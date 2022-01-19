John Cena on not wanting children: ‘totally not qualified’

John Cena was in a very public relationship with wrestler Nikki Bella from 2012 until 2018, about a month before they were supposed to get married. They split in part because John did not want children and Nikki did. Both have since moved on. John married his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, in a private ceremony in 2020 and Nikki has an 18-month-old son, Matteo, with her fiance, dancer Artem Chigvintsev. John was recently on the Drew Barrymore show to discuss his new show HBO Max show, Peacemaker. John spoke with Drew about having children. John reiterated that although he has not ruled out having children, he doesn’t want kids right now. John also stated that just because he is good with children doesn’t mean he should have them. Here are a few highlights via ComicBook. The interview is embedded below:
“First of all, thank you for the comment,” Cena said. “I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams. It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work. This is just my perspective, totally not qualified, but I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know you are pretty good with your hands. You would be a great carpenter.’ But if I want to be an actor, I am going to be an actor. Just to say to somebody you have a great interaction with young people, that’s flattering.”
He continued, bringing up his years of work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation — “…The reason I love Make-A-Wish so much is because those are those families’ wishes. You can do anything you want, and Make-A-Wish’s list is enormous, they literally will do anything you want. ‘I want to kick it with John Cena and go see him wrestle.’ That is the coolest thing I have ever heard in my life.”
After going into detail about granting a record number of wishes, he got back to the question by saying, “But all things considered, I love all that, I love that joy. I love that connection and that’s where I’m at right now. It is difficult water to tread because everybody’s like, ‘Well, when?’ I just know not now.”
I have never understood why no one accepts when people say that they don’t want children. As if declaring we don’t want children is a personal affront to them. I know that Drew meant well, but John is right, just because you’re good at something does not mean you want to do it. I have mad respect for John for knowing that he would not be able to prioritize a child now. John may change his mind, but he is content and that should be enough. It is grating when people treat those of us who do not want children like a sad story or anomaly. It really is no one else’s business.
I wish more people would take the care that John and so many other people have taken when planning a family. I would encourage people to not be pushy with people who have chosen to be childfree. Their life choices are just as important as those who decide to procreate.
The only person he should be discussing whether he wants kids with is his wife. Everyone else needs to shut up and mind their own business. It is one of my major pet peeves when people (family, friends, strangers) involve themselves in one of the most personal parts of someone’s lives.
I’m sorry, when these celebrities choose to air their business to the public, we the public have a right to give our opinions.
I have major respect for people who know they don’t want children and remain childless.
I do not respect people who have children for any numbers of selfish reasons.
Those people I do not respect at all.
I say this as someone with a child, but when I see someone outraged at someone else’s decision not to have kids it seems like they’re mad they didn’t think of that as an option
My knee-jerk response to that statement when I hear it is, “Good! The world needs more aunts/uncles.” I had kids because I wanted them, but when they grew up and people started asking me about grandchildren and I said I didn’t care whether it happened, sometimes they’d look at me like I was a monster.
But it’s super simple. Parenting is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Sometimes it’s a “Nope,” and people need to respect that. I’m married to a childless guy who never wanted kids, to the point where, he told me (because I asked him), that if my youngest had been 8 instead of 17 when we got together, whether he’d’ve asked me out. The answer was no, and I was fine with it. Parenting is hard.
As a childfree woman, the worst thing to deal with is the self-satisfied smugness of some parents when they fix their mouths to say something to me like, “well, it’s good that you know your limitations,” or “Thank god you realized you’d be a terrible mother before you could actually ruin a kid!”. It’s certainly a fast way to expose the people around you who harbor some deeply retrograde ideas about a woman’s role and inherent value.
It’s sadly ironic that the same people who say that sort of weirdly mean stuff to me and other childfree people tend to have the most fucked up relationships with their children — so many of the women who’ve been low-key terrible to me about my life choice also verbally abuse their kids and make “jokes” about having to be drunk to enjoy family time. And the dads who have made snide comments to me about how I can’t know what real love is or have a fulfilling life because I haven’t given birth are always the dads who don’t know their children’s clothing sizes, pediatrician’s phone number, or sometimes even the name of the school they send their child to every day. It’s just…. it’s VERY telling, the things some parents say when they meet someone who chose a different path.
I had a (now EX) best friend, who I had known since kindergarten, drift away from me 10 years ago. When I asked her why, her reason was because I didn’t have children like she did, and therefore she could no longer relate to me. As if our lifetime of friendship didn’t matter. I was shocked.
It’s okay to not want to have kids.
It’s okay to want to have kids.
It’s okay to be undecided.
It’s all good. Make the best decision for you.
This sort of reminds me of something Allison Janney once said when asked in an interview about being child-free. I’m paraphrasing but she said she’d rather regret *not* having children than wind up regretting that she did. I thought that statement (explanation?) was so simple (in a good way) yet also so powerful. Maybe that’s where JC is at right now, and may very well remain, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that no matter how much pressure comes from society/friends/family members.
My favorite has always been when they say “Oh you’ll change your mind!” Twenty years later, and I still don’t want kids. I don’t even want the commitment of a pet that needs to be fed on a regular basis, why would I want to sign up for a physical and financial parasite for at least 18 years? I do love my friends’ children and spoil the heck out of all of them, though.
Good for him. Don’t have kids if you don’t want! I think it should absolutely be way more accepted. Some people are stuck in a time period where there was something mentally wrong with you if you didn’t want kids. You were expected to. I think my husband is subconsciously stuck in this era. Now I chose to have kids and I have four of them. My oldest is seven and, like all kids do, he talks about what he wants to do when he grows up. He says he might get married and my husband keeps saying “I hope you have a couple of kids.” And my son keeps responding with “I don’t want to have kids. I don’t want to take care of them.” Of course he’s seven and might change his mind but he might not! I keep telling him it’s ok if he doesn’t want kids. I just want him to know it’s his choice!