered and was in terrible shape. Here’s the thing, my mom died in 2020, and i inherited a small sum of money- and that money is paying to help my little senior dog come through to have his golden years. He has eye medication, he has to be groomed (part shih tzu), all of that is expensive. And then there was the dental work, approx $2500 plus the $300 blood work beforehand. It is a lot. But because i understand going in what would be required financially, and i do have a bit put aside for senior dog maintenance, it is okay. But it is a lot.
Walter is totally worth it though. He was bald from repeated skin irritation (no flea treatment for years), and after weekly baths with medicated shampoo, his hair is lush and curly. And he is really happy to lay on the bed all day.
We do not do doggy day care- they are fine laying on the bed at home. The plus of having senior dogs- not so much energy that you need to take them to play every day.
I feel like people don’t always realize that with young dogs, they are less likely to eat your house if they are tired and all played out. Long walks, dog park time or doggy daycare ($$$) have to be undertaken for most healthy, young dogs.
Also, last thing, i find that animal rescuers are doing an amazing thing- but sometimes the people who are best with animals, are lacking in people skills. Which does not help the rigorous interview process. They can be abrupt and rude and off-putting.
My pandemic dog has practically attended private school for the training he needed. But we live in the Bay Area where cash has long since been replaced by gold and diamonds as currency. Wasn’t our first dog and we knew the risks going in. Well, we thought this time around we could do the training ourselves but the little guy did have signs of PTSD and it was quite a challenge. Worth it though. Snuggling with both pooches right now. ❤️
I once spent over 5k on 2 root canals and a crown for my dog so I know they are expensive but why are all of these people suddenly realizing animals cost money? I have 2 rescues and one of them has food allergies. Everything she eats is super expensive. My husband ordered food the other day and was complaining because the price went up $20 a bag.
My 10 year old toy poodle has major medicated separation anxiety so before I became a stay at home people mom we would send him to daycare while we were at work. In Manhattan it was nearly $900 a month to do so. Proper training and socialization are so key, but so is teaching your pup it’s ok to be alone (crated or not) for periods of time or it will create separation issues. People have done their pets and their wallets a disservice by not doing some alone time training during the pandemic.
I adopted a dog in November 2020, so not right at the start of lockdown, but still “early” (lol sob) in the pandemic. Surprise heart worms treatment cost $800, reactive rover training was $250, and after the required exercise restriction from the heart worm treatment, it’s like he never had the training! Food is $50/bag, I’ve spent hundreds on toys and bones. But I love him so much and he’s definitely helped me get through the past year!
First time dog owners, please don’t feel like your dog needs a babysitter! I think that if a dog has been home with you all day through work-from-home, sending them off to doggy daycare will probably stress them out a bit. If your dog isn’t destroying things while you’re at work, just let them stay home. Some dogs need more stimulation, but for most dogs, leaving a Kong with some peanut butter in it is probably enough. You can crate train them if you’re very worried about it.
I think the bigger problem is that a lot of young dogs that were adopted over the pandemic have not been socialized around people and other dogs. That’s going to be a trickier thing to overcome.
Agreed. I can’t even fathom spending hundreds monthly on … dog daycare .
This needs to be talked about more – people (me included) have no idea what they are getting into with pets. With kids, people tend to at least have some general idea that it’s going to be costly and take a lot of time (that said, from what I hear most still aren’t as prepared as they should be and don’t really realize what a commitment it is, so the children thing also needs to be talked about way, way more). With pets, it always feels like it’s much less difficult and expensive and pure joy. And it’s totally not true. I’ve almost adopted a dog right before the pandemic and I’m so glad I (kind of accidentally) read up about dog ownership and all the things you need to do, train them, spend time with them, educate them, socialize them with pets and people, and give enough physical activity, all the vet expenses, etc. I quickly realized this was definitely not something I could handle even if I really, really, really wanted a dog.