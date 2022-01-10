Duchess Kate ‘is not flashy’ and she didn’t panic when Meghan joined the family

Of course we couldn’t get through Keen Birthday Buttons Week without a major story dropping ON the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday. Roya Nikkah at the Times authored this “Kate at 40” piece for the Times’ Sunday magazine. She had help, in the form of several named Kensington Palace employees who spoke to her on the record, and I would imagine that KP also provided a helpful outline and talking points. Again, this rarely happens in royal circles, where the royal’s employees are paid to be on-the-record named sources hyping their boss. Usually, royal employees are expected to be more discreet. But anything for The Birthday Embiggening. This Sunday Times piece is so long and there’s so much weirdness, tea, shade and eye-rolling that I need to split it into two posts. This is Part 1, which is where I pulled out every time Harry and Meghan are mentioned, plus some shady sh-t about William.
Kate doesn’t do drama: Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, one of the Cambridges’ closest friends and advisers, their former principal private secretary who is godfather to Prince George, assesses Kate’s coping mechanism: “She has that almost old-fashioned, Queen Mother attitude to drama — she just doesn’t do it.”
The Sussexes ‘fired missiles at the monarchy and some personally at Kate’: Kate has watched her husband mourn the loss of his grandfather, not to mention his close relationship with his brother…An image of the duchess arriving at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April last year is telling. Taken a few weeks after Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which included accusations of racism in the royal family, Kate appears composed but defiant… William, 39, was “reeling”, with “his head all over the place”, furious that his brother and sister-in-law had taken aim at his wife and his family, forcing him to state publicly: “We are very much not a racist family.”
Kate focused on William after the Sussexes’ interview: “In the days after the interview her priority was William, not how she felt about what Harry and Meghan had done,” says a source close to the Cambridges. “She has focused on personal support for William in what has been a really sad time in his life. She never predicted the degree of falling out between them.”
The bridesmaids’ dress fitting: Of the “who made who cry” incident, a palace source says: “I’ve had hundreds of hours of conversations with her [Kate] and it never came up. I only ever heard from Meghan about that — a very different story from what she said to Oprah.”
Kate, the supportive wife: A close friend says: “Kate has a way of calming William down and knows how to be really affectionate and gentle. But she is 100 per cent loyal to him and has a shaft of steel running up her back when she needs to deal with stuff that’s unpalatable.” One of William’s closest friends puts it bluntly: “He has had a year from hell and she has been fantastic supporting him.”
Why Kate didn’t go to the Diana-statue unveiling: In July, when the brothers were briefly reunited again at Kensington Palace to unveil a statue of Diana, Kate did not join them publicly but worked her magic out of sight before the brothers emerged into the glare of the world’s media. “William was still furious,” says a close friend. “He had taken the view that he’d only give so much. He just didn’t want to go there [with Harry].” An aide says: “[Catherine] was amazing behind the scenes when Harry came.” The event went off without a hitch.
Kate didn’t “change” when Meghan came around, lol: It was the same when the Sussex show was going well for a time, with Meghan described as “a breath of fresh air” for the monarchy, bringing a modern, diverse feel to the institution. Before things spiralled the Cambridges looked a little too steady to some. But there was “no risk of Kate being blown off course or changing direction”, a close aide says. “Things need to feel relevant, but fundamentally it’s about a long-term set of values and there are benefits to tradition that the duchess has always had real clarity about. She is not flashy, that’s not what people want the institution for, and she has always had a very clear understanding of that.”
Kate helped William come to terms with his destiny: “She has been a hugely important factor in him coming to terms with his destiny, how comfortable he has become with his role in the royal family as future monarch and the demands of that.
Kate the Loved: Since the Duke of York stepped back from royal life in 2019 over his links with Jeffrey Epstein, and the Sussexes left in 2020, the load on the Cambridges’ shoulders has become heavier, and according to a close friend “they do feel more exposed”. Another Cambridge confidante says: “The UK looks to them for the future of the monarchy. It’s a tough role.” But the future Queen Catherine has proven she is up to the challenge, says Lowther-Pinkerton: “She paced herself, she took her fences slowly but faultlessly.” Knauf believes “she will be a huge asset to the institution and the country”. An impeccably placed, longstanding royal insider who has watched Kate’s evolution says of the future king and queen: “William will be respected. Catherine will be loved.”
You guys, if I read one more keen version of the crying-at-the-bridesmaids-fitting story, I’m going to buy some bridesmaids dresses just so I can rip them to shreds, cry into those shreds and then burn them in a cleansing fire. Once again, “sources close to Kate” will never be specific about what actually happened during what sounds like multiple incidents where Kate completely went berserk on Meghan. One of the funniest parts about the “Kate is perfect and unchanging” story is that… Kate DID change. She f–king panicked as soon as Meghan and Harry got engaged. Not only did she panic, she began copying Meghan outright (and still does).
Hilariously, one of the things I’ve grown to enjoy most about the Kate-at-40 series is how “sources close to Kate” always make William sound hyper-emotional, angry, depressed, incandescent, reeling and unable to cope or function at any level without Kate’s steadying, keen hand. I have no idea why William needs to be thrown under the keen bus to make Kate look good too, but here we are. As for Kate not going to the statue-unveiling last summer… she was desperate to go and be the “keen peacemaker” once again. William shut her down, repeatedly, even though she threw several big tantrums in the media. That alone says more about their marriage than all of this birthday keenery. That and the fact that she clearly believes it’s in her best interest to make William come across as so emotional and incapable.
Why oh why do they keep mentioning Meghan in every story about this dullard??
Ohh that’s right, no one will read it otherwise!
Bingo.
Of course Kate didn’t panic when Meghan came along. Which is why after spending the first 6 years as a part-time working royal hiding out in Wales and Norfolk, she and William hurriedly announced intentions to finally become full time once they realised Harry and Meghan’s engagement was imminent, and the following 4 years have seen them hastily rolling out unfinished or stolen projects and initiatives, throwing themselves at every TV appearance they can get, becoming YouTubers, changing their personal style, forcing PDA, commissioning one embiggening puff piece after another, trotting out their children more than ever before and leading an ongoing smear campaign. Nope, no panic whatsoever.
Hahahahahahahaha – that is just beyond funny. Of course she panicked and she is flashy AF.
Also I don’t buy the BS about the Diana statue – i remember the press around the time and it was obvs she and Ma were using the press to put pressure on William to allow her to attend but was shut out of the event. This isn’t the first time she has tried to claim credit for the whole project.
At some point Prince Ragealot will start properly briefing against her and her family. You reap what you sow Buttons, remember that!
During Kate’s first few years of marriage an article came out and I think it referenced Princess Anne or another royal as saying Kate was very Grand. Meaning she wore diamond earrings, gowns, jewels, heavy makeup and spent too much money when situations were just casual and with family. The Windsors took big digs at her over that because it hurt their image.
Kate isn’t grand and flashy. Grand and flashy people don’t fly in photographers from Italy and sit for not one but 3 portraits while wearing 3 bespoke designer dresses and millions in jewelry during a pandemic where the peasants have suffered so much. How dare you or anyone else think duchess Catherine the fake grand.
The funniest part of this is that they still can’t tell you how exactly she was helping William or Harry behind the scenes. I mean she was so helpful that Harry up and bounced back to Cali about 20 minutes after he went back inside. Yeah nice try mutton button
Everything, EVERYTHING is so vague and non-specific. At least they realize that if you’re going to lie your ass off, KISS is key (Keep It Simple, Stupid!!!!).
You notice they don’t say why she didn’t go to the statute unveiling. Just that she didn’t attend but was working her “magic” behind the scenes. It tells me that she was absolutely, 100% benched.
I also think it confirms that William alone benched her. At the time there was talk that perhaps Harry didn’t want her there and that’s why she didn’t go, but had that been the case Harry would have gotten blamed for her no show here. Clearly William cut her off and she’s pretending she did behind the scenes work as a sad excuse.
@Becks: It’s clear that William banned her from the unveiling.
The kind of woman who wears white to another woman’s wedding.
One who wants attention…..
