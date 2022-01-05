Julianne Hough on goals: ‘We go so far, like I’m gonna lose 50 lbs in 2 months’



Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev have a joint interview with E! promoting their wine line together along with some of their sponsorships. It’s a fun, superficial interview. At one point Julianne suggests that she came up with the idea for athleisure before it became popular. They also talk about setting and achieving goals and having friends who support and uplift you. You can tell that Julianne and Nina are close and that they have a good time together. You can also tell they’re similar to each other in good and bad ways. I’m not going to elaborate except to say that I would find them annoying in anything but small doses. Here’s some of what they said and you can read more on E!’s site. The feature is about setting goals for the New Year.

E!: What are your goals for 2022?

JH: Oh my goodness. I have a bunch. I usually set goals two or three weeks in advance. I have one-year goals. I have like six-month goals. I have three-year goals and five-year goals. I’ve done a lot of work over the last three or four years on developing my companies.

E!: A lot of us focus on health and fitness going into a new year. What are some items we may need to help jumpstart those goals?

ND: Well, no matter where I go or where I am I always bring workout clothes. There are so many great athleisure brands now, like Alo, that you can wear it just in life and you can also wear it to workout and you feel cute. When you feel cute, you want to work out.

JH: I love Lululemon. I love all of the things. It’s so funny, when I was 19 I had this idea about fashionable activewear that you could just wear all the time and then five years later “athleisure” because an actually word in the dictionary. That was the concept I had in my head this whole time. I just love that you can wear these clothes all day long.

E!: You’re both so busy. What are some tips for staying on top of your goals for the new year and everything else you already have going on?

JH: I think it’s about finding goals that are attainable. I think sometimes we go so far, like ‘I’m gonna lose 50 pounds in two months.’ And that’s just not possible. It’s easier to reach your goals when you try to do it in a sustainable way. Creating goals that are achievable is the way to go because you can really celebrate your victories daily versus something that feels like it’s impossible to reach.

Setting goals is about connecting to what you want to feel and the emotion that you’re wanting to experience rather than the actual thing you’re achieving. A lot of people talk about health and wellness. So if I want to get healthy, instead of saying ‘I want to get healthy,’ ask yourself about the feeling you want to experience by being healthy. Specifically, you may want to feel energized or feel light, or just have less brain fog and feel clear headed. I believe that connecting with those feelings you’ll get from reaching your goals instead of just solely focusing on something you want to do is the big difference in setting and achieving your goals.

ND: Another big one is surrounding yourself with good people and people that you want to succeed with, people that stimulate you, and people that will push you to make sure that you are reaching your goals. They say that the first five people that you’re the closest with are a reflection of you. And if you’re surrounding yourself around people that are unmotivated and lazy, who aren’t goal oriented, it’ll be really hard for you to stay on track as well. That’s why a big priority for me is hanging with Julianne.