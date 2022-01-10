Will the sad-sack Golden Globes have any bearing on the Oscar race?

It was strange to sit there on a Sunday evening in January, watching tennis and trying to keep up with the Novak Djokovic updates. It was strange because usually those cold Sunday nights in January are devoted to live-tweeting awards shows, especially the Golden Globes. The Globes were “cancelled” in some sort of way last year, following enormous backlash against the racism, sexism, bigotry and unprofessional behavior of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC pulled the Globes’ telecast, and the HFPA couldn’t even get any celebrities to show up at their dinky untelevised show. They still decided to put on some kind of “awards” something or other last night. I think Variety summed it up pretty well: “Golden Globes Put on an Event That Could Have Been Put in an Email.” So who won? Here’s the winners list from Film:
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
“West Side Story”
Best Motion Picture — Drama
“The Power of the Dog”
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
Best Director — Motion Picture
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Do these winners have anything to do with the Oscar race? I don’t know. I think West Side Story got too much attention here, and I just don’t know if the Oscars will recognize it the same way. The Power of the Dog is a good movie, perhaps even a great movie, and I’m happy to see Kodi winning anything, but I’m not sure if it’s the Best Picture. Also: any awards show giving anything to Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos is suspect. That film was one of the messiest, most awful things.
In the television categories, Ted Lasso and Hacks were big winners in the Comedy categories, with Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart winning (and Hacks won Best Comedy). Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook won for Succession, and Succession picked up Best Drama. Kate Winslet won for Mare of Easttown.
I don’t think they will matter at all in the end (as it was, did they really matter, maybe they helped some movies pick up PR steam going into the Oscar race when the ballots weren’t due until after the globes?)
But those names are the names that we have seen being discussed for Oscar contention – Power of the Dog, King Richard, etc.
for the Oscars I anticipate a few nominations (if not wins) for Tragedy of MacBeth, and I would be shocked if Kidman gets an Oscar for the Ricardos.
It’s a tight race between Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch. Andrew is coming off a great year, he played a social media influencer in mainstream (a performance like he’s never done before completely unhinged), The eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick Tick Boom and NWH. I really think he could take it this year. He deserves it. His signing voice is breathtaking.
The Power of the Dog was not the best film I saw of their nominees and Will Smith and Nicole Kidman were not the best in their categories
I don’t think West Side Story got too much attention. I thought it was brilliantly done, and DuBose and Ziegler were both great. The Oscars don’t have a category for musical or comedy, which means they will probably be shut out there. Critics overall praised the film, but it’s a remake and that might hurt it.
I am happy for Smitt-McPhee. I thought he was excellent in Power Of The Dog, though like you I’m not sure it’s Best Picture material. But then, I don’t know what is? The nominees are all apples and oranges.
Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield were both amazing in Eyes of Tammy Faye and I hope they get some recognition.
Watching a few entertainment commentators/journalists try to treat this like it mattered last night was PAINFUL. It’s a corrupt, worthless, group of like 100 people. Move ON.
And I’m not convinced they watched anything rather than just picking winners they thought would go over well. The tweets! Before they corrected it the tweet for West Side Story read “If laughter is the best medicine then West Side Story is the Cure!”
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…..
Noted comedy West Side Story? 🙄
Mare of Easttown was so incredibly good and Kate Winslet deserves every award for her performance.