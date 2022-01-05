Abigail Breslin responds to commenter calling her a loser for wearing a mask



I know Abigail Breslin from Little Miss Sunshine, and from the Zombieland movies. (The first one was excellent and Doubletap was just terrible. I can’t believe how bad it was.) Abigail is just 25 and she sadly lost her father last February to covid. So many people have lost loved ones, and so many others are dealing with long covid, which looks like a mass disabling event. Those of us who are reality based are doing our best to stay safe by wearing masks, getting boosters and staying home as Omicron spreads. We’re also still dealing with idiocy from anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. While many of them are taking themselves out of the gene pool, there are still plenty who are still alive and trolling. That’s all lead up to this story where Abigail Breslin was called a “pathetic loser” for wearing a mask while on a roller coaster in Las Vegas. She fired back at the guy explaining that she lost her dad to covid.

Abigail Breslin has zero time for negative commenters or those not taking the pandemic seriously. [Breslin], 25, had some choice words for an Instagram user who commented on a picture of her sporting a face covering while riding a roller coaster in Las Vegas, in which they wrote, “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?” “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid,” Breslin responded, curtly adding, “You can kindly go f— off now.” Breslin’s father, Michael, died on Feb. 26 last year after contracting the virus just weeks earlier. He was 78 years old. “Hard to write this. Harder than I thought.. I’m in shock and devastation,” Breslin started a lengthy Instagram post announcing her dad’s death at the time. “At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short,” she continued. “I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received.”

[From People]

People goes on to cite an earlier post from Breslin where she wrote that a mask was much more comfortable than a ventilator. It’s part of my job to deal with trolls and I’ve learned over the last 16 years that it’s useless to respond to them. I just block and move on. However I get why Breslin said something. That’s got to hurt to lose someone close to you and to still have to deal with that. A large percentage of people are complete trash and that’s never been clearer than over the last few years. I just wish our government was punishing them more, but it looks like nature is taking care of that.

She was responding to a comment on this post:

Also, maybe she should have worn a mask here. She’s surely boosted and it’s possible she just took it off for the photo.