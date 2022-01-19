Neil Gorsuch refuses to wear a mask, so Sonia Sotomayor has to telework

The justices of the Supreme Court are pretty old – the youngest justice is Amy Coney Barrett, who turns 50 in less than two weeks. The next “youngest” are Neil Gorsuch (54) and Brett Kavanaugh (56). When Trump appointed Gorsuch to Scalia’s (stolen) seat, I thought he was just a boring conservative suit, an empty robe who would vote straight-line conservative on every case. As it turns out, he’s worse than that. He’s actively a douchebag, and even the other conservative justices dislike him and find him problematic. Gorsuch’s behavior and mentality is so disgusting, he refuses to wear a mask while the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments. He’s the only justice to refuse, and his refusal led to Sonia Sotomayor to just work from her office or her home during the pandemic:
It was pretty jarring earlier this month when the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court took the bench for the first time since the omicron surge over the holidays. All were now wearing masks. All, that is, except Justice Neil Gorsuch. What’s more, Justice Sonia Sotomayor was not there at all, choosing instead to participate through a microphone setup in her chambers.
Sotomayor has diabetes, a condition that puts her at high risk for serious illness, or even death, from COVID-19. She has been the only justice to wear a mask on the bench since last fall when, amid a marked decline in COVID-19 cases, the justices resumed in-person arguments for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
Now, though, the situation had changed with the omicron surge, and according to court sources, Sotomayor did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John Roberts, understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up.
They all did. Except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone.
I’ve heard that Chief Justice Roberts puts a premium on all of the justices getting along and respecting one another even if they disagree on cases, so it’s not a surprise that Roberts tried to do a mask mandate within SCOTUS to be respectful of Sotomayor’s very real health concerns. Can you even imagine Chief Justice Roberts going to his conservative bro Neil Gorsuch and being like “dude, you need to go back to wearing a mask” and Gorsuch was like “NOPE!” And again, Gorsuch is the one who should have to telework, not Sotomayor. Apparently, the other justices were fine with going back to masks – bizarrely, even Coney Barrett, Thomas and Alito? – and it was just Gorsuch being a dick. So let eight justices hear oral arguments while wearing masks, and Gorsuch should work from his office. This is gross.
I can’t believe Trump got to nominate THREE Supreme Court Justices. What a freaking steal.
Those appointments will have dire consequences for Americans for decades to come, I am enraged just thinking about it.
+1
Vomit.
How about they make the glass bowl who refuses to take the simplest and most basic precautions to protect his health and the health of his colleagues dial in, instead of the person who is doing everything right?
This is Mitch McConnell’s legacy. Petulant anti-science selfish idiots.
Just a friendly reminder that this man who refuses to wear a mask will rule in favor that women should be forced to give birth when Roe is overturned in June.
The level of entitlement is disgusting. White male entitlement in a judicial robe bodes poorly for the country’s future. I’d say Gorsuch should be ashamed, but people like him have none. I just wanted to throw things at the TV when I heard it for the first time last night.
PS He would not be allowed in my workplace without wearing a mask and we absolutely would kick him out for not wearing it properly.
I don’t understand why Sotomayor has to work from her office. Gorsuch is the one refusing to wear a mask, he should be the one who has to work from his office. What an ahole.
Once again, why is it the person who WON’T follow the rules that gets to do what they want? Fine his ass. Make his life as miserable as he seems hell bent on making everyone else’s.
Ugh, I vaguely remember when the United States Supreme Court was worthy of respect. Now the Republican appointees have made it garbage not worthy of even attention.
I would never wish death on someone….but yeah I do hope he gets Covid and suffers horribly. Yeah…I said it.
This is getting such widespread coverage, I’ll be very interested to see if Roberts wakes up to how horrible this looks and makes Gorsuch Zoom it in. This seems so deliberate, intentional, it’s almost criminally negligent.
I hope karma catches up to him quickly and we all get to see it.