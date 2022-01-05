Abigail Breslin responds to commenter calling her a loser for wearing a mask

I know Abigail Breslin from Little Miss Sunshine, and from the Zombieland movies. (The first one was excellent and Doubletap was just terrible. I can’t believe how bad it was.) Abigail is just 25 and she sadly lost her father last February to covid. So many people have lost loved ones, and so many others are dealing with long covid, which looks like a mass disabling event. Those of us who are reality based are doing our best to stay safe by wearing masks, getting boosters and staying home as Omicron spreads. We’re also still dealing with idiocy from anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. While many of them are taking themselves out of the gene pool, there are still plenty who are still alive and trolling. That’s all lead up to this story where Abigail Breslin was called a “pathetic loser” for wearing a mask while on a roller coaster in Las Vegas. She fired back at the guy explaining that she lost her dad to covid.
Abigail Breslin has zero time for negative commenters or those not taking the pandemic seriously.
[Breslin], 25, had some choice words for an Instagram user who commented on a picture of her sporting a face covering while riding a roller coaster in Las Vegas, in which they wrote, “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?”
“That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid,” Breslin responded, curtly adding, “You can kindly go f— off now.”
Breslin’s father, Michael, died on Feb. 26 last year after contracting the virus just weeks earlier. He was 78 years old.
“Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation,” Breslin started a lengthy Instagram post announcing her dad’s death at the time.
“At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short,” she continued. “I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”
People goes on to cite an earlier post from Breslin where she wrote that a mask was much more comfortable than a ventilator. It’s part of my job to deal with trolls and I’ve learned over the last 16 years that it’s useless to respond to them. I just block and move on. However I get why Breslin said something. That’s got to hurt to lose someone close to you and to still have to deal with that. A large percentage of people are complete trash and that’s never been clearer than over the last few years. I just wish our government was punishing them more, but it looks like nature is taking care of that.
She was responding to a comment on this post:
Also, maybe she should have worn a mask here. She’s surely boosted and it’s possible she just took it off for the photo.
I don’t understand all the people who get all worked up at people *wearing* masks. Like how much of an asshole can a person be?
That’s what a cult mindset is. I suppose it’s like substance addiction in the sense that the substance creates irrational thoughts that go against your own best interests. Likewise, being part of this anti-vax/anti-mask cult manipulates your brain to be loyal to the cult at the expense of rational thought and in the moment your life feels purposeful advancing the rhetoric of your cult.
That is why I always remind myself that the “my freedum!” mindset is actually a red herring for what these types of people actually want: control the choices of those not part of their in-group, while doing whatever they want without impunity.
Sadly she’s wasting her emotions and her breath. It’s no use even trying to talk sense to these antivax psychopaths. None of their comparisons make sense. COVID vaccines are not abortions, they are not Jewish stars of david in Nazi germany, they are not the mark of the beast, the don’t contain microchips etc.
everyone in reality knows this. Those who choose to live (and probably die) in an alternative reality because it makes them feel good about themselves are unreachable at this point.
I recently tried talking to someone anti-vax about how it’s not just about the deaths (although that’s a good enough reason to take simple basic precautions if you’re not a freaking psychopath), it’s also about people being maimed and disabled by their bout with covid or by long covid. Our society will be dealing what that for decades now, and every bit that it spreads adds more burden for the whole of society.
All I was getting in response was “but the fluuuuu” “but the government can’t tell me what to do!”. It was so useless and I won’t waste my time again.
I’ve been called a loser by a mouth breathing bottom feeder of which there are an overwhelming abundance here in Texas.
One such said “another sheep. Whaddya afraid of loser?”
My reply was “nothing. Because I’ve been vaxxed, you clearly haven’t and it won’t be me mourning your eventual death sparky so shut up and sit down”
(I was in a fairly mellow mood so I was more polite than usual for me)
@ MerlinsMom1018 : I have a mantra for this type of situation : Don’t feed the trolls. Don’t feed the trolls. A reply for to what you’re afraid of – “A contagious disease spread through the air that has killed over 800K Americans. But hey, congrats on winning the (Charles) Darwin award”.
