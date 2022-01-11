Zendaya: Euphoria is for mature audiences, can be difficult to watch



Mild spoilers for Euphoria season one

After several filming delays due to COVID, season two of Euphoria premiered Sunday night on HBO. Euphoria is known for its very adult themes despite the show’s central characters being teenagers. Euphoria star Zendaya posted a warning about it a few hours before the first episode aired. Zendaya reminded fans that Euphoria is for mature audiences and that some of the themes can be difficult to watch. Series creator Sam Levinson also stated that season two’s themes were going to be harsher than season one. So parents and watchers have been warned. Below are a few more details from People:

“I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” she wrote. “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.” Zendaya continued, “Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya.” Previously teasing the show’s sophomore run, series creator Sam Levinson hinted at the darker storylines to come. “It’s such a brutal season,” Levinson, 36, told Vogue U.K. in its October 2021 issue. “And what I love the most about Z is she’s able to go to those dark places and then as soon as I call cut, she’s hanging out behind the monitor, eating Cheesecake Factory and cracking jokes.” “She’s also family. We just shoot the s— all day. We talk about the show, the characters, life, movies, politics. She’s one of the most grounded human beings I know,” he added of Zendaya.

[From People]

I didn’t think I would like Euphoria but I truly enjoyed it. Euphoria definitely hones in on some extremely adult and triggering themes. Zendaya and the show creator were being responsible by warning watchers about that fact. The first season of the show was quite gritty and at times very hard to watch. I felt terrible for the teenagers because they didn’t have any parental guidance and were making adult choices with lifelong consequences. Even the adults in the show were skeevy (I’m looking at you Eric Dane). I am looking forward to seeing where Zendaya’s character Rue and her transgender friend, Jules (Hunter Schafer), go. Rue and Jules’s story arcs have the potential to be the most triggering but their stories were intriguing to me. And I agree with Sam that Zendaya carries the darkness of her character well. I am sure that is why Zendaya won an Emmy for that role. Hopefully this season Rue will kick her drug habit and pull her sister Gia out of harm’s way, and Jules will find a way to love herself and stay out of toxic relationships. At this point if Zendaya and Sam are warning fans to expect stronger themes then I will take their word for it. I also hope that teens who watch this show have adults around to watch with them and discuss the themes.

Euphoria season two trailer:

