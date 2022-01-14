Angelina Jolie still sends Christmas gifts to Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton eloped in 2000. They’d been seeing each other for months beforehand, but their elopement was still seen as sudden. Angelina moved in with BBT and, at the time, he had joint custody of his two young sons, Harry James and William. Those two boys lived with their dad and stepmom Angelina for several years. And now those boys are all grown up – Harry is 27 years old, and he’s currently doing some kind of reality series with other celebrity-kids. He was asked about his former step-mom Angelina and he still loves her:
Harry Thornton still has a connection with his father, Billy Bob Thornton’s, ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star shares that although he doesn’t talk to his former stepmother daily, she still thinks about him.
“To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry, 27, tells ET. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”
Angelina was married to Billy Bob from 2000 to 2003. At the time, the 66-year-old actor was already a father of three. Harry says that vacations with Angelina prepared him for his time on Relatively Famous. “She was so cool,” he says of the 46-year-old mother of four. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, a RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip.”
Harry reminisces, “She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun.”
Angelina was pretty young (25) when she became a step-mother to BBT’s boys, and she must have loved playing with them and creating adventures for them. I wonder if they came with her to the set of Lara Croft? Anyway, just a reminder that Angelina Jolie was always cool, and even kids knew it at the time. That’s very nice that she still sends Christmas presents to her former stepsons too! Jolie and Billy Bob remained very friendly too. Jolie stayed friendly with all of her exes except Brad Pitt.
“She was so cool,” he says of the 46-year-old mother of four. “ Mother of 4? Am I misunderstanding or is the author missing something?
Billy Bob is the parent of four.
He had a couple more children with his wife after divorcing AJ.
I just gonna assume that is a editing error on the websites part.
Firing editors first as a way to save money is always a mistake. Always.
How…do they figure Angelina is a “mother of four”?
That’s very sweet. All of Angelina’s exes, except,you know, that one, seem to think very highly of her still. Says a lot about a person.
How lovely that she still thinks of those boys even after all this time. Too bad Billy Bob wasn’t a better parnter.
Says a lot about AJ’s character that she never took whatever adult issues they had out on the kids.
@Tiffany I dont’ understand what you’re saying here. What issues did she take out on the kids?
@magick.
Are you serious?
When it comes to second or multiple marriages that end in divorce, the kids are always the ones forgotten about.
I was pretty clear.
I have to say that this really speaks volumes about her. I was 15 when my mum and her second husband got a divorce after about 8 years. We had been a completely blended family up until that point – or so I thought. All of his side of the family, him, his parents and sister’s family, completely cut me out. It hurt me deeply to lose, what I thought was a big part of my family, and to realise that I only mattered to them through my mum. It is something I still carry with me to some extent. My mum, on the other hand, stayed in contact with his kids (and also her boyfriend after that). So this really was just so lovely to read and really hit home for me!
This a sweet story. I just have to say that she looks gorgeous with that big smile in the last photo with Billy Bob and the boys.