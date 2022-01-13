Prince William did his first event of the year, and his first since Dec. 8th

One of the funniest parts about the Duchess of Cambridge’s big birthday extravaganza was the emphasis on how she’s “coming into her own” and how she’s finally learned how to do royal work, finally, after nearly eleven years of duchessing. Side-by-side with that was the fact that William and Kate had barely worked in December, and they made zero appearances ahead of Kate’s birthday. Think of how Kate’s birthday keenery would have landed if they stepped out last week for a charity engagement? But alas, getting these two to do anything is a massive chore.

William was only seen three times in December: at a football match on December 1st, attending Kate’s Christmas carol special on the 8th, and going to church in Norfolk on Christmas Day. That’s it. Now he’s “back to work,” as of January 12th. That was a nice long Christmas holiday for him – nothing but a church appearance for nearly five weeks. How *does* he spend his time?

What was the event for William? Yesterday, he went to Windsor Castle for an investiture ceremony. The Queen barely does investitures anymore, so William and Charles do most of them nowadays. And because William is such a lightweight, he got to do all of the investitures for the new crop of honours for various athletes, sportsmen and “fitness” people. I’m including the Instagram below, highlighting the honorees. The Cambridges have gotten much better at highlighting this kind of work on their social media. They only get better after you-know-who came around, but here we are.