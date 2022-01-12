Reese Witherspoon just wants us to prepare for crypto being ‘the norm’

6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Reese Witherspoon is very rich and she’s a successful producer, actress and lifestyler. She’s also something of an Instagram influencer, I guess you’d call it. I mean, she’s much more online these days, and she uses her social media to talk about books, business, clothes, everything. This week, she did a post about habits people can adopt to easily improve their daily lives. Her suggestions: drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning, spend at least 10 minutes outside in daylight, reading 30-60 minutes without distraction every day, and trying to get eight hours of sleep (which is bonkers). Reese’s nice little post got a reply from Ina Garten, the Food Network chef who spends her days getting drunk, cooking chicken and playing cards with her gay-dude friends.

Ina’s comment reminds us all to… you know, give ourselves a break.

Meanwhile, Reese is also getting into crypto?? Girl, can we not??

This is like the mom-influencer version of Matt Damon’s “get laid, conquer the world, buy crypto” commercial. Reese is obviously being paid somewhere, by someone, to do this wide-eyed Mary Kay version of “you want to be prepared, right?? That’s why you need to get into crypto, ladies!” The comments on that tweet were pretty bad.

1883 World Premiere in Las Vegas

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

9 Responses to “Reese Witherspoon just wants us to prepare for crypto being ‘the norm’”

  1. Lynly says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:24 am

    She’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  2. Lizzie Bathory says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:25 am

    Crypto dudes paying celebrities to shill for a *checks notes* “currency” tells me they’re getting desperate. Good.

    Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      January 12, 2022 at 11:33 am

      Absolutely! The part that I can’t wrap my head around is why someone like Reese Witherspoon would choose to get involved in this BS. She’s mega-wealthy and mega-successful (in multiple legitimate areas), so why would she risk damaging her brand for just another paycheck?

      Reply
  3. Vera says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:28 am

    I wish these rich folks could just understand that they are not relatable, they are not speaking to the masses, and the lives/lifestyles they lead (particularly this far into the pandemic) are not at all like the rest of ours.

    Reply
  4. Seaflower says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:31 am

    Deleted

    Reply
  5. Gah says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:39 am

    Her post about habits is ridiculous. And she’s clearly seeding for some crypto announcement.

    But for real ladies we need to secure the bag- and crypto is part of it.

    If my former babysitter/aspiring actor/sex worker has a coin base account then so should we all.

    celebitchies watch Raoul Pal interviews on YouTube. He is not a crypto bro and is a brilliant futurist.

    It’s def annoying and tone def how Reese and Goop are jumping on the crypto for the masses train and demonstrates how invested (lolz) they are in multiple streams of income.

    We normies certainly have a diff lived experience from them but please please buy some crypto even if it’s 20$ thank you I will step off my soapbox

    Reply
  6. Mc says:
    January 12, 2022 at 11:51 am

    Wow, I actually do all four of her suggestions. I just like to read, bake in the sun, and go to bed early. But I can def co-sign on the large cosmos.

    Reply
  7. MoP says:
    January 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm

    Bet she didn’t get paid in crypto for shilling for crypto

    Reply

