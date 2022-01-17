Jennifer Lopez & Emme’s mother-daughter style aesthetic is so amazing

Jennifer Lopez has found herself back in LA, after the set of her latest film production had to shutdown because of a massive Covid outbreak. In the new year, J.Lo traveled to Spain for the production of The Mother. The production was shut down last week, and J.Lo boarded a private plane back to LA.

So what does J.Lo do when she unexpectedly finds herself with free time? She takes her daughter Emme out shopping at the Grove, and they got some ice cream. Jen and Emme were out together all weekend, and J.Lo had at least three big costume changes. And Emme… did not. Emme was rocking her oversized overalls (I call them “bibs”) all weekend.

I honestly love Emme and J.Lo’s mother-daughter aesthetic. I find it charming. J.Lo is all glam and costume changes and “I’m going to make maxi skirts happen” and shopping excursions in high-heeled black boots and aviator glasses. Meanwhile, Emme is like “my bibs are so comfortable, I love pairing them with an oversized sweater.” Emme is all about shapeless fashion, granny style, androgyny. What’s cool is that J.Lo just accepts that this is Emme’s style, and maybe it’s a phase and maybe not, but it’s fine. She’s gonna let Emme be Emme.

PS… I really dislike J.Lo’s fringed Chanel purse, it’s fug! That jean maxi skirt is so unflattering too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez & Emme’s mother-daughter style aesthetic is so amazing”

  1. ME says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:11 am

    I love all these looks on J.Lo. Emme is being herself. She’s not being used as a dress-up doll. I commend J.Lo for that.

    Reply
    • Mina_Esq says:
      January 17, 2022 at 11:08 am

      Same! It’s so disturbing when mothers change their own young children so that they are more complimentary to the mom’s brand (or dads! I’m looking at you, Kanye!). Just let kids be kids.

      Reply
  2. Emmlo says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:13 am

    Emme is cute! I like her hair. It must be very weird to be the daughter of a massive generation-defining Sex Symbol like JLo.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      January 17, 2022 at 10:20 am

      “Generation-defining sex symbol?” LOL. Is it you, JLo?

      Reply
    • MrsBump says:
      January 17, 2022 at 10:23 am

      i feel for Emme and all the other teen kids with gorgeous moms.
      Mine was (still is) gorgeous, she looked easily 10-15yrs younger than her age, and every time we would meet someone new , they would make sure to tell my sister and I how beautiful our mom was, as if we didn’t know 🙂 .
      Now as grown ups we laugh about it, but my sister especially had a hard time with friends and acquaintances commenting on my mom’s beauty and expressing surprise that we look nothing like her 😀

      Reply
    • FF says:
      January 17, 2022 at 3:58 pm

      It’s true tho. It was okay to have an ass post JLo. Before that you were mocked for having one and were expected to diet it off or hide it, ngl. She did shift body expectations culturally.

      Reply
  3. DiegoInSF says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:14 am

    I love the outfit with the white skirt, wow!
    No one rocks their hair pulled back like JLo, she has an amazing profile view.
    I love that she respects that Emme is not a fashionista and that’s fine!

    Reply
    • NCWoman says:
      January 17, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Except for the shoes. I would have borrowed Emme’s black and white shoes–cool and much more comfortable!

      Reply
    • Yup,+Me says:
      January 17, 2022 at 1:11 pm

      Agreed. I gasped when I saw that skirt. I love it. I want it. I’d look so good in it.

      The shoes look great on her, too, but I’d replace them with something more comfortable. I don’t torture my feet for fashion.

      Reply
  4. Colby says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:15 am

    I love the bag! Dislike the skirt though but I love a fringe moment

    Reply
  5. Nashville+Girl says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:21 am

    My teen will wear the same clothes for days.

    Reply
  6. Driver8 says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:21 am

    Quilted leather is bad enough but quilted leather AND fringe is an atrocity to mankind. Emme is adorable.

    Reply
  7. osito says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:33 am

    I hope maxi skirts are always happening. I have never loved the way my legs look in shorts or skirts. Maxis, though, are my way.

    Reply
  8. Mcmmom says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:36 am

    It’s the style now – my 15 year old has an adorable figure and she’s pretty confident, but she’s all about big baggy jeans, oversized hoodies, and kicks. Of course, she will wear them over a crop tank top just to show she’s got something going on, but she wouldn’t be caught dead dressed like me in fitted skirts and heels.

    Reply
  9. JRenee says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:38 am

    I hope she continues to define her own style, go Emme!