I do *not* understand this Keen Jubilee over a commoner, married-in, do-little duchess. The BM doesn’t make this big a deal out of the first in line’s birthdays. Even Charles At 70 wasn’t this big a deal. FFS It’s exhausting and a bit nauseating.
I’ll bet Charles will be pissed off about that too … should we expect a clapback soon? For example: About how she won’t really start working until she’s 55, and Charles has always been so Keen on service? The headlines write themselves …
Well, Palmer tweeted that Kate won’t increase her workload for the next 10-15 years because of the children.
Meghan got attention on her 40th so Kate can’t rest until she feels like she has the same thing.
It’s exhausting and so over the top that it reflects poorly on Kate. She’s turning 40. Big deal. As I have mentioned, I myself will be 40 in *checks calendar* less than a month at this point. WHERE IS MY MAGAZINE COVER?!!??
I know its considered a milestone birthday, but its not like she’s accomplished anything significant beyond marrying William. If she was a blood royal, I could see the fuss a little more, because she would be in the line of succession AND we would have seen her grow up in the public eye. But as it is…..lordy, the PR machine needs to stop.
Happy early Birthday Becks1! This is ALOT. I literally don’t remember What I did for my 40th birthday.
They have a HUGE hole to fill in June when William turns 40. Because if they make this insane to-do over Kate, they do realize that they need to go above and beyond this for the actual heir? The lengths they are going to to get us to “love” her are beyond bizarre.
Based on the Middleton versions of Willnot, I’m surprised he can tie his shoe laces without her.
He can do it now because he knows her steadying, reassuring presence is nearby. And if he ties them incorrectly, she will give him the quiet confidence to go on.
And CarolE taught him when his head was in her lap probably.
I guess Pinkerton whatever is one of the ones who chose William over Harry. Oh, well I hope the Duchy of Cornwall continues to be profitable.
I find it odd that Pinkerton, and the other KP staff, are the only ones who can speak about Kate in the first place. Like really? The only people that can go on the record about how great Kate is are the paid help? How embarrassing.
Right?!? Where are her childhood friends? Former co-workers (HAHAHA!)? Extended family members? Where’s that cousin who told us a while back that she has no interest in the world around her? LOL.
These reporters, courtiers, “sources” and tabloids are going to be the downfall of that monarchy. Her whole birthday wasn’t even about her. It was a thing to behold. You got people trying to embiggen her to the gods, make her trend by tearing Meghan down with every stereotype about Black American women you can think of. They told us that she and the institution are threatened by Meghan. Kate is truly out of her league. I would’ve been so embarrassed over the weekend if I was her. They gotta use Meghan to make her interesting and it still didn’t work. The media was telling Kate inadvertently or purposely that you need Meghan and you will never be out of her shadow. The thought behind this PR rollout was all over the place. The palace is in shambles and it shows.
Brit that is exactly right. She was so blinded by jealousy, racism and pure meanness she didn’t realize that terrorizing M&H into leaving would guarantee that she will never emerge from Meghan’s shadow. If she had been kinder or at least not as openly hostile maybe the shadow would not have made her look so ugly, alas she screwed herself.
The unnamed source claims that Meghan told this person a different story but then didn’t bother to say what that story was, just that it was different from what she told Oprah. And of course, Kate never mentioned the story to this person because the point was to leak it to the media. I’m not sure what they keep bringing up this story since it changes every time they tell it.
I call a lie to this, Meghan didn’t trust those people so she won’t have gone to them to talk about anything.Kate is a lying deceitful B. She threw a tantrum at another woman wedding because she wanted the woman husband to me and got mad at Meghan because Harry loves her and mit Kate.
We have the email from Meghan that said something like “can we finally correct the story about me making Kate cry,” that was from January 2020, so we know that what she said in the Oprah interview was at least pretty close to the truth (I think it was the truth, but if you doubted what she said, that email supports it.)
Becks,Oh I believe Meghan emailed them and has her receipts, what I don’t believe is that she had a one on one conversation with these people complaining about Kate and the tights story because by that time I am sure Meghan already saw these people didn’t care about her
That comment in the article makes no sense because of course Kate wouldn’t talk about the real events of a story that would just make kate look bad.
