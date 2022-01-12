Reese Witherspoon just wants us to prepare for crypto being ‘the norm’

Reese Witherspoon is very rich and she’s a successful producer, actress and lifestyler. She’s also something of an Instagram influencer, I guess you’d call it. I mean, she’s much more online these days, and she uses her social media to talk about books, business, clothes, everything. This week, she did a post about habits people can adopt to easily improve their daily lives. Her suggestions: drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning, spend at least 10 minutes outside in daylight, reading 30-60 minutes without distraction every day, and trying to get eight hours of sleep (which is bonkers). Reese’s nice little post got a reply from Ina Garten, the Food Network chef who spends her days getting drunk, cooking chicken and playing cards with her gay-dude friends.
Ina said fuck productivity pic.twitter.com/Y0IBBBQg7Y
— John (@PettiNetty) January 11, 2022
Ina’s comment reminds us all to… you know, give ourselves a break.
Meanwhile, Reese is also getting into crypto?? Girl, can we not??
In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm. Are you planning for this?
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 11, 2022
This is like the mom-influencer version of Matt Damon’s “get laid, conquer the world, buy crypto” commercial. Reese is obviously being paid somewhere, by someone, to do this wide-eyed Mary Kay version of “you want to be prepared, right?? That’s why you need to get into crypto, ladies!” The comments on that tweet were pretty bad.
For people just discovering it, yes, Reese Witherspoon's account has been tweeting about crypto and NFTs for awhile now. I blocked her a ways back. We can all assume some crypto company paid to have access to her account. And she's fine with that.
— Zack Davisson (@ZackDavisson) January 11, 2022
No Reese Witherspoon I am not planning on spending my life’s savings on a jpeg of a monkey https://t.co/LhQtTalW6L
— Nick, Digital Hobo (@EpicManNbEc) January 11, 2022
i never thought there’d be a day we’d have to tell reese witherspoon to go outside and touch some grass but here we are https://t.co/OfZdtNMEQ6
— em !! (taylor’s version) (@thisisemtrying) January 11, 2022
She’s ridiculous.
Crypto dudes paying celebrities to shill for a *checks notes* “currency” tells me they’re getting desperate. Good.
Absolutely! The part that I can’t wrap my head around is why someone like Reese Witherspoon would choose to get involved in this BS. She’s mega-wealthy and mega-successful (in multiple legitimate areas), so why would she risk damaging her brand for just another paycheck?
I wish these rich folks could just understand that they are not relatable, they are not speaking to the masses, and the lives/lifestyles they lead (particularly this far into the pandemic) are not at all like the rest of ours.
Exactly.
Her post about habits is ridiculous. And she’s clearly seeding for some crypto announcement.
But for real ladies we need to secure the bag- and crypto is part of it.
If my former babysitter/aspiring actor/sex worker has a coin base account then so should we all.
celebitchies watch Raoul Pal interviews on YouTube. He is not a crypto bro and is a brilliant futurist.
It’s def annoying and tone def how Reese and Goop are jumping on the crypto for the masses train and demonstrates how invested (lolz) they are in multiple streams of income.
We normies certainly have a diff lived experience from them but please please buy some crypto even if it’s 20$ thank you I will step off my soapbox
Wow, I actually do all four of her suggestions. I just like to read, bake in the sun, and go to bed early. But I can def co-sign on the large cosmos.
Bet she didn’t get paid in crypto for shilling for crypto