TV shows are acting like covid is over or never happened and it’s hard to imagine

As we enter another year of the pandemic I’m having a hard time focusing on shows and movies. I get annoyed easily by minor plot details and my attention span is shot, but more than that I wonder how the shows were filmed. We only had about a few weeks window when it was safe to go maskless and even then so many shows were shut down due to outbreaks on set. What’s more is that fictional shows set in modern day have continuity issues with covid. Many are either ignoring the pandemic or referring to it as past, and of course it’s still very much with us. We’re back inside and social distancing for the most part and it’s frustrating to see characters acting like covid is over and in some cases barely referring to it.
Huffington Post’s Marina Fang wrote about what it’s like to watch shows assume we’re already post-pandemic when we’re still in the thick of it. She explained a lot of the feelings I have when I’m trying to just forget about reality. She mentioned And Just Like That, Grey’s Anatomy and This is Us, none of which I’ve seen. Greys and This is Us had major pandemic storylines, so this change is jarring.
I wince a little when a character refers to COVID-19 in the past tense, like in [And Just Like That's] initial episodes, when we learned what some of the characters did during the pandemic. It feels especially discordant to watch Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte spend carefree days around the city, attending social events and going to restaurants and bars. Even prior to the omicron wave, when some of us were able to safely resume some of our pre-pandemic activities — albeit with much caution and ambivalence — it felt like watching a fantasy world.
That discomfort has only deepened as the omicron variant has led to a new surge in COVID-19 cases. Many service-oriented businesses are shuttering yet again because of the variant’s high transmissibility, and their workers have already suffered immensely throughout the pandemic. “AJLT” is not the show to tackle that story. But it’s jarring nonetheless, especially here in New York, where the trauma of the first wave of the pandemic has permanently shaken so many of us.
It’s also jarring to watch shows that previously did an admirable job of directly incorporating the pandemic, but have now fast-forwarded to a post-COVID world…
During the 2020-21 TV season, few shows confronted the pandemic as unflinchingly as ABC’s long-running “Grey’s Anatomy.” The burned-out surgeons of Grey Sloan Memorial watched patient after patient die of COVID-19. The season also explored meaningful storylines about racial inequities in health care, problems that the pandemic has only further underscored…
Yet in the current season, which began this fall, each episode contains a title card informing viewers that the season is set in a post-pandemic world. The card explains that the show aims to express some hope for the future (and also directs viewers to a website containing information on COVID-19 vaccines). Other than a few mentions in the dialogue, it’s almost as if the pandemic didn’t happen at all.
[From Huffington Post]
I watch 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star and these shows had maybe three to four episodes that addressed the pandemic. From what I remember it wasn’t even the central plotline. Considering that they’re emergency shows it seemed like a real missed opportunity. The plots are also over the top ridiculous and in no way close to reality. I didn’t mind how they handled it because the scenarios are so outrageous that I don’t think of them as real anyway. The shows that bothered me the most were the reality competition shows I watched that were filmed in 2020 before the vaccines. People weren’t wearing masks and you could tell they were taking risks to create content. Now I assume that they’re requiring participants be vaccinated, but I’m probably wrong in many cases. There are other reasons why I can’t focus on shows now, and that has more to do with the day to day reality of living in a pandemic than the way it’s being glossed over and ignored in entertainment.
I know that Issa Rae’s Insecure was clear about not including the pandemic in their last season. I don’t mind it because T.V. shows/movie etc. are meant to be an escape to a certain degree. I guess it all depends on the viewer.
Honestly, at this point, I’d rather my entertainment not be all Covid all the time too. TV/Movies are my relaxation escape time. I work in a hospital, my life, like so many others, has been consumed by this for two years.
I also don’t love the idea of turning any part of this disaster into entertainment. There’s so much misinformation flying around that the topic needs to be handled very, very, carefully. Not something I trust a procedural tv show to do.
And this is why I’ve been watching The Witcher haha
I personally don’t want to watch shows or films with a bunch of masked people or depressing pandemic themed shows. I need escapism especially now that I’m in isolation after contracting covid. Well unless their “reality” shows which I despise. I actually feared that there was gonna be too much Covid themed stuff and it looked like that was gonna be the trend for a while back in 2020.
It’s because no one wants to see masks on TV or think about the pandemic. Film is meant to be escapist. That’s ok and sets are very safe compared to most other jobs
I don’t watch much procedural TV, but my mom tells me some medical shows handled it well last year in terms of showing the trauma healthcare workers are going through during the pandemic. That said, I don’t think they should be expected to continue covering it for as long as the pandemic lasts, because we don’t know how long that will be and people watch TV mostly as an escape from reality.
I haven’t had a problem focusing on movies or TV, but I definitely know I wouldn’t want to watch COVID-centric programming while we’re still in the thick of it.
I understand not wanting to make whole seasons about it because you want the show to be rewatchable down the road, and I don’t think a lot of us will want to revisit this period for casual viewing later. What’s weird is when someone addresses it in a cursory way as if it’s over, like in And Just Like That when they were saying “remember when we couldn’t hug each other?” or whatever it was. I’m like… yeah, still doing that.