I wonder if Kate and her team feel pretty confident that Meghan won’t say anymore about the crying story. We’ve often said that Meghan said her piece and is done giving it oxygen. The media seems to be baiting her to say more but I’d imagine Kate wouldn’t want her to actually drop receipts. So does she think she can just keep alluding to it and slowly change opinion bc Meghan won’t go on record about it?
She is not flashy but released 3 photos to ‘thank the nation’ for her milestone birthday wearing thousands of pounds couture
Oh the irony 😂😂😂😂
You are 💯 correct in your statement of fact
Not since her skirts have been weighted, anyway.
This is golden. If I didn’t already dislike william immensely, I would feel sorry for him. Imagine having a wife who must clearly hate your guts so much that she takes shots at you in every magazine she sanctions. She attacks him as much as she attacks Meghan. Lol. However I can’t stand the keenbridges so here is hoping they both bury each other.
She literally broke him down in this piece. She called him nothing but an emotional wreck, who can only function because she’s there to prop him up. So can we please stop with the Kate is afraid of William nonsense? A woman who is scared or controlled by her man isn’t briefing against him in this way, because according to Kate, William ain’t sh*t without her and HE is the irrelevant one in the marriage. And this is a sanctioned piece, with staff going on the record. This is what she wants out there. I bet Kate gives as good as she gets, and I highly doubt she’s controlled by William like some like to claim.
@ JT thank you! If Kate was afraid of Billy, Kate and her mama wouldn’t be contacting a bunch of reporters and editors to push this type of narrative. This is not the first time they’ve said William is an unhinged, weak man who is only controlled by Kate and Carole.
Exactly JT, Kate is and has always been the ultimate mean girl. I you don’t grow up with Carole Middleton as a mom and come away like mother Theresa. As for William, he probably moved out because he is afraid. However if he wasn’t such a shit brother and racist piece of trash, I would care but he is so I don’t
William got played so hard by Kate. He thought he was getting a meek, submissive woman who wouldn’t outshine him and then Kate switched it up on his ass and pulled a Gone Girl. She’s straight up plotting against William at every opportunity, always ready to cut him down. Even William doesn’t brief against Kate like this. Hell, she played that whole family because it because her shenanigans that Harry isn’t there anymore (because I still think she is the one that got the ball rolling with the smear campaign). Also, don’t feel sorry for Kate, she signed up for this as it states in this Kate sanctioned piece. She walked in with eyes wide open and she wants this. It’s very Melania Trump. She doesn’t want sympathy because this is the life she planned for. Kate isn’t a victim, she is the driving force.
I’m not getting why William is so angry at Harry. This was all his doing. Plus, I don’t believe Kate was behind the scenes at the statue unveiling because if she was there, that tidbit would have been leaked to the press a long time ago. Another thing, the reason, Kate doesn’t talk about the bridesmaid incident is because she knows that she was wrong for doing what she did to Meghan. If she was in the right, we would have heard the complete story by now.
Absolutely Amy. I believe that Kate showed her true Catty colors at the bridesmaid fitting and made the fatal error of admitting it (via apology and flowers). This is the big cover up ever since.
Well, there you are, people. Stop expecting Kate to actually accomplish anything. Her role is established – to uphold “traditional values” and keep William from going off the deep end. She’s being praised for this and will be “loved” for it. As for the increased duties that come from a reduced number of working royals, that’s easy- just don’t do them. People will adjust.
Why would she do more duties when the press gives her credit for doing more when she really doesn’t?
They are exhausting people with all this coverage of this child-woman who is turning 40 and has done nothing of worth. Nothing they write is going to change that.
Kate’s backbone is Meghan. She cannot even be 40 without Meghan. All that puff piece is about how weak and dull Kate is and the only time these royal sources can uplift her is to bring up Meghan’s name. Clearly the British know that their future queen consort is nothing without Duchess Meghan. It’s a bitter pill that’s hard to swallow. But swallow you Brits must. You ’re left with a shallow, inarticulate and zero confident future queen who cannot stand shoulder to shoulder with legitimate global leaders. She will never be a global icon like her mother in law and sister in law.
