Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘are getting very serious, she’s smitten’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived in the Bahamas this week, and they were photographed yesterday. This is their first international trip as a couple, and Kim dressed up in a cleavage-y ensemble while Pete just looked like a Long Islander on a beach vacay, complete with Beavis & Butthead socks?? Apparently, they rented out a private home on the water, and they’ve got some friends with them, it’s not just Kim & Pete vacationing alone. This first “couple trip” is a big deal though. According to E!’s sources, Kim and Pete are getting quite serious:
Since going public with their relationship in November, the KKW Beauty mogul and the Saturday Night Live star have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and, most recently, the Caribbean. E! News can confirm the couple kicked of 2022 with a trip to the Bahamas islands.
“Kim and Pete are getting very serious,” a source tells E! News. “He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”
Though Pete lives in Staten Island and Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye “Ye” West, resides in Southern California, “They are making the distance work,” according to the source, “and he’s planning to be in L.A. more often now.”
I think it’s a mess, but whatever! I’ve sort of come around to why women like Pete – it does seem like he’s genuinely nice to them and he treats his girlfriends like princesses. But I also think he’s probably a moody guy and he’s not always going to treat his girlfriends like royalty.
Meanwhile, even though Kim is serious about Pete, Kanye West wants people to know that he thinks he and Kim will end up together. A source told E! News: “Kanye has not given up on Kim. She’s the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together. The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he’s getting from them, but that’s all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with.” I believe that. But I also believe Kim is done with him romantically.
For Kim it must be nice to be around someone who doesn’t take themselves so seriously. Can you imagine being around Kanye for more than 5 minutes? Exhausting.
Yeah but isn’t Kim also exhausting? The constant attention. I mean I’m sure she’s the one who tipped off the paps that they would be in the Bahamas this week. They could have easily went without anyone knowing (like so many celebs do).
To me they are a different kind of exhausting. Kim is like over publicized (is that the right word? Like, we hear too much about her in the press) but there is no doubt in my mind that being around Kanye personally is an exercise in not rolling your eyes as he rants about this and that and calls himself a god.
I don’t get the infatuation w/ this dude. But Kim has quite literally let her hair down after being in what was probably a very controlling relationship.
Both men have mental health issues and bi-polar ? My only concern is if she has a pattern and this hurts her in long run. Red flag. and her kids. hope its fun then fizzles….
Right, but Kanye’s bipolar disorder isn’t what makes him a jerk, so they’re not the same even tough they both have mental health issues.
Both men have mental health issues but not the same issues. And to Pete’s credit he’s honest and open about his issues and in treatment unlike Kanye. He’s also not a narcissist in fact his trademark is self deprecation. So please stop acting like all people with mental health issues are the same. These two men have very different personalities.
Colour me old but are people actually falling for this? And isn’t everyone over the K clan at this point? She is 40 something, the mother of 4. We’ve seen all she has to offer there’s nothing new to see here. Except maybe those pants, man alive they’re hideous! Is she copying Kourtney?
Her age and children have nothing to do with her level of exhausting. She would be exhausting at 25 and childless because she has no discernible talent, doesn’t run a well known successful business, adds nothing to the world, yet here she is, ALL the time.
:eyeroll emoji:
Vomit. We’ll never be rid of this cancerous klan.
I think she is in it for the D, that and opposites attract. I ain’t mad at her, lol. Pete must seem like the perfect man after being with Kanye for sooooo long and dealing with allllll that mess.
How old is she? Sorry but to me she’s acting like a teenager.
I got no love for Kim but your early 40s are a great time time to let your freak flag fly. You’re confident, still got some of that youthful energy … and the clock is ticking on your BS meter. This fling totally makes sense to me. The only thing I’m bothered by is she’s clearly wearing 4 inch heels under that getup. Trying to look all casual but doesn’t want her head up in Pete’s armpit. They’re what 5’2” and 6’3”?
So what? Is she supposed to sit home and knit?
Ugh – I don’t mind Pete Davidson in general, but putting your middle finger up for a picture is such a 15-year-old-trying-to-be-bad thing to do. You would think that a famous comedian could Find a more unique gimmick.
