Drew Barrymore has custom bookshelves and books lining her living room

I only got two books for Christmas. I’m happy to have them, I just expected more. I bought other people books that I intend to steal, however, so it’ll all work out. And the truth is, I don’t have any space for any more because the ones I bought right before Christmas keep falling off my nightstand. As much as I love to read, I have shockingly few bookshelves in my home. In other words, I am no Drew Barrymore. Drew, who is an author and an avid reader, posted a cute series of clips to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve of herself watching When Harry Met Sally. However, what most people took away from these vids is the fact that Drew has an entire room lined with custom bookshelves filled with hundreds of books:
A jealous b*tch says what?! This isn’t a library per se because it doesn’t look dedicated to reading (yes, I fell down a rabbit hole of room definitions, thankyouverymuch). This looks like a family/TV room that has had bookshelves installed. The first video gives us the best view of the shelves. The few things we can take from these clips is that Drew does not subscribe to the Marie Kondo view of book collecting. Or she maybe she does because Drew’s joy is sparked by books. I, by contrast, followed Kondo’s method without knowing it. I’m might have a few more than 30 books, but my bookcase only has books that mean something to me or my husband. Besides those, I have one shelf of “to-reads” along with the aforementioned nightstand, which can get a little out of hand, only because it’s tiny.
Do you think Drew has read all those books? Or are those her To Read shelves? Or did she hire Gwyneth Paltrow’s book decorator to line her shelves with filler books? I have watched these stupid clips so many times I feel like a stalker. I keep trying to look at the book spines because none of them seem cracked. That doesn’t mean they are filler books, but the shelves are pristine. I’m looking at my shelves and my poor, overly loved books can’t even hold a line. I have my mother’s high school copy of the The Three Musketeers up there – that’s 70 years of love warping it. Those babies have been read and re-read – a couple have been dropped in the tub or had a cup of coffee spilled on them. I just loaned my copy of The Great Gatsby to my son and the cover fell off. I know Drew is a reader, so my guess is these are her to-reads and books that were sent to her. She probably had those shelves built in because she needed a place for all her books. For what it’s worth, I love the look of her book room. I think a person should display their books however they want. I don’t even mind people who color coordinate their books. It’s their shelves. I guess, like Marie Kondo, I just want them to see joy when they look at them. When I look at my bookshelves, I feel like I’m surrounded by old friends, that’s how I like it. Maybe Drew, being the bright and bubbly person she is, sees all these books as new friends she’s about to make. Whatever her design scheme is, I wish I could get an invite to come hang out in that room.
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Instagram
A room full of books is my happy place.
I’m so jealous! People always ask me if I’ve read all my books, and it’s such a bizarre question to me. Why would I have books I’m not reading? After reading your observations on the spines, it must be because I don’t crack the spines. I hate that! I quit letting my mom borrow my books when I was a child because she absolutely destroyed the spines, she would fold paperbacks around backwards like a magazine and give it back to me all ugly.
I’m the opposite! Mine are cracked and dogeared and often wrinkled from getting wet in the bath. I read my favourites over and over and have multiple copies of them. I consider it donating in perpetuity to the author!
Lol, part of the excitement of getting married was the merging of books and bookshelves! My dream home has built-ins that line three walls of a very spacious room (the fourth wall is windows).
We own thousands of books – I have bookshelves all over my house. We are hoping to move in 2022 and my husband knows that we will have to accommodate the books in a new house. My problem is that unless a library has floor to ceiling bookshelves on at least three walls, it won’t be enough.
Two houses ago, I spent three days organizing the books by topic and author and it was glorious to know where everything was. I haven’t been able to do it since, but someday…
I organize my fiction by country. Always have. But I have a special shelf for my girls (Wolfe, Bronte, Fielding, Binchy , they all live together — I’m not a snob for the canon!)
