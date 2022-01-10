Will the sad-sack Golden Globes have any bearing on the Oscar race?

It was strange to sit there on a Sunday evening in January, watching tennis and trying to keep up with the Novak Djokovic updates. It was strange because usually those cold Sunday nights in January are devoted to live-tweeting awards shows, especially the Golden Globes. The Globes were “cancelled” in some sort of way last year, following enormous backlash against the racism, sexism, bigotry and unprofessional behavior of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC pulled the Globes’ telecast, and the HFPA couldn’t even get any celebrities to show up at their dinky untelevised show. They still decided to put on some kind of “awards” something or other last night. I think Variety summed it up pretty well: “Golden Globes Put on an Event That Could Have Been Put in an Email.” So who won? Here’s the winners list from Film:

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“West Side Story” Best Motion Picture — Drama

“The Power of the Dog” Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Will Smith, “King Richard” Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” Best Director — Motion Picture

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Do these winners have anything to do with the Oscar race? I don’t know. I think West Side Story got too much attention here, and I just don’t know if the Oscars will recognize it the same way. The Power of the Dog is a good movie, perhaps even a great movie, and I’m happy to see Kodi winning anything, but I’m not sure if it’s the Best Picture. Also: any awards show giving anything to Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos is suspect. That film was one of the messiest, most awful things.

In the television categories, Ted Lasso and Hacks were big winners in the Comedy categories, with Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart winning (and Hacks won Best Comedy). Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook won for Succession, and Succession picked up Best Drama. Kate Winslet won for Mare of Easttown.