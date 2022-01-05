Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus right after Miley flirted with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian. Miley Cyrus. Pete Davidson. The love triangle literally no one wanted. Kim and Pete have been dating since October, and they seem to be having fun and it is what it is. Pete was hired to “cohost” a New Year’s special in Miami with Miley Cyrus, and Miley and Pete played it up and had fun promoting their special, and they had some chemistry on-stage or whatever. Well, when the NYE special was announced, Kim began following Miley on Instagram. A few days in 2022, Kim unfollowed Miley. GASP!

Kim Kardashian has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer’s live New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson. A Miley Cyrus fan account, dubbed @MileyEdition, noted that Kardashian was following the “Wrecking Ball” artist’s IG account on Dec. 10 — the same day Page Six reported that Cyrus went to Davidson’s condo after their “Tonight Show” appearance — but, as of Tuesday, the Skims founder was no longer listed as one of her followers. The move could signal some three-way drama among Kardashian, Cyrus and Davidson after the latter two co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special in Miami on Friday. During the extravaganza, Davidson, 28, joined Cyrus, 29, on stage to perform a version of Will Smith’s “Miami” — and the show seemed to have gone on without any blips (excluding Cyrus’ minor wardrobe malfunction). But before their special, Cyrus seemingly put the moves on Davidson while promoting the event, serenading him on “The Tonight Show” and singing, “It should have been me.” The lyrics could have been a shot across the bow of 41-year-old Kardashian, whom Davidson has been dating since October 2021. Page Six exclusively reported that following “The Tonight Show” appearance, Cyrus was spotted heading to Davidson’s Staten Island condo, where Kardashian was also spotted later in December sneaking out in the morning. While Davidson spent his New Year’s Eve celebrations live on television with Cyrus, Kardashian was home in Los Angeles with her kids. But the couple reunited this week to travel to the Bahamas together on a private jet.

Sometimes I feel like the only Kim Kardashian-defender around here, so here I go on my bullsh-t again. I think Kim is a grown-ass woman with four kids who “followed” her boyfriend’s work colleague briefly, and then stopped following Miley as soon as Miley and Pete’s work was done. I think it’s as simple as that. Two things are hilarious to me though: one, Kim wasn’t already following Miley? They’re two of the most aggressively online people out there and they both have huge follower numbers. It sounds like there was already a mutual dislike there in the first place. Second thing: Miley clearly tried to play up the chemistry with Pete, and Miley was doing the most to, you know, promote the special. The reality was probably that Pete and Miley just got high together a few times.