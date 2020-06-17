Jane Lynch adopts senior dogs: the minute we get them, they usually need healthcare

Like the rest of us, Jane Lynch has found herself spending much more time at home than usual. Lucky for Jane, she has plenty of company to keep her busy with her rescue pups. Jane’s partnering with ElleVet Sciences on Pets In Need that provides services to pets left homeless by COVID-19. The partnership was a natural one for Jane because she was already an ElleVet client, considering she and girlfriend Jennifer Cheyne rescue senior dogs to give them a home for their twilight years.

Jane Lynch has used her time in quarantine to become closer to dogs, especially her cocker spaniel Rumi. Lynch added, “He and I have become so close. Almost too close, that he growls at anybody that comes near me. … He’s a bit of a handful, but we’re Frick and Frack. We have a really tight relationship. And, when I leave, I go get my coffee in the morning and I take a walk in the neighborhood, he’s absolutely bereft.” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress recently teamed up with ElleVet Sciences for its relief mission, Pets In Need. The initiative is intended to provide aid to homeless pets who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Veterinarians partnering with ElleVet will travel across select U.S. cities to provide care, food and essential supplies to pets in need. Lynch was already an ElleVet supporter as she has used some of their dog supplements to help her own pets. “We adopt seniors. So the minute we get them, they usually need some kind of healthcare,” Lynch explained to Us. “[My vet Patrick Mahaney has] been wonderful. He’s helped us with so many dogs and he’s a part of it, so he turned me on to it.”

[From Us]

Jane and Jennifer lost their pittie/shepherd mix, Millie, last Thanksgiving. They usually have three dogs at home but since Rumi is such a handful, they’ve been sticking with just him and Bernice for now. I love stories of folks who adopt senior dogs for their final years, like Luke Bryan and his wife who adopted Poochie. But, as Jane said, whoever adopts senior dogs needs to be prepared to assume their medical needs, which can be immediate and extensive. Fortunately, there are so many more options now with in home vets and mobile vets. Senior cats are great pets as well. It’s always the kittens that go first but older cats make such lovely companions for folks who don’t have the energy for a kitten.

Jane said that she and Rumi were growing so close because usually, Jane is in New York half her time, so quarantine’s allowed her to bond with Rumi. And that’s wonderful, but what’s going to happen when Jane has to resume traveling for work? If Rumi can’t handle her going to get coffee, Jane had best start booking Rumi some companion tickets. I guess Jennifer takes care of the pups while Jane’s away. Since they co-sleep with their doggos anyway, they probably relish the extra room in the bed.