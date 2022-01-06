A colorful knife set, a plaid wrap coat and a supergreens powder



From CB: I recently bought this ornament storage box with 128 compartments to make Christmas packing easier. It’s pricier than others but it’s half the price of the one I was eyeing at Balsam Hill. I was previously storing my ornaments in a big plastic container with newspaper and bubble wrap. This is definitely an upgrade, it protects the more fragile ornaments and will make next Christmas a lot easier. It’s coming today and hopefully it will help me put everything away this weekend. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A super greens powder to add to smoothies



From CB: I am trying to eat healthier in the new year. I ordered this super greens powder last week and have been adding a teaspoon to my kale smoothies in the morning. I’m not sure how it tastes as I always add fruit, a banana and stevia to cut the taste. You get 30 servings for under $13. This has over 3,800 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. It does seem to give me more energy but that could be the power of suggestion. Reviewers say it doesn’t upset their stomach and they feel better after drinking it. “I was searching for a product to offer the health benefits of eating more veggies in a convenient way. I found it! This stuff has increased my energy and offered one huge benefit…digestive health.” “Since taking this I have noticed my nails are stronger and grow faster. I feel more energetic, and overall healthy.” One caveat: the bag doesn’t seal well so I’ve put it inside a larger ziplock bag. I’ve also purchased this protein powder to get more protein in my diet. I’ll let you know how it is.

A vegetable and fruit wash to make sure your produce is safe to eat



From CB: After a listeria recall of “prewashed” lettuce I’d already eaten, I vowed to wash all my fruits and vegetables and not just rinse them in water. I bought this three pack of Citrus Magic Veggie Wash and I’m pleased with it so far. I spray my vegetables in a colander and then rinse them off. It gets the weird waxy stuff off and there’s no aftertaste. The three pack is a better deal at $15.26 than the two pack ($12.99) or single version ($12.95). This has over 3,900 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers like it as much as I do. “The great thing about Veggie Wash is you can feel the wax film wash off of certain fruit. It really does a great job of cleaning and doesn’t leave any odd smell or taste.” “I can’t believe I used to wash my fruit and veggies with water and just eat it!! No more after seeing all the gross stuff that comes off!!”

A wrapping paper storage box so you’ll never have to dig for supplies



From CB: I’ve been storing my wrapping paper, gift tags and ribbon in a large box. The paper can get smooshed and I have to dig around to find the gift tags. This premium wrapping paper storage bag is structured and features interior storage pockets. It stores 18-24 rolls and has 4.8 stars, almost 13,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers like how well it organizes their wrapping supplies. “I love this! Perfect for storing everything from wrapping paper, ribbons, cards etc. I highl recommend to anyone who enjoys keeping things organised.” “This is exactly what I was looking for! I had a vertical plastic tote for wrapping paper but it just took up too much space. I had a separate tote for bows and then tissue paper, gift bags and tags were scattered. I love that I have everything in one place and it slides under my bed out of sight!”

A kitchen scale for baking, portion control and more



From CB: I have a kitchen scale from Germany which has served me well for years. This model by Nicewell looks just like the one I have. The white version is now on sale for under $12 and the black version is $15.29. It features easy taring along with measurements in grams, milliliters, ounces and pounds. It has over 1,700 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s accurate, easy to use and that it’s a helpful tool in the kitchen. “I love this food scale. I take it with me when I go out to family gatherings so I stay on track. It’s lightweight, easy to clean, has so many options for weighing up to 22 lbs.” “Scale is perfect and large enough to easily fit plates without the measurement being covered. I have always had issues with scales not being large enough to fit a dinner plate, but for this one it is not an issue. Buttons are responsive and screen is very easy to read.”

Rainbow knives that are are sharp and dishwasher safe



From Hecate: I finally got around to watching a few of Selena Gomez’s pandemic cooking show. It’s cute. But one of the biggest take-aways was the rainbow knives Selena uses. Even the chefs in the episodes I watched commented on them. Good news – they’re affordable! The 12-piece set is only $30 and includes a chef’s knife, bread knife, six dinner knives and more. The 14-piece set includes the above plus scissors and block for $73. If you get the 12-piece set, the knives all come with sheaths. They really were mesmerizing on camera. They looked like they worked well too. These got 4.8 stars from over 6,000 reviews and ReviewMeta confirmed that. Customers say the rainbow doesn’t fade, “They have been washed multiple times and the the color has not scratch or faded.” Fortunately, they aren’t just pretty, they work well too, “They cut really well and it has a really good grip. They don’t take up much room and it is dishwasher safe which is great.” The biggest complaint seems to be they don’t come with a sharpener. You can get an inexpensive sharpener if you need.

A portable paper cutter for crafting and more



From Hecate: My paper cutter is one of the hottest items in my house. My children often steal it from my office. If you craft or scrapbook, you probably know how cool these are. My son uses it to make playing cards. I use it for just about everything since I am incapable of cutting a straight line. This one is portable and has an extendable arm for larger jobs. The grids and rulers help guide cuts and the guillotine arm allows for easy loading and reblading. This comes in pink or white and is only $13. It has over 1,000 reviews, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People who have it say it can handle pretty heavy jobs for a home cutter, “We use this unit mostly for cutting our personal laminated business cards. Cutting through the lamination and 65# card stock can be brutal on a home cutter. This handles it well.” And the blade is klutz proof, “Blade is super sharp, but not accessible enough that I would cut myself accidentally (I’m accident prone lol).”

A plaid wrap coat for fashionable warmth



From Hecate: We are finally experiencing a cold winter in Southern California. By cold, of course, I mean in the 60s. In my defense, it has actually dipped into the 40s, but with my thin, California blood, I am perpetually cold. But I’m not complaining! Because it means I can finally indulge in my coat obsession. I might actually buy myself one as a special treat. I love this cute little plaid wrap jacket with an asymmetrical hemlines. It can go with jeans or something dressier. It comes in sizes XS-XL and in six colors and patterns, all for under $59. This listing has 450 reviews and 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. It’s said to be a good value for the price, “It was surprisingly well made. It has an inside lining and pockets which I didn’t expect from the pictures.” And it has a lot of give to it so you can wear it with anything, “ I tried it on with a bulky sweater and a regular turtleneck, and they both give me enough room to move and drive.” Finally I can have more than a virtual coat season.

