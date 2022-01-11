Where did Prince Andrew get £6.6 million to pay off his ski chalet debt last year?

Sarah Ferguson, the York princesses and their husbands were all in Verbier after Christmas for a New Year’s ski holiday. They were staying in the “controversial” ski chalet owned by Fergie and Prince Andrew. The ski chalet has been much-discussed in recent years, because no one knows how Fergie and Andrew got the money initially to make layaway payments on the £18million chalet in 2014, and no one knows why the money ran out for payments immediately following Jeffrey Epstein’s death. The Yorks still owed £6.6 million on the chalet, and until that sum was paid to the original owner (Isabelle de Rouvre), the Yorks could not sell the chalet. In recent weeks, the sale of the chalet was being discussed as one of the answers to Andrew’s ongoing legal fiasco, as in, if he possibly settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre, he would have to use the money from the sale of the chalet. Well, here’s some good news for Andrew and I’m sure this will not lead to more questions!
Prince Andrew has settled a £6.6 million debt with a French socialite, paving the way for him to sell his beloved ski chalet to fund his alleged sex abuse case. Isabelle de Rouvre, 74, sold her house, Chalet Helora, to her then-friends Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in 2014 for £18million.
Andrew and Fergie agreed with Ms de Rouvre that the house would be paid for in instalments. But Ms de Rouvre claimed the Yorks failed to make the final instalment of £5m for the property in the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Verbier. Initially Ms de Rouvre agreed that it could be deferred until December 2019, with interest accruing, but the pair still did not honour the agreement despite repeated demands. Glamorous Ms de Rouvre, saddened by the breakdown in trust, was forced to launch a legal battle in the Swiss courts two years ago in an attempt to recoup the sum owed to her by the Duke of York.
The Duke finally paid late last year, and Ms de Rouvre has now said: ‘The war is over. He has paid the money.’
The settlement raises questions over how Andrew raised the £6.6million he owed Ms de Rouvre – but it now paves the way for him to sell Chalet Helora and free up desperately needed cash to pay his escalating legal bills due to claims he sexually assaulted Virginia Roberts.
Ms de Rouvre said: ‘I sold it two months ago, or was it one. Maybe six weeks ago. Anyway, I sold it to the Yorks and we made an agreement. That is the end of the story thankfully. The war is finished. It is the end of the matter. I have nothing to do with it now. That’s all. I don’t know what they are doing now. They were here at Christmas but I only know that because I read it in the press. I did not see them. So Happy Christmas and that’s that. The end.
‘It was about six weeks ago that the matter was closed. It was November. It’s done. They paid the money and it was done. It is closed for me. The war is over. He has paid the money. We have a war against Covid which is more important but this was a different war. The second payment needed to be paid and that payment is now done. That’s it. You can be sure that’s it. It’s done.
I’ll underline this point: Andrew had to clear his debt with Isabelle de Rouvre before he could sell the chalet, going by Swiss law. It was not a case of Andrew selling the chalet and then using that money to pay his debt and clear up her lawsuit. Which begs the question: where did Andrew get £6.6 million?
Meanwhile, sources told the Sun and the Mail that Andrew has already found a buyer for the chalet. The York vacation really was the last one at the chalet, and the Mail says a “mystery buyer” has already agreed to take the chalet off Andrew’s hands and the sale is proceeding.
So clearly the Queen paid off the chalet so he could sell it and get money to pay the legal bills so that it can’t be said that Queen is paying his legal bills.
Andrew basically did the same thing with the house, Sunninghill Park, QEII had built for him after his marriage to Sarah Ferguson and pocketed all the proceeds.
Ah, yes, Sunninghill Park, which was sold for well over asking price to a Kazakh billionaire, who later demolished it. Makes you wonder who the “mystery buyer” of the chalet might be.
Which was rather curiously sold for 3M over asking price…can’t imagine what a Kazakh oligarch would be doing paying over asking price for Paedo’s Ascot home… /s
And some shady businessman bought the house for more than what it was worth.
Good to see we all were on the same page
Ha!
The only bill the Queen was unwilling to pay was for a settlement. At no point was it said that she was unwilling to continue paying all his legal fees. She may have helped with the debt either way though. It could be the case that Andrew wasn’t planning on paying the debt until he found a buyer. The buyer may have even been the one to pay his debt off and then paying less for the chalet or something. Otherwise, I’d find it weird that the Queen waited so long to pay the debt off when there was apparently interest involved. It’s always something shady with him though.
Mommy dearest always opens her purse for her favorite son. I hope that Virginia gets way more than what that darn chalet is worth.
What’s funny is you know that the royals are already patting themselves on the back for this amateurish shell game, thinking nobody could possibly question them about exactly how broke Andrew paid for this, who the mystery buyer might be, and if any favours were promised to make this go away. I also predict the sale price will be mysteriously low, maybe just exactly the amount he’s already floated for Virginia’s settlement. They really, really think we’re stupid, I guess.
Who’s to say the queen didn’t also give some money to this secret buyer for the chalet?
With the BRF, ANYTHING is possible. Maybe the chalet was purchased for Kate???
I have no doubt William would love to “exorcise” Kate to Switzerland.
Betty paid it, yes, not nominally
I can bet Betty´s will, which will be sealed for 100 years no doubt, wil have an stipulation that she forgive Andrew any debts regarding the money she borrowed him to sell this chalet AND will leave enough money for him to buy a new one. Then he will move to Switzerland for mostof the year, just returing to England for some months to retain citzenship.
Andrew knows how to play her. Charles renegading on the agreement regarding the Duke of Edimburgh title going to Edward just helped Andrew behind the scenes IMO.
Charles will get everything that he is supposed to get as the heir( which is lot) and nothing more.
Any news regarding this chalet being sold is just for 1 ) tell Victoria or any other women coming forward there is a limit for the money they can ask and 2) make their audience believe them to be paying from their own pockets.
Mummy. The answer to the questions of “How did Andrew afford x?” is always going to be mummy.
I recall reading in recent months that the Queen had advanced Paedrew the finds to pay off the chalet debt, but can’t produce the receipt. Not that there’s any question that the only way he could have paid it off is with his mummy’s £££. 🙄 I’m just glad there’s about to be money for Virginia.
After legal fees I hope that she is awarded a hell of a lot more than he will make from the sale of the chalet. He is a shared owner of that Chalet with his ex according to all the articles on the property, so even if he sells it for asking she will get half of the proceeds in her name which is just another shitty way to hide assets. I hope she is awarded so much he has to sell the lease of the Royal Lodge back to mummy and become a permanent Royal squatter. (Since we know he will never face jail time even if he does someday face criminal charges, it seems like a viable solution that the Royals that protect him are stuck with him).
Tan tan tan taaaaaan….
Creepy Andrew horror music 🎶
Wasn’t there a report of a shady trust fund in the Channel Islands that laundered money to Paedrew, and vice versa?
That statement is…super odd. Sounds like she made it while someone was threatening her. Hell they probably did. He may not have even paid for the rest; Mommie Dearest may have just twisted her arm enough to forgive the debt. Either way, these people are gross and need to go down hard.
Very “nothing to see here, leave me alone” right? Interesting, interesting.
The money came from Mummy, of course.
This is the problem with monarchies – members will do as they please because they know the money they have access to will protect them. It’s a free pass through life.
Mummy paid the $6.6 million and then either bought the $18 million chalet herself and got a close friend of the monarchy to put his/her name on the deed or got that friend to shell out the $18 million for who knows what royal favors. Yeah, they’re dumb and think the world is even dumber.