It’s like they know Kate is not that girl but they praise her because she’s British and they have to make sure their homegrown English rose is not an embarrassment but the problem is that they want Meghan to embrace them and give them access and they’re angry that she didn’t, so they have to punish her but also want her at the same time. Kate’s sole purpose to the tabloids is Meghan. That is embarrassing.
Seems like Panic Stations at Casa Middleton. This isn’t just embiggening, it’s saying how ‘indispensable’ Wiglets is to the monarchy. PWT remains the angry adult baby who needs to be soothed, and only Wiglets manages to tame the beast. I do think this is all gearing up to an inevitable divorce, and Kate wants to make sure that she will receive her requisite titles and support.
So they admit that William didn’t want to the go to the unveiling with Harry? As in, he couldn’t put his issues with his brother aside to honor his beloved late mother? OK then.
But it’s funny because the unveiling wasn’t happening without Harry. He needed Harry to attend otherwise nobody would care and that’s why Harry got to dictate that none of the rota would be allowed, hence the unveiling for the press part two, which nobody cares about.
What have learned during the week of Kate at 40:
- She’s just like the Queen Mother (not a great comparison given QM was racist and treated her great grandsons differently because one was the heir).
- She has a spine of steel.
- William is a emotional wreak who is calmed down by Kate on a regular basis.
- Meghan is remains in Kate’s head and she needs to tear her down to feel superior to her.
I wonder why she wants to be compared to QM. Are they trying to say she drinks a lot and that’s what keeps her calm?
@equality: Despite her terrible flaws, the QM was very much beloved by public maybe even more than the Queen and I think Kate wants be loved by the public in the same way.
Will this behind the scenes magic be counted towards her yearly event totals? Seriously, she must have been a lunatic towards Meghan at that dress fitting to still be so defensive about it?!? The more you talk the worse it looks. The reason she never puts a foot wrong is because she keeps inserting them into her mouth. So much over the top was for a birthday?!
I’d suggest that this “writer” take a look at the video of Phil’s funeral instead of one posed-for snap. Then she could see “composed” Kate try to flirt with H during a funeral or how she ran straight for him afterwards.
And both Harry and Will couldn’t get away from her fast enough.
They’re making it so obvious that William was the one who made the comment about Archie’s skin color because the only times William is referenced directly in that interview is when Harry is asked about their relationship and he says it is “space” and when he says that his brother and father are trapped. Neither of those two comments in any way explain all of these diatribes about how “Harry and Meghan attacked William”. Neither one of those statements accused William of doing anything wrong; it only makes sense for him to be this incandescent with rage if he was the racist and is upset that Harry told Meghan about it and she mentioned it.
Granted i feel like we all knew it was him the minute she said it but it’s amazing how obvious they are being. Also so funny that the same publication that ran a story about William wanting Harry and Meghan exiled to Africa in 2019 and posted that quote in January 2020 about how William said he could no longer put his arm around his brother anymore are now like: “everyone is so shocked that out of nowhere in 2021 Harry imploded his relationship with his brother who’d spent the last two years leaking about how he dropped him like a potato!!” Lol these people are nuts
The whole overall theme of these stories is “no matter how poor of a husband William is, no matter how much you hate her work ethic, or her terrible fashion, no matter what royal family drama comes and goes, or how far William wanders, Kate will be queen. Suck it, haters”… which, ma’am….
Someone theorized on here recently that perhaps there were some “protocol” rules (like no coming to Sandringham if not engaged) that were just made up to keep the Middletons out. And that perhaps that’s why Kate keeps harping on protocol and is mad at Meghan (cause there’s lots of protocol that nobody cares if Meghan follows it). And I’m wondering if this is true. I’m wondering if Ma Midds and Kate have discovered that the Windsors just haven’t ever wanted them in the family. Or worse, that William was behind the excuses for keeping them out. It’s possible that William invented certain fictions to keep distanced from pushy Carole and limpet Kate. Or convinced the family to do that. But then he married Kate basically due to having no choice/wanting to thumb his nose at the family. She never knew just how much he lied about these rules. Now she does and she is trying to queen herself for revenge. It explains the panic. And the flashy.