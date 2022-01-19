The Sussexes won’t visit the UK this spring unless the security issue is resolved

If you ask me, the British media is still playing catch-up on the “Harry wants to pay for his police protection in the UK” story. I believe – maybe I’m wrong – that certain people have been sitting on this story for months, waiting to release one version of the story “in case of emergency,” to distract from something big and awful. When Prince Andrew was stripped of his patronages and HRH last week, that was when several people (in the palace and in the press) decided to break the story of Harry and his security dilemma. The problem was that Harry was clearly expecting it and he had his statement locked and loaded. So now everyone is fussing around, trying to figure out what argument to make about why Harry is awful: oh, he doesn’t really need security, oh he can’t just decide he needs police security out of nowhere, oh he can’t hire police like that. Meanwhile, Harry’s judicial review probably hasn’t been heard yet. According to Page Six’s source, Harry is now thinking about not even trying to go back to UK this spring:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could skip Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial if their fight over security is not resolved, Page Six is told. It had been expected that they would attend the spring 2022 service for his late grandfather, who died last April at age 99, and finally introduce their 7-month-old daughter, Lilibet, to the royal family. But that’s all on hold with the Duke of Sussex in a legal dispute with the British government over a decision not to let him pay for police protection for his family while in the UK. Harry wants to bring Lilibet and 2-year-old son Archie to visit from the US, but they are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a legal representative said. Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, have their own security in the US, but sources pointed out their privately paid-for team has no authority whatsoever in the UK. One royal source said: “If Harry goes, he will want to have security for him and his family. If and when he decides to go back to the UK, he needs security.” Although Harry and Markle have not announced any official travel plans for the year, it has been widely believed they would attend the service. It would be the first time that Lilibet would meet great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and grandfather Prince Charles — alongside her uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Markle has not been back to the UK since the couple officially quit royal life in March 2020. If the issue is not resolved, it could also hinder Harry and Markle’s return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. “I doubt his own security from the States would be allowed to the inner sanctum of the Royal Family. That is a job that is done by the Met Police or Thames Valley Police,” Charles Rae, former royal editor at the Sun, told the Express. “I think he has a point.”

[From Page Six]

I’m surprised that a Murdoch press outlet like the NY Post is quoting someone who willingly admits that Harry has a point. Arguing that Harry doesn’t *need* police protection in the UK is bonkers, especially since there are multiple examples of credible threats against Harry and Meghan, and there are people in the British media actively targeting them and openly discussing their deaths. As Harry said in The Me You Can’t See: “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies.”

So, yeah, I really hope that Harry and Meghan simply announce that they’re not coming, that it’s too dangerous, and those people suck anyway. I would LOVE that. “From the desk of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: we’re not coming, y’all will try to kill us and you f–king suck anyway.”