Queen Letizia wore a vintage Valentino which belonged to her mother-in-law

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended/hosted a reception for diplomats this week. The reception looked very serious and black-tie, and it was held at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Everyone wore masks and most of them wore “the good kind,” the kind people are supposed to be wearing in the Omicron Era, those N95 masks. They’re not pretty and they’re not black tie, but good for the Spanish royals for role modeling good behavior while they work.

Meanwhile, Letizia made a somewhat bold and interesting fashion choice. Usually for these kinds of black-tie receptions, she’ll go with a Spanish designer, or with something kind of traditional look from Oscar de la Renta or Carolina Herrera. She buys new and custom pieces, but she likes to rewear both high-end and mass-market pieces too. For this reception, Letizia went deep into the archives – her mother-in-law’s archives!! Letizia wore a vintage Valentino look from Queen Sofia’s closet. Queen Sofia wore this two-piece gown in 1977. It’s in beautiful condition, right?

As much as I admire her choice of a vintage look from her mother-in-law’s closet, I do wish she had fussed with it a little bit. I get why she didn’t – you should never tailor/fuss with a Valentino from 1977 – but the skirt’s pleats are bugging me. I do enjoy how she matched the colors exactly with her earrings though.

All of this begs the question: has Letizia had access to her mother-in-law’s archives this whole time? Where are Sofia’s old looks stored? Y’all know that if Duchess Kate had any kind of access to Princess Diana’s archives, she would be wearing that sh-t constantly.