My husband and I have turned our dining room into a library, we never had a table in there, and there are shelves along all four walls (one wall has a big picture window, and underneath we put a bench with storage, so it’s basically three walls). This was all in the last year because we had STACKS of books everywhere in our house! It was looking like a hoarding situation. My husband found an app called LibraryThing and we have scanned all of our books into it (1156, not counting recent christmas gifts; I know we will slack on this in the future but I will try hard not to!), and we LOOOOOOOOVE our library. We love books. If a thrift store sells books for $1 or less, I will buy a bag of books. I also do netgalley bc those ones are free!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I hope to alphabetize and sort into some order at some point, but we at least created a “to-be-read” when we first moved them all down, and put all the trades (comics) into one place, so that’s something
I bought a condo in 2016 and one of the hardest parts of packing / moving was having to do a ‘book cull’ because I just had so many that I knew I couldn’t bring them all. Even after that I still had 40 boxes of them, whoops.
I currently have four bookcases and they’re all full, and my TRP is currently at nine (plus a good 7 on my Kindle.) I sort them by author and subject, as much as possible. I hope to one day move into an actual house, and my plan is also to have floor to ceiling bookshelves, fingers crossed. In the meantime, I get creative with shelving lol.
I always dreamed of having the ladder on a roller thing, or, OMG, one of those book balconies you see in British period piece homes. Alas, our ceilings are not that high
We used to have hundreds of books and when we renovated our house, we asked ourselves why. We both picked 50 books we wanted to keep and gave the rest away. Now, when we read a book we immediately pass it on to a friend.
I love being surrounded by books. Right now most of my piles (nightstand, window sill in family room, coffee table, sofa table, end table) are TBR but there are some that I read and liked so I keep around. We also have boxes and boxes of books downstairs that I need to go through bc some of them I genuinely don’t want anymore (I have a lot of my mom’s romance novels from the 70s, where rape was used as a plot device often, the Black Lyon by Jude Deveraux, I’m looking at you, so those can go) but there are a lot that I want to keep and I need to organize them. Basically I need a room like Drew’s.
Built in bookcases are the best! Love her room. I Marie Kondo’d my books about six years ago when I moved cross country, and again about 1.5 years ago when I moved in with my boyfriend. I have pitifully few books at this point, but they’re almost all favorites. I’ve almost gotten away from buying physical books- I’m using the library and my kindle a lot more. I’ve been trying to read a little before bed every night, to get back in the habit, and my kindle is just so convenient for that. I don’t have to turn on a light or juggle a book light, I can just snuggle in my pillows and blankets and when I get sleepy, I barely have to move.
We turned our useless living room into a library by lining every single wall with custom, carved wood bookshelves. There’s a big window and two comfy recliners and a world globe. It’s our favorite room I the house. There’s also a couple of back bedrooms lined with cheap bookshelves for the overflow.
My dream is to buy a library and live in it. Until then, I’ve got over 1,000 books, which don’t include my knitting library of books, magazines and patterns. I don’t have built in bookshelves, but lots of free-standing ones in every room and they’re organized by subject matter. I’m lucky to live practically next door to a library, so I go there for new fiction – otherwise, I think my apartment would sink right through the building into the ground.
I have hundreds of books at this point )including a whole bookcase of to-reads) and would love a room like this. The spines not being broken doesn’t mean much – I’m one of those people who are really careful with their books and try not to break the spines if it can be done so you have to look really closely at my read bookcase and unread bookcase to know which is which.
I love her bookshelves! I used to buy a ton of books, especially if there was a library sale or something, I could walk out of there with bags full. I’d rarely hang onto them though, I’d donate or give them to friends once read, unless it was one I wanted to read again someday.
Now I get most of my reading from the library or on audio, but I do still collect antique books and stuff like art books, so my big shelves are a mix of those and other items.
Yes, I’ve loved books since I was a very little girl and even re-bought those children’s books I remember my mom and grandma reading to me. I actually do have book shelves in my spare room and family room. I became an English teacher and met my husband on a blind date through books, since my friend remembered that both he and I loved books. So books and reading have meant a lot to me my whole life. I would count books and reading a great love of my life.