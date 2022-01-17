Jennifer Lopez & Emme’s mother-daughter style aesthetic is so amazing

Jennifer Lopez has found herself back in LA, after the set of her latest film production had to shutdown because of a massive Covid outbreak. In the new year, J.Lo traveled to Spain for the production of The Mother. The production was shut down last week, and J.Lo boarded a private plane back to LA.
So what does J.Lo do when she unexpectedly finds herself with free time? She takes her daughter Emme out shopping at the Grove, and they got some ice cream. Jen and Emme were out together all weekend, and J.Lo had at least three big costume changes. And Emme… did not. Emme was rocking her oversized overalls (I call them “bibs”) all weekend.
I honestly love Emme and J.Lo’s mother-daughter aesthetic. I find it charming. J.Lo is all glam and costume changes and “I’m going to make maxi skirts happen” and shopping excursions in high-heeled black boots and aviator glasses. Meanwhile, Emme is like “my bibs are so comfortable, I love pairing them with an oversized sweater.” Emme is all about shapeless fashion, granny style, androgyny. What’s cool is that J.Lo just accepts that this is Emme’s style, and maybe it’s a phase and maybe not, but it’s fine. She’s gonna let Emme be Emme.
PS… I really dislike J.Lo’s fringed Chanel purse, it’s fug! That jean maxi skirt is so unflattering too.
I love all these looks on J.Lo. Emme is being herself. She’s not being used as a dress-up doll. I commend J.Lo for that.
Same! It’s so disturbing when mothers change their own young children so that they are more complimentary to the mom’s brand (or dads! I’m looking at you, Kanye!). Just let kids be kids.
Emme is cute! I like her hair. It must be very weird to be the daughter of a massive generation-defining Sex Symbol like JLo.
“Generation-defining sex symbol?” LOL. Is it you, JLo?
What? Are you even serious @Tanguerita?
Ummm, just a couple of examples: Google Images was literally invented because she wore the green dress. Sir mix a lot said Baby Got Back is about JLo. Emmlo is 100% right.
Apologies if I’m responding to the wrong comment but Baby Got Back was not about JLo. It was about his girlfriend at the time.
He said it himself, he wrote it about JLo when she was a fly girl
https://uproxx.com/music/sir-mix-a-lot-wrote-baby-got-back-about-fly-girls-era-jennifer-lopez/
Yes, ma’am! The current physical aesthetic by the K Klones is about JLo.
Sir Mix A Lot changed his story after J Lo got famous, it was not about her in his original interviews. This song was released in 1992. JLo’s green dress moment was in 1999 and If I Had My Love was released the same year. I know she did In Living Color in 1991 but she wasn’t being talked about for her butt a lot until much later.
This is what I had always heard him talk about – it was about the girls in Oakland and how much he appreciated his girlfriend at the time’s body over what he was seeing in videos.
https://www.vulture.com/2013/12/sir-mix-a-lot-baby-got-back-video-oral-history.html
i feel for Emme and all the other teen kids with gorgeous moms.
Mine was (still is) gorgeous, she looked easily 10-15yrs younger than her age, and every time we would meet someone new , they would make sure to tell my sister and I how beautiful our mom was, as if we didn’t know 🙂 .
Now as grown ups we laugh about it, but my sister especially had a hard time with friends and acquaintances commenting on my mom’s beauty and expressing surprise that we look nothing like her 😀
It’s true tho. It was okay to have an ass post JLo. Before that you were mocked for having one and were expected to diet it off or hide it, ngl. She did shift body expectations culturally.
I love the outfit with the white skirt, wow!
No one rocks their hair pulled back like JLo, she has an amazing profile view.
I love that she respects that Emme is not a fashionista and that’s fine!
Except for the shoes. I would have borrowed Emme’s black and white shoes–cool and much more comfortable!
Agreed. I gasped when I saw that skirt. I love it. I want it. I’d look so good in it.
The shoes look great on her, too, but I’d replace them with something more comfortable. I don’t torture my feet for fashion.
I love the bag! Dislike the skirt though but I love a fringe moment
My teen will wear the same clothes for days.
Quilted leather is bad enough but quilted leather AND fringe is an atrocity to mankind. Emme is adorable.
I hope maxi skirts are always happening. I have never loved the way my legs look in shorts or skirts. Maxis, though, are my way.
