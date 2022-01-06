Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson ‘are getting very serious, she’s smitten’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived in the Bahamas this week, and they were photographed yesterday. This is their first international trip as a couple, and Kim dressed up in a cleavage-y ensemble while Pete just looked like a Long Islander on a beach vacay, complete with Beavis & Butthead socks?? Apparently, they rented out a private home on the water, and they’ve got some friends with them, it’s not just Kim & Pete vacationing alone. This first “couple trip” is a big deal though. According to E!’s sources, Kim and Pete are getting quite serious:

Since going public with their relationship in November, the KKW Beauty mogul and the Saturday Night Live star have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and, most recently, the Caribbean. E! News can confirm the couple kicked of 2022 with a trip to the Bahamas islands. “Kim and Pete are getting very serious,” a source tells E! News. “He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.” Though Pete lives in Staten Island and Kim, who shares four kids with ex Kanye “Ye” West, resides in Southern California, “They are making the distance work,” according to the source, “and he’s planning to be in L.A. more often now.”

I think it’s a mess, but whatever! I’ve sort of come around to why women like Pete – it does seem like he’s genuinely nice to them and he treats his girlfriends like princesses. But I also think he’s probably a moody guy and he’s not always going to treat his girlfriends like royalty.

Meanwhile, even though Kim is serious about Pete, Kanye West wants people to know that he thinks he and Kim will end up together. A source told E! News: “Kanye has not given up on Kim. She’s the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together. The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he’s getting from them, but that’s all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with.” I believe that. But I also believe Kim is done with him romantically.

