Kristin Cavallari calls relationship with Jay Cutler ‘toxic’

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler split sometime in April 2020. I say sometime because the couple disputed the actual separation date. Right from the start, the breakup had all the signs that it was going to messy, but it ended up being much tamer than we’d predicted. Kristin and Jay mostly played nice in the media, only running to the press about new relationships. Or, in Jay’s case, complaining about how no one wanted to date him. But I guess Jay crossing the line of going out with one of Kristin’s friends, Jana Kramer, got to her. Now that Jay and Jana have called it quits (ah, that’s a shame), Kristin is spilling some deets on why she’s done with her marriage for good. Kristin was on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast where she admitted she’d tried to date Jay post-split and realized their relationship was “toxic” and she didn’t want to be a part of it any more.

Kristin Cavallari, 34, tried to keep her marriage alive to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, 38, but ultimately, the relationship became too “toxic” for her to stick around. During a recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast, Kristin revealed her split from Jay was “such a roller coaster,” but that it was ultimately the “best decision” she ever made. “There’s been times over the last 18 months where I’m like, ‘Is this the right decision?’” Kristin told Kaitlyn on the show. “Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago […] but then I was like … it’s not there for me anymore.” The mother-of-three went on, “The thing with Jay is, we aren’t getting our divorce because of love lost, right, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other.” “And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off,” Kristin continued. “But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”

[From Hollywood Life]

I’ve heard that divorce is incredibly difficult. Many of those I know who have gone through it have had second and third doubts within the first few years of separating. So, I’m not surprised Kristin and Jay dated during their divorce. I’m also not surprised to hear that theirs was a toxic relationship. I appreciate that Kristin’s not assigning blame for the toxicity, at least outright. Sometimes, two okay people just become toxic together. I’m not saying Kristin and Jay are okay people.

So once again, Kristin pulls her punches on Jay’s character. It’s good, the kids are spared Mom and Dad duking it out verbally. And getting close enough to the Kramer-Caussin divorce drama, maybe it reinforced their dedication to playing nice in the media. But both Kristin and Jay sure do like to point out they were the one to leave and why, don’t they?