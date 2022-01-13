Jana Kramer has a new boyfriend and is being extra about him as usual

We haven’t talked about Jana Kramer since she was dating her good friend Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Jay Cutler. Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out for either of them. So Jay pretended he didn’t want the attention and dumped Jana but Kristin still didn’t take him back. Jana took the time for self-reflection, working on being alone and finding the strength to be happy with what she has. What it looks like what she was really doing was shopping for her next boyfriend, physical trainer Ian Schinelli. I guess she wasn’t getting enough attention so a shirtless Ian ‘accidentally’ appeared in the background of one of her selfies. He popped up again in some videos she posted doing some “goofy” challenges which just happened to be in her bedroom. On Jana’s Whine Down podcast, her followers asked about the mysterious shirtless man they’d spotted. But she dodged the question supposedly because she wasn’t ready to discuss him. But Jana felt she owed her fans the truth, so she wrote a treatise about her new journey with Ian and how he’s holding her scars… or something like that.

Jana Kramer gave fans a look at her day-to-day life with new boyfriend Ian Schinelli, confirming their relationship after months of speculation. “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” the 38-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 11. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does … Everyday [sic] I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.” The Holiday Fix Up actress shared a series of photos with her new man, including snaps of them kissing on a boat and building a snowman. “To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way,” she added, tagging Schinelli, 36. One day prior, Kramer joked, “I found my rental husband” while the fitness trainer did work on her house. Schinelli shared the same video with his followers on Monday, January 10, writing, “Girl House. Girl Tools,” as he had to use a pink screwdriver. Hours earlier, the One Tree Hill alum tried to side-step questions about the former Navy SEAL during the Monday episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. Inquiries about her new man came flooding in after Kramer posted a TikTok video with the single dad from her bedroom earlier this month. “Trying to do a challenge. This is almost 40,” she captioned the goofy attempts at popular challenges, including one where a shirtless Schinelli attempted to lift the “Voices” songstress. The duo also shared a kiss in one of the outtakes. During her podcast on Monday, however, Kramer appeared to be hesitant about the TikTok clips. “It was cute,” the Christmas in Louisiana actress admitted. “I’m too old to be doing TikTok.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer explained that although she’s posting photos and videos with her beau, she wasn’t ready to go fully public. The duo have, however, been sharing videos and photos on their Instagram Stories during the past few months.

I think it’s great that Jana found someone to hang out with. I want her to be as happy as anyone else. But it’s these rambling testaments to a greater bond that make me think she hasn’t learned anything. She’s found a new guy who can’t keep his top on and wanted to show him off. Fine. It doesn’t have to be this epic poem about scars and empathy. Plus, what did she fight? She and Jay ended things in October. The photos in her post about Ian show they’ve spent a few weeks together. So either she jumped right from one relationship to another or she fell for Ian in a matter of weeks.

Once again, it’s Jana’s baiting that irks me. This whole posting was supposedly in answer to all her fans who forced her hand about Ian, which she wasn’t ready to talk about. In the outtakes of her TikTok videos that she posted for mass consumption, it shows them kissing. He shows up, shirtless, in situations that would lead people to assume they’re dating. She left a breadcrumb trail and claimed to be unprepared for her fans to follow it. Jana could spend some time being a little more honest with herself if not her followers. And for Pete’s sake, let the man have a drawer to keep some tees or Henley’s in.

