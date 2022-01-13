Bella Hadid is doing her first-ever Dry January: ‘Just to know that I can do it’

Bella Hadid is back to being a Victoria’s Secret model. She quit VS a few years ago when everybody was leaving, and the stories about the gross, sexist and abusive behavior of VS executives were coming out. VS has been through an extensive rebrand and hopefully it’s not just a superficial thing. I believe more women are in charge and the corporate strategy is less “sexy vixen angel size zero” and more “real women have different sizes and lingerie needs and we need to market ourselves accordingly.” So Bella is back with a VS campaign and here we are. She’s promoting the brand, which is why she chatted with E! News about VS, her New Year’s Eve, and how she’s doing Dry January.
How she spent NYE: “I cooked dinner at home in my pajamas. I had no FOMO. I felt completely fine within that, and that’s how I realized my growth, to be honest, is being able to know that when New Year’s comes around and I don’t need to be out drinking and I don’t need to be doing these things because I finally feel ok on the inside.”
Doing her first dry January. “Regardless of anything, it’s showing myself I have that inner willpower, you know what I mean? Just to know that I can do it.”
Her non-alcoholic beverage company Kin Euphorics: “What Kin does is it really calms your nervous system. So that ritual that we all have—that 5:00 happy hour ritual that’s been been pushed and ironed into all of our brains—is not something that I think we necessarily need.”
Returning to VS: “Another way that I realized my growth—which was super important for me—was being able to be in a setting that I once felt unempowered, and to now feel so empowered and so reassured. I don’t know if people understand that just as much as you would feel that it’s uncomfortable to be in your underwear shooting a commercial, it is that uncomfortable. So the thing about Victoria’s Secret for me now is that they really, really care about us.” Plus, gone are the days of asking “‘Well, what’s the vision of what a woman is supposed to be?’ from a man’s perspective,” Bella added.
I’ve been “dry” for years, but I’m always interested in hearing from people who do those “dry January” challenges. I have no idea if Bella is even that much of a drinker! I wonder how many people do Dry January and then just decide to stay dry for much longer. As for her NYE activities… my guess is that she was probably more worried about going out in a pandemic as opposed to feeling super-comfortable in her own skin. We should all just… stay in. More often.
As for the Victoria’s Secret stuff… it is what it is. I think it’s suspicious that VS did a big rollout of their new “normal, real women” ambassadors (like Megan Rapinoe and Naomi Osaka) and then they rehired Bella Hadid to actually model the lingerie.
Photos courtesy of Bella’s Instagram.
I love dry January. I tend to over indulge in food and drink from Thanksgiving through New Years so I do dry January to swing back into healthy habits and knock off the weight gain. I’m feeling great.
It’d come off a lot more sincere if she wasn’t shilling her own drink.
Doing a dry January for the 3rd year in a row. It is really my reset as I know full well that I drink to much every other month of the year. I might make this one permanent though. My body feels so much better, especially my perimenopause symptoms.
If you look at the campaign amd website irs more of the same: catering to the male idea of what is sexy. Men are still their target audience.
Also doing my first Dry January. Just because I wanted a “challenge”. I’m also going to do a No Meat February (though we don’t eat meat a lot) so I can challenge my cooking skills more. I wanted to do a No Cheese March but my boyfriend just laughed at my face, fair enough haha (we’re both French so, it’s kind of in our soul).
Last time I gave up alcohol as a group/set amount of time thing my friends and others went overboard with the peer pressure. It’s easier to do it for yourself and not spread the word. And alcohol is loaded with calories/sugars. I have no doubt she abstains often and feeds her body with intent.
My schedule was so hectic around the holiday’s that my Dry January started after Thanksgiving. I was getting home late and going straight to bed, no time for wine. I’ve never done Dry January but decided to this year since I had a head start. I may continue it to Dry 2022. Wine is a habit for me, not an addiction, so it was nice breaking the schedule that created the habit. My skin is already improving.
Her first dry January? How old is she? How long has she been drinking? How can it be so difficult for her? As for the red undies/stockings/bra with all the white straps…sure, that’s something developed by women for women. Sure.
She’s only 25 but did get a DUI when she was 17 so shes been drinking a while.
She dated The Weeknd off & on for years and they partied hard with a variety of substances. She’s been running with a crowd like that for a long time 🍺 💊 🍷 🚬
What’s a dry January? Not drinking alcoholic beverages? If so I’m life-span dry!!
I’m not much of a drinker overall but I never drink at all in November and December. January is my favorite month to drink because it’s so depressing. The weather is terrible, we’re stuck inside because of the pandemic… so while everyone else is white knuckling it, I’m merrily popping open some bubbly to gently lift my mood, haha.
I stopped drinking around July of last year and had 2 glasses of my favourite wine for Christmas Eve and didn’t make it past midnight (we open presents and toast Christmas at 12 am). I was never a big drinker in the first place but 6 months of no alcohol and I passed out in the living room (working 8 am to 6 pm didn’t help!)
My sister and I are (virtually) doing our first Dry January together. We spent the holidays together, and ate and drank far too much because we were maintaining a pandemic bubble and had little else to occupy our time. We are terrible enablers to each other, so we made this pact. Both of us feel great! I have no cravings whatsoever, but agree with Hadid that the ritual is the hardest thing to break. So, I’m trying out some zero proof “vodka” and “gin” so I can indulge in my dirty martini habit without consequences. I don’t know if I’ll make it longer term/permanent yet, but I know I was abusing myself with too much alcohol. That can’t continue.
January 11 marked 90 days sober for me. It was really hard at first and now I’m barely bothered if anyone drinks in front of me. At first, I would pound a seltzer to try and forget about being bummed that I quit drinking and now it’s just my go to drink that I enjoy. Herbal tea at bedtime to relax. Counseling once a week. I’m glad to be sober and will keep working at it.
Note: I was a really heavy drinker and needed to do this. Not trying to be preachy to those who can enjoy a glass of wine and then go about their evening. I didn’t have that self control.
That’s great!