It’s the style now – my 15 year old has an adorable figure and she’s pretty confident, but she’s all about big baggy jeans, oversized hoodies, and kicks. Of course, she will wear them over a crop tank top just to show she’s got something going on, but she wouldn’t be caught dead dressed like me in fitted skirts and heels.
I hope she continues to define her own style, go Emme!
I prefer Emme’s clothes. I don’t understand those uncomfy looking shoes JLO is wearing. I like to be comfortable and just neutral. I prefer to share my sexiness privately or through other means than my looks but also i like it when people are themselves and feel comfy being hawt! I personally do not find JLo hot because I feel like she clobbers with her herness but everyone’s tastes are so different and no one can define what is viewed as attractive. Like I love Charlotte Gainsbourg’s looks but some people find her gawky. 🙂
I love Charlotte Gainsborough! She and her husband have a home in the West Village a few blocks from where I live and for years I would spot her being effortlessly cool, being a mom looking natural, stunning and chic yet 100% comfortable. She doesn’t need to prove her style to anyone but herself.
JLo looks good in the b&w outfits. I hope her daughter is ok with being photographed, it’s very stalker-y and she’s just a kid.
I do not like the denim and crop top ensemble. Also I don’t know how she wears her hair that tight all the time without getting a headache.
How sweet she is holding her mama’s hand. Its good she doesn’t feel the need to be glam and can just go about her business in comfort.
They are adorable together!
Emme is gen z. I work with middle school aged kids and even in small town Canada they all dress like that!
Kids wore baggy clothes when I was a kid in the 90s. I had the same overall. This new generation did not invent anything new.
Those black boots look sooooo uncomfortable—nope!
I do not like any of Jlo’s looks. She looks frumpy in the first two, and the only thing I like in the last outfit is the black turtleneck. If you look closely, the front and back have a weird V’shape. I can’t believe she went out in it, and the shoes are an eye sore. I feel like I need to bleach my eyes. I think her stylist hates her. Emme looks darling, but this is the worst I have ever seen JLo!!
This new update doesn’t allow me to reply to everyone’s comments as they are fabulous!
Yes, how JLo can wear her hair in a tight bun would result in headaches for me. I don’t understand why JLo has to have 5 wardrobe changes in one day either! How exhausting for those around her too! Having to wait for her to change. As the boots she is wearing will be the death of her as she is walking around in them.
I hope that Emme has a well rounded support around her as I would imagine being followed and stalked that she gets would be upsetting and unsettling as well. She is just a kid! I know that JLo loves it, but for her kids it must feel overwhelming at times. I don’t think that we see them when they are with their dad like this.
Something happened to the comments, the reply button doesn’t work for me either unless I switch to regular comment view (button at the top).
Are we really commending Jlo for letting her teen daughter dress how she wants? It’s a low bar clearly
Emme´s style is on point its how all the teens dress now.
Emme’s style is exactly like my 13 year old who while biologically a girl is now going by he/him pronouns, as is half of his grade. They all cut their hair short like Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina and wear gigantic clothes that are non-binary looking. It’s actually pretty close to the clothes we wore in the late 80s early 90s but they think it’s all very modern and new. Bless them.
Gen Z is in love with everything from the 90’s. Let’s just let them think it’s all “new” lol.
JLO called the paps. No way she wore those heeled boots all day,
That pair of shoes she is wearing with the white skirt….HOW?! Those heels are like five inches, I don’t know how she can walk in them. I love how they look together too. My daughter started dressing a lot more androgynously when she moved to New York, though she’s more of a fashionista than Emme is. I’m all about comfort, myself.
JLo would love to be tall. but she’s not. So maxi skirts are her nice excuse to hide stilt shoes and get papped looking taller. Those shoes are high enough to reach boxes stored in the cupboard over the fridge. To me that is not a fashion statement or having style, it kinda shows a lack of confidence.
I don’t like any of J. Lo’s outfits but I’ve never been a fan of her fashion. Gen Z is all about the shapeless, oversize 90s look of Mom Jeans. I’m not a fan of 90s fashion (and I was a child of the 90s) and every time I look at childhood photos I’m always like wtf was I wearing and how did I leave the house looking like that 😂 But at 10 I really didn’t care about what I was wearing at all. So I don’t understand the Gen Z aesthetic but that’s ok, all teens I see dress like Emme. It’s nice to see J. Lo let her daughter dress the way she wants to.