    Reply
  10. ooshpick says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:42 am

    I prefer Emme’s clothes. I don’t understand those uncomfy looking shoes JLO is wearing. I like to be comfortable and just neutral. I prefer to share my sexiness privately or through other means than my looks but also i like it when people are themselves and feel comfy being hawt! I personally do not find JLo hot because I feel like she clobbers with her herness but everyone’s tastes are so different and no one can define what is viewed as attractive. Like I love Charlotte Gainsbourg’s looks but some people find her gawky. 🙂

    Reply
    • Matilda says:
      January 17, 2022 at 11:40 am

      I love Charlotte Gainsborough! She and her husband have a home in the West Village a few blocks from where I live and for years I would spot her being effortlessly cool, being a mom looking natural, stunning and chic yet 100% comfortable. She doesn’t need to prove her style to anyone but herself.

      Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:42 am

    JLo looks good in the b&w outfits. I hope her daughter is ok with being photographed, it’s very stalker-y and she’s just a kid.
    I do not like the denim and crop top ensemble. Also I don’t know how she wears her hair that tight all the time without getting a headache.

    Reply
  12. Barbie1 says:
    January 17, 2022 at 10:58 am

    How sweet she is holding her mama’s hand. Its good she doesn’t feel the need to be glam and can just go about her business in comfort.

    Reply
  13. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:01 am

    They are adorable together!

    Reply
  14. Andie says:
    January 17, 2022 at 11:34 am

    Emme is gen z. I work with middle school aged kids and even in small town Canada they all dress like that!

    Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      January 17, 2022 at 7:11 pm

      Kids wore baggy clothes when I was a kid in the 90s. I had the same overall. This new generation did not invent anything new.

      Reply
  15. Sunny says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Those black boots look sooooo uncomfortable—nope!

    Reply
  16. Bella says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    I do not like any of Jlo’s looks. She looks frumpy in the first two, and the only thing I like in the last outfit is the black turtleneck. If you look closely, the front and back have a weird V’shape. I can’t believe she went out in it, and the shoes are an eye sore. I feel like I need to bleach my eyes. I think her stylist hates her. Emme looks darling, but this is the worst I have ever seen JLo!!

    Reply
  17. BothSidesNow says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    This new update doesn’t allow me to reply to everyone’s comments as they are fabulous!

    Yes, how JLo can wear her hair in a tight bun would result in headaches for me. I don’t understand why JLo has to have 5 wardrobe changes in one day either! How exhausting for those around her too! Having to wait for her to change. As the boots she is wearing will be the death of her as she is walking around in them.

    I hope that Emme has a well rounded support around her as I would imagine being followed and stalked that she gets would be upsetting and unsettling as well. She is just a kid! I know that JLo loves it, but for her kids it must feel overwhelming at times. I don’t think that we see them when they are with their dad like this.

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      January 17, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      Something happened to the comments, the reply button doesn’t work for me either unless I switch to regular comment view (button at the top).

      Reply
  18. Dizza says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    Are we really commending Jlo for letting her teen daughter dress how she wants? It’s a low bar clearly

    Reply
  19. Atlanta says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Emme´s style is on point its how all the teens dress now.

    Reply
  20. D says:
    January 17, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    Emme’s style is exactly like my 13 year old who while biologically a girl is now going by he/him pronouns, as is half of his grade. They all cut their hair short like Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina and wear gigantic clothes that are non-binary looking. It’s actually pretty close to the clothes we wore in the late 80s early 90s but they think it’s all very modern and new. Bless them.

    Reply
  21. lena+horne says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    JLO called the paps. No way she wore those heeled boots all day,

    Reply
  22. AnneL says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    That pair of shoes she is wearing with the white skirt….HOW?! Those heels are like five inches, I don’t know how she can walk in them. I love how they look together too. My daughter started dressing a lot more androgynously when she moved to New York, though she’s more of a fashionista than Emme is. I’m all about comfort, myself.

    Reply
  23. myjobistoprincess says:
    January 17, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    JLo would love to be tall. but she’s not. So maxi skirts are her nice excuse to hide stilt shoes and get papped looking taller. Those shoes are high enough to reach boxes stored in the cupboard over the fridge. To me that is not a fashion statement or having style, it kinda shows a lack of confidence.

    Reply
  24. AmelieOriginal says:
    January 17, 2022 at 7:50 pm

    I don’t like any of J. Lo’s outfits but I’ve never been a fan of her fashion. Gen Z is all about the shapeless, oversize 90s look of Mom Jeans. I’m not a fan of 90s fashion (and I was a child of the 90s) and every time I look at childhood photos I’m always like wtf was I wearing and how did I leave the house looking like that 😂 But at 10 I really didn’t care about what I was wearing at all. So I don’t understand the Gen Z aesthetic but that’s ok, all teens I see dress like Emme. It’s nice to see J. Lo let her daughter dress the way she wants to.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment