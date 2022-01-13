Sweden’s Princess Sofia got thick, blunt-cut bangs: love them or hate them?

Last March, Sweden’s Princess Sofia gave birth to her third son in five years’ time. She is tired!! Prince Carl-Philip likes to keep her knocked up. After the birth of Prince Julian, Sofia tried something new with her hair: she got some feathery “mom bangs” which looked very ‘70s to me. She has the face to pull them off, and I’m saying as someone who dislikes (even “hates”) most bangs. But some women can pull off some fringe-variations, and Sofia was one of those chosen few. Unfortunately, those retro mom bangs gave her a terrible idea: “maybe I should try thick blunt-cut bangs?” NOOOOooooooOOOooOOoo.
Sofia and Carl-Philip stepped out on Monday for a concert called Celebrate Democracy – 100 Years. It was the centenary of Sweden electing women to their Parliament. This was the big debut for the bangs trauma. I’m stuck on the why and how of it though – when did these happen? And why did they happen? I’m all for marking a new year with a “fresh start” hairstyle, but this is not the way, peeps. Was her New Year’s resolution “try out terrible, flat-ironed-looking blunt bangs and spend the next six months growing them out”?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Oh, good lord, no.
She looks like she’s on her way to a PTA meeting, and she’s going to be the annoying mom who wants to take Harry Potter off the school bookshelves because she saw the word “witch” on a page which means it’s Satanic.
You nailed it! I’m in the minority of often liking bangs but these are too long and ghastly.
She kinda looks like Amanda Peete here. She’s gorgeous as usual, the dress is terrible and ages her.
They needed to be blended a little more at the ends. Didn’t she have a version of curtain bangs before this? She should have refreshed that. These are not cute. Unfortunate but she’s a Royal now she can get a new hairdresser and get it fixed asap.
I don’t think it looks terrible, she’s a a lovely looking woman.
But i feel like her hair is going to get in her eyes, or at least tangled in her eyelashes if she wears mascara.
I feel like i would constantly be annoyed by them so close to my eyes.
And yes – the grow out period- brutal. Headbands for 4-6 months.
She looks cute, it’s not my favorite look but it’s fine on her. They always look so fresh, clean and happy. Such a great looking couple.
I think she looks nice.
The bangs would be 100% totally awful on almost anyone else but she is pulling them off.
Too long and not thick enough.
The man knows how to wear the heck out of a suit! I like her dress as well. As another poster said, they look fresh and cute together.
too thick, ugh.
She’s a pretty woman, so unfortunate bangs aren’t gonna make her look ugly or anything, but honestly all I can see when I look at these pictures is how much better she would look without them.
Well, I use my bangs as a cover for the lines in my forehead. LOL
Cheaper than Botox!
@JennyJenny So do I.
I just got light bangs cut because I hadn’t been able to get Botox during the pandemic. But Sophia definitely wears them better than me. I know I’ll be in the minority but I like them. Although, maybe I’d trim them to the eyebrows.
P.S. The way she looks at him… Now that’s a marriage that isn’t on the rocks like the Cambridge’s.
I am always struck by what a beauty she is. No posing, no jazz hands, no gaping, no sausage curls. Very refreshing.
It shortens her face.
Not a fan of these bangs, and think they don’t flatter most females over the age of seven.