Queen Letizia wore a vintage Valentino which belonged to her mother-in-law

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended/hosted a reception for diplomats this week. The reception looked very serious and black-tie, and it was held at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Everyone wore masks and most of them wore “the good kind,” the kind people are supposed to be wearing in the Omicron Era, those N95 masks. They’re not pretty and they’re not black tie, but good for the Spanish royals for role modeling good behavior while they work.

Meanwhile, Letizia made a somewhat bold and interesting fashion choice. Usually for these kinds of black-tie receptions, she’ll go with a Spanish designer, or with something kind of traditional look from Oscar de la Renta or Carolina Herrera. She buys new and custom pieces, but she likes to rewear both high-end and mass-market pieces too. For this reception, Letizia went deep into the archives – her mother-in-law’s archives!! Letizia wore a vintage Valentino look from Queen Sofia’s closet. Queen Sofia wore this two-piece gown in 1977. It’s in beautiful condition, right?

As much as I admire her choice of a vintage look from her mother-in-law’s closet, I do wish she had fussed with it a little bit. I get why she didn’t – you should never tailor/fuss with a Valentino from 1977 – but the skirt’s pleats are bugging me. I do enjoy how she matched the colors exactly with her earrings though.

All of this begs the question: has Letizia had access to her mother-in-law’s archives this whole time? Where are Sofia’s old looks stored? Y’all know that if Duchess Kate had any kind of access to Princess Diana’s archives, she would be wearing that sh-t constantly.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.

19 Responses to “Queen Letizia wore a vintage Valentino which belonged to her mother-in-law”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:14 am

    I love this outfit – she could wear a scrunched up bin bag and still look fabulous.

    Re: Diana’s clothing archive, didn’t they go the Spencer estate? Keen McButtons would def have worn and tailored the sh!t out of Diana’s clothes if she had access.

    Reply
    • TeamAwesome says:
      January 19, 2022 at 7:21 am

      Didn’t Diana auction off many of the best looks, with others being displayed in various exhibits?

      Love this look! Pink and green is one of my favorite color combos!

      Reply
      • Enny says:
        January 19, 2022 at 7:40 am

        Letizia always hits it out of the park. Vintage, mass market, edgy studded leather – she pulls off everything, and has impeccable taste. But, she always works and is a woman of substance, not just a clothes hanger for fancy events, which makes her all the more stunning.

    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      January 19, 2022 at 7:38 am

      @Digital
      I dunno. Seems to me Diana’s outfits didn’t have near enough buttons to satisfy Kate. 🤔

      Reply
  2. L84Tea says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:21 am

    It looks fabulous on her! But then again, what doesn’t look good on Letizia? I saw a close up picture of the earrings a couple days ago and they are insanely gorgeous. To add, the Spanish royals have been so great about wearing masks everywhere since the start of the pandemic. Probably the best from all the European royals.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 19, 2022 at 7:38 am

      they’ve definitely been really good about it. remember the time last year when Felipe was giving a speech and the daughters were there and one of them – cant remember if it was Leonor or Sofia – reminded him to put his mask back on after he was done talking and he did and said “gracias” to her. Can you imagine anyone telling QE to put her mask back on??

      Reply
  3. HandforthParish says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:23 am

    Why???
    If you are going to go vintage I am sure there were better pieces to pick from.

    Is it a skirt/top combo- because paired together those pieces are so matronly.
    It’s something you’d expect her mother in law to wear now- with Letizia wearing her normal sleek modern pieces.
    Has she changed stylists? The last few photos I’ve randomly seen of her weren’t great. It feels almost as she has decided to go up in maturity in her style- why?

    PS also the top looks very sweater-y. It doesn’t look very formal to me, specially contrasted with her husband’s (and the other guests) morning suit.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:30 am

    I like how he’s matched his tie to her top.

    Reply
  5. P says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:31 am

    This is not the first time Letizia wears a Sofía outfit, and they all look good and in fashion today. Swedish royals also wear vintage clothes from Queen Silvia.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:34 am

    I love this. my one quibble with it is that it feels very springtime to me – with the green skirt and the flowers – so I think I would have liked it better maybe in March or April – but that’s a small thing. I think she looks fabulous and yay for vintage. Now that’s a true rewear, lol.

    Reply
  7. Jan says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:40 am

    You hear so many stories about her, is she as horrible as they make her out to be?
    Yes, she is a hard worker and she did clean up most of the mess of the scandalous Spanish royal family.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:47 am

    She’s done this a few times before, in fact I believe she wore a red dress from her mother in law about 2 weeks ago. Obviously, the Spanish Royal Household takes very good care of Queen Sofia’s old clothes because they always look in very good condition.

    Reply
  9. Sofia says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:48 am

    I actually love it – skirt and all. Letizia looks great! And yeah, really happy about the SRF’s continual mask wearing.

    Reply
  10. sunny says:
    January 19, 2022 at 7:56 am

    Love this look!

    Reply
  11. Cerys says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:15 am

    It’s a lovely dress but it seems to swamp Letizia’s petite frame. It looked great on Sofia when it was first worn though.

    Reply
  12. Winnie says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Whenever/wherever it’s from it’s fugly.

    Reply
  13. FancyPants says:
    January 19, 2022 at 8:20 am

    I like the idea of it, but this is too big on her. The skirt is swallowing her up.

    Reply

