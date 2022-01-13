Is there a chance that Prince Andrew sits in the UK & allows a default judgement?

There are several analysis pieces on Prince Andrew’s loss in court yesterday. Andrew’s lawyers were trying to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit dismissed, and his lawyers had some legitimately crazy arguments for why Virginia couldn’t sue him. They argued that Virginia, an American citizen, doesn’t live in America (she owns a home in Colorado and she votes in American elections). They argued that Andrew was protected by the settlement deal Jeffrey Epstein worked out with Virginia. Judge Kaplan threw that out convincingly. Andrew’s lawyers also complained that Giuffre’s lawsuit was “vague, unintelligible and ambiguous.” Judge Kaplan threw that out too, saying that Virginia’s lawsuit was none of those things.
So what happens now? Andrew has three options. One, see the trial through to the bitter end and fight every claim. Two, settle out of court with Giuffre and hope to pull together enough money to get Virginia to sign some kind of NDA. Three, stop participating in the lawsuit, sit in jolly olde England, watch TV at Royal Lodge and pretend that none of it is happening as the court awards a default judgment in Virginia’s favor. In that scenario, Andrew would be ripped to shreds in the press, of course and he would look like a total coward and rapist. But is that THE option? From The Royalist’s column:
But at the forefront of Andrew’s advisers’ minds will be the knowledge that default judgements issued by US civil courts against non-residents without assets in the US are notoriously hard to collect, even when the person in question is not a lineal heir to the British throne. Andrew’s unique diplomatic position would only make that task even harder (although even regular citizens cannot be extradited for failure to pay a default judgement in any case.)
Sources in Giuffre’s camp are, perhaps understandably, keen to talk down this option. One said: “I just don’t think he will do that. The consequences would be just too severe. Can you imagine a situation where the king’s brother is a debt fugitive? He would never be able to own anything again for the rest of his life. If there is a trial, and he loses, and whatever amount the judge awards–maybe it gets paid and maybe it doesn’t—at least it is over with, it is behind them. If he defaults it goes on forever.”
But Royal biographer Penny Junor told The Daily Beast that given that Andrew cannot be extradited for a civil claim, it is hard to see how things can get any worse if he simply retires from public view.
“All the damage was done a long time ago, when he gave that interview to Emily Maitlis, but the damage is to Andrew. The damage to the institution is pretty minimal, because Andrew is not that significant a member of it,” Junor said, “It’s a shocking state of affairs, but in the grand scheme of things I don’t think it’s life threatening for the monarchy.”
The way the royal reporters (like Penny Junor here) are falling all over themselves to now claim that Andrew has been persona non grata ever since the Newsnight interview is really something. Andrew walked just behind the Prince of Wales at their father’s funeral. Andrew spent Christmas with the Queen. Andrew spent most of last summer at Balmoral with the Queen, having private lunches at her favorite cabin, and bringing Fergie around constantly. Buckingham Palace has also fought hard and exerted a TON of pressure on charities and military branches to keep Andrew “on” as their royal patron of record. While Andrew doesn’t DO public events, he still holds public positions and he’s still very much in the royal fold, and he has his mother’s ear. He also still has his ducal title, his HRH style and his lease on Royal Lodge! This absolutely is a huge threat to the monarchy.
And, incidentally, while Andrew’s pockets aren’t that deep these days, let’s all be real: mummy dearest is footing his legal bills and she’ll be paying the settlement to Virginia too. All of this new PR about Andrew not being in the royal fold is a negotiation tactic. They’re trying to low-ball Virginia and keep her from asking for a ten-figure settlement.
I can believe it. The answer for the elites these days is always to say that they are “not participating” in legal actions because they are invalid, or witch hunts, etc. Just look at all of the political cowards in the US who claim to be above and beyond mandatory things like subpoenas. I don’t even think the blowback will be much of anything in England to be honest.
So, in other words, he isn’t selling his Swiss property to pay Virginia; he doesn’t want to own property that might be given to her if the Swiss honor a judgment? The lease on Royal Lodge he would have to give up voluntarily unless there is some clause in it about being a “working” royal or not be a pervert, which is doubtful. If he gives it up, I hope he gives it to B or E or sublets it so that W can’t have it.
OT : Do they call the Queen (in private ofcourse) Mommy ? I think its rather cute. I saw a video of the Queen when i am sure she was in her 70s calling the Queen Mother ‘Mommy’ still. I saw Prince Harry say ‘Thanks Pa’ at his wedding but i wonder behind close doors if he goes by Dad.
The damage to the institution may be “minimal” now, but my hope is when normal Brits see the Queen protecting him from legal ramifications, things will change. I kinda doubt it at this point but you never know.
I don’t think the Swiss would willingly give anything to Virginia. They are the country people go to to hide assets– elite, disreputable people. And I still think Virginia should ONLY accept 10 figures. She should not be convinced that Andrew is poor, not as long as his hands are always in Mummy’s pockets. Her law team should be ruthless with him. He deserves that.
It’s his best bet, IMO. Of course his defenders would screech, “It only resulted in Virginia’s favor because he never responded! A mere technicality!” But literally everyone would know he only dodged it because he’s cowardly and guiltyAF.
His reputation has already been irretrievably ripped to shreds, so he may as well take the most passive route he can and ignore the whole thing. It would make him look worse for sure, but honestly idk how public opinion of him can possibly go much lower than it already is.
Haul up the royal family employees and their emails. Jason Knauf has shown the way, thanks to Kensington Palace!
Yeah Sure he incured damage with the interview, but what is going on now surrounding him, what his Mum is or isnt doing is what is damaging the reputation of the monarchy. Going by recent reports Neither Charles or Wills are any better, so this just slots in to to create a greater whole that will damage the whole family.