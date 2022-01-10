Kanye West’s Julia Fox showmance is ‘a ploy to get under Kim Kardashian’s skin’

Kanye West has been dating Julia Fox since New Year’s Eve, basically. That’s when they met, and they’ve been somewhat inseparable ever since. She’s an actress and she’s very pretty, and she’s also milking this for all its worth. I hate-respect what she’s doing, honestly. Like, would I enter into a very public showmance with a man who has dealt with significant mental health issues for years? Probably not, but Julia is doing Julia. She’s going to come out of this with something: new clothes, a modeling contract, more acting jobs, something. While Julia is doing the most to “sell” her romance with Kanye – including writing about this mess in Interview Magazine – I believe they’re both “in” on what’s really happening. Especially since Kanye is apparently still hellbent on winning back Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West is “clearly hurting” and his romance with actress Julia Fox is “a ploy to get under ex Kim Kardashian’s skin,” sources say. West’s whirlwind affair with New York cool girl Fox was sparked by Kardashian’s relationship with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, sources exclusively claim to Page Six. “It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with,” one source said. Another source insisted West is in pain after Kardashian moved on with Davidson. The rapper has called for his ex to “run back to” him, even while he has still stepped out with a series of models. “He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange,” the source said. West and the “Uncut Gems” star Fox were first snapped by the rapper’s own photographer on dates in Miami and New York early this month. Then, in a steamy performance-art photo shoot, for Interview, Fox said they had an “instant connection” after meeting on New Year’s Eve and gushed about West surprising her with a hotel suite full of clothes for a date night. Multiple insiders described it as a throwback to the beginning of “Kimye,” when fashion insider West transformed — and often styled — Kardashian. Ironically, Fox has described herself as a “die-hard, OG fan” of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

[From Page Six]

Everyone has their agenda here, except maybe Pete Davidson? I think Pete actually likes Kim and there’s no big ploy (on his part) to do anything other than spend time with Kim. Kim’s agenda is to show Kanye and the world that she’s moved on, that she’s still sexy, that she can be with a guy who adores her. Kanye’s agenda is to make Kim jealous AND to show the world that his thing isn’t just about Jesus/preacher sh-t. Julia’s agenda is to get more fame, more work, more stuff. The only person who is unhappy with the way things stand is Kanye, and I halfway believe HE believes he’s just doing one big stunt anyway.