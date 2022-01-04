“Jimmy Fallon got breakthrough Covid, only had mild symptoms” links

Jimmy Fallon had breakthrough Covid during the holidays. [Seriously OMG]

Would we be satisfied if Dexter: New Blood ended this way? (Spoilers.) [Pajiba]

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson went to the Bahamas? [JustJared]

Whoopi Goldberg got Covid, she’ll be off The View this week. [Dlisted]

RCFA’s best looks of 2021. [RCFA]

A retrospective of Florence Pugh’s red carpet fashion. [GFY]

Discover your perfect side-hustle by astrological sign. All I can say is that I’m not the best proofreader? I wish Virgos had a better side-hustle. [Buzzfeed]

I’m not playing Wordle, hm. [LaineyGossip]

Miranda Lambert’s LGBTQ-ally anthem is here. [Towleroad]

More of the best film costumes of 2021. [Tom & Lorenzo]

What in the world is going on in the NFL? [Deadspin]