Khloe Kardashian ‘has already moved on after finding out’ about Tristan’s latest baby

Monday evening, Tristan Thompson posted some statements on his IG Stories. He acknowledged that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman he was sleeping with on-and-off from January-April of 2021, while he was still “with” Khloe Kardashian. He also directed a statement to Khloe, apologizing for treating her with such disrespect. Considering all of his lies, all of his infidelities and all of the drama, I would hope that Maralee and Khloe want nothing to do with him. Maralee ended up issuing a statement through her rep, while “sources close to Khloe” updated People.

Maralee Nichols is sharing her thoughts after Tristan Thompson admitted that he fathered her child. In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for the new mom said, “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol’s baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.” Thompson, 30, confirmed the news on his Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” Nichols gave birth to her son in early December, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE, and is currently suing Thompson for pregnancy-related fees and child support in a pending Los Angeles paternity suit.

[From People]

Maralee sounds pissed off. I would be too! Tristan did lie to her and about her and he tried to pull some dumbass maneuvers to get out of paying child support.

As for Khloe… well, before Tristan apologized to her publicly, he picked up True at her gymnastics class and he brought his daughter dozens of roses. A source told TMZ that “the flowers were for True, who he hadn’t seen in a few days — The Sacramento Kings are in town to play the L.A. Lakers Tuesday.” The point is that he only gives a sh-t about True and not his sons, I guess. And here’s the People Magazine story about Khloe:

Khloé Kardashian is focusing on herself in 2022. One day after her ex Tristan Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 37, is moving on from the drama. “She wants the new year to be different,” the source says. “She wants to focus on her own happiness.” As for finding love again, the source says the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum “can’t imagine dating right now.” “But her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready,” the source continues. “It’s hard for her family when she is upset. They love her so much. Khloé is such a strong person though. She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby.”

[From People]

“She has already moved on after finding out that Tristan was expecting another baby.” Khloe and Tristan broke up last June/July. She only “moved on” months later, when she learned that Tristan impregnated one of his multiple side-chicks while they were dating? It pisses me off that we’re supposed to act like Khloe had no idea about any of this – she absolutely knew!! She was always sending threats to Tristan’s side chicks. Ugh.