You also one of them sheep that flosses regularly because you live in fear of gum disease? Or worse, you probably wear seatbelts. 🤦🏻♀️
@Bettyrose
Yes ma’am and I also look both ways before crossing a street and I always use my blinker. I follow the rules of the road too.
I definitely wash my hands, use sanitizer, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away and stay home unless absolutely necessary
Yup. Sheep it is!!!
@ MerlinsMom1018, I too suffer from living in Texas. Gawd, I miss living in Houston as there weren’t so many neanderthals, as opposed to Bryan/College Station. The MAGATS are strong in this town and it makes me insane with anger!! I never see people wearing masks, including my oral surgeons office!!
It’s disgusting that wearing a mask and being vaccinated is such a political issue. The mere fact that these bottom feeders feel that they have a right to call us losers is utterly unacceptable!! But I am empathetic towards the children of these bottom feeders as their children will suffer due to their parents perceived disrespect to their free-dumbs!!
@BothSidesNow
You’re in Aggieland????? God love you honey, because even in my neck of trumplandia, which is deeeeeep and strong and redder than red, most folk still wear masks and follow protocols. There are the ones who don’t, but they usually let those of us that do just get on with it, barring the few who feel it’s their sworn duty to be assholes and rag on us
I have 3 vaccines and my kids are vaccinated but also i think the cloth masks do little if anything to prevent omicron and even CNN has said as much at this point.
https://reason.com/2021/12/21/leana-wen-cloth-mask-facial-decorations-covid-cdc-guidance/
Are K95 masks not available to you? I bought a box when delta was ripping through, it’s not that expensive.
I know. The majority of people are not wearing N95s. They feel better about wearing a mask that’s cloth. But in reality those cloth masks don’t work.
You do know that masks are just 1 step of disease mitigation, right? Social distancing, masks, hand washing all play their parts.
Yup. I wash my hands all the time. And I’m triple vaxxed as is my whole household, as I already stated. I just see a lot of people wearing cloth masks that are doing nothing AND/OR not wearing them correctly but they are attaching an inordinate amount of importance to these cloth masks. I think at some point the CDC will issue guidance stating that these can come off, as they are not effective. TBD
@ Gab, I agree with your comment regarding cloth masks, as I wear them. But, I wear a N95 under my cloth mask, so I double mask. I figure that at least I am using the best defense with 2 instead of one.
Japan has more than 130M people and masks are accepted and logical behavior. Their covid death toll was less than 20,000 last I knew and they even hosted the Olympics. They also go to lockdown during a spike. We on the other hand have a lot of dumbasses.
Saw a Karen video of a guy saying it’s been years why are you still wearing a mask? The woman cried saying her relative just died and the guy just kept repeating God bless. He was such a tool, the pandemic lasts as long as people like you don’t respect it.
But I liked the zombieland sequel
I often find myself as the only mask wearer in local stores, last night as a matter of fact, I was the only person with a mask on in the line to buy pet food at Petco. I got plenty of side eye glances but no one said a word. I must give off the vibe of “don’t you say it”. What part of not spreading or contracting a deadly virus do people not understand?
I get the same as well, but I think that I too give off the vibe of “I wouldn’t be a good target for you”. I also throw in some burrowing of my brows as well.
I wish I knew how to give off that vibe. Even before the pandemic hit, strangers have always felt the need to speak to me without provocation. One maskless woman berated me inside a target for wearing two masks. I told her that I would wear 15 masks if it meant keeping me, my family, friends and community safe. She was able to shout some statistics at me before security took her away citing their mask policy. It really shook me up. I wish people would just mind their own business and happily do things to keep each other safe.
That blows my mind. I live in a suburb of Chicago and it doesn’t matter what store you walk into, EVERYONE is wearing a mask.
Mask mandate still enforced indoors in Ontario since April 2020. As an American, they never should have taken it away!
The politicisation of mask wearing is one of the very worst things trump did. And he did lots of terrible things. If he had urged wearing them and provided an example to his base, far fewer would have died. If he wasn’t a narcissistic sociopath that might concern him. But it won’t.