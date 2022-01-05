Duchess Kate won’t have a ‘big party’ for her 40th b-day because of Covid

The Duchess of Cambridge’s big 40th birthday is on Sunday. We’ve heard several different versions of Kate’s “birthday plans.” Simply going from memory, Kate rarely throws a big birthday party or marks the day in any huge, public way. Sometimes, she spends her birthday on vacation, sometimes it’s just a small family party in Norfolk, sometimes it’s a dinner in London. I wasn’t expecting Kate to change it up for her 40th, but I guess some people were expecting that, especially given the fact that the Duchess of Sussex did the 40X40 mentorship challenge for her 40th, along with a cute video featuring Melissa McCarthy. That was never going to be Kate’s vibe. But sure, Kate is “rolling back” her birthday plans because of the Omicron variant:

Next Sunday will be a landmark birthday for the Duchess of Cambridge. But the celebrations for Kate’s 40th birthday will be muted – like her Christmas – due to the Covid risk, The Mail on Sunday understands. Instead of a big party, the Duchess is expected to have a much smaller affair with just family and close friends. Kensington Palace will mark the milestone occasion by releasing a new picture of the Duchess, who is herself a keen photographer. Kate and William – who on Friday unveiled a photograph of themselves on the way to last year’s James Bond premiere to coincide with New Year’s Eve – missed out on the traditional Royal Family Christmas celebrations after the Queen was forced to cancel her plans to host the festivities at Sandringham. Due to fears of the Omicron Covid variant, a smaller lunch was held at Windsor Castle while the Cambridges hosted Kate’s family at Anmer Hall, their country retreat on the Sandringham estate A source said: ‘There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down.’

[From The Daily Mail]

My guess is that the Middletons simply never left Anmer Hall. I think Carole and Michael went to Anmer in December and they plan on staying through mid-January at least. Maybe Carole with organize something special for her favorite child. I’d also like to note… William and Kate were perfectly capable of changing their Christmas plans to prioritize seeing the Queen on Christmas. They chose not to. I don’t disagree with their choice – they have small kids, of course they wanted a quiet holiday in their family home – but people should remember the Keens’ choice when trying to lay a guilt trip on Harry and Meghan for “not coming back for the Queen.” Remember that Will and Kate couldn’t be bothered.

Also: “She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing…” Ah, yes. Kate’s “thing” is to launch a weeks-long Embiggening At Forty campaign in which every media outlet is forced into trying to fluff up her non-existent accomplishments.