“According to E!’s sources, Kim and Pete are getting quite serious.”
Of course they are…right on schedule. I hope that Pete is taking care of himself and comes out of this okay.
Countdown to “they live on different coasts and both have hectic work schedules. Kim
just wants to focus on being with her kids right now. They remain good friends.”
Real Question: who falls for this sh!t???
It’s so disheartening how many stupid people there are out there who believe all of this crap orchestrated by the PR machine that is the Kardashians.
Yeah, I just don’t get the “smitten.” I’m sure he’s a nice dude, but Kim’s “feelings,” such as they are, must be very small and constricted now, after such a long time of corseting them for money, fame and the perfectly constructed face and body. But sure, use that word, Kris.
I’d like to think that there are still some aspects of her that are a regular human being, hopefully with her kids at least, but I’ve seen the word asexual used to describe her a number of times and it seems to fit. She is a persona and everything we see is planned and managed. It’s such forced sexuality that is shown to us it doesn’t feel like there’s anything behind it.
I’m absolutely not buying that there is any ‘relationship’ here.
So when Pete broke up with Ariana Grande he made fun of her in his comedy special. KK does realize she may get the same treatment right? Also it’s funny how she is trying to match his skater boi aesthetic.
He made fun of himself as much as her and she wrote songs about him that could be considered dismissive before he even spoke about her. They basically both used the relationship as inspiration for their work. Considering he’s friends with his exes and they speak well of him the idea of him as a callous ex is a hard sell.
I give this another 2 months, tops. Pete will never move to CA full time, his people and family are in NYC/on Staten Island. I also can’t imagine him being a step dad to four small kids, as nice as he is. Kim will never move to NYC as the entire Kardashian clan are in CA and her business is based there. Reality will set in soon enough and the distance will get in the way. But they can have fun until that happens. I’m more worried for Pete than I am for Kim. Kim will be just fine but I hope Pete doesn’t have a mental health crisis like he did while he was with Cindy Crawford’s daughter. And I really hope he isn’t being used as a storyline for the Hulu reality show.
Translation: Kim and Kris are still exploiting Pete’s mental illness because Kris is having a hard time finding someone to date Kim after what they did to Kris Humphries(used him for a storyline and then when they didn’t need him anymore, they tarnished his reputation by leaking very negative stories about him while depicting Kim as the victim).
What stands out about the couples vacation photo-op that Kris arranged for Pete and Kim is:
a) Aren’t we in the middle of raging pandemic that is getting worse because the CDC is not listening to teachers and taking guidance from airline companies(Delta sent the CDC a letter requesting that Covid isolation be shortened to 5 days and they complied) b) Where are their masks since Khloe is always whining about how she keeps getting re-infected with Covid? c)Why isn’t Kim taking this pandemic more seriously since she was whining that Covid and a high fever made her fail her third attempt at the baby bar?
Of course Kim and Pete are on are not alone while vacationing, their entire relationship is nothing more than a publicity stunt to distract from whatever is plaguing the brands that Kris has in her daughters names. So what is Kris trying to distract from today? Astroworld lawsuits? The fallout from Tristan’s paternity case? Kim’s interviews with conservative journalists? Election interference surrounding Kayne’s publicist?
“A source told E news”=Kris
Of course Kris is spinning the “Kayne wants Kim back” narrative to E News, she and Kim are trying to sabotage his new relationships. It would be nice if the press stopped repeating Kris’ cons as fact and ask what is Kim saying to Kayne behind closed doors or after she learns that he has a new muse because it’s clear that she isn’t romantically done with Kayne.
Is the press going to address how Kim keeps saying that any man who rejects her or isn’t attracted to her is gay? She did this to Tyson and Kris Humphries. Why is this acceptable? Or how she and her mother leak negatives stories about any woman who they perceive as threats, like yesterday when Kim and Kris leaked that Miley was trying to steal her PR boyfriend.
Two things I’m afraid we’ll never be rid of: Covid and the Kardashians