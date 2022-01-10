“Josh Duhamel, 49, is engaged to 28-year-old model Audra Mari” links

Josh Duhamel, 49, is engaged to a 28-year-old. [Dlisted]
Eddie Vedder has always been an incredible vocalist & we should talk about him more as an iconic frontman. [Gawker]
I’m a little bit surprised that Christina Aguilera is still with that guy. [Just Jared]
Films directed by women are coming out this year! [Pajiba]
Wes Anderson + Benedict Cumberbatch = a twee delight. [LaineyGossip]
Five years later, Emma Stone’s Gucci still isn’t notable. [Go Fug Yourself]
Demi Lovato returned home after another rehab stay. [Towleroad]
Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers were sentenced to life in prison. [Buzzfeed]
Photos from the Euphoria premiere/event last week. [RCFA]
I’m sorry, what happened here?!? [Egotastic]
Videos of the late Bob Saget being a funny mensch. [Seriously OMG]
Josh did say that he wanted to have more children in that Dax podcast. I hope that he doesn’t see her as a human incubator like Chris Pratt does his wife.
Him and Fergie have been divorced for a while. If he was just looking for an incubator I think he would have found one sooner. Fergie offered her congrats so I think they coparent nicely. He doesn’t seem like a giant douche like Pratt is.
Eddie Vedder always sounds like he’s singing with his jaw wired shut to me.
Congrats Josh!
It is kind of surprising that Christina is still with him. They’ve been together since what, 2011? She seems pretty private.
It’s good that Demi gave up their California Sober thing. Maybe this had something to do with it.