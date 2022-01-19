The Sussexes won’t visit the UK this spring unless the security issue is resolved

If you ask me, the British media is still playing catch-up on the “Harry wants to pay for his police protection in the UK” story. I believe – maybe I’m wrong – that certain people have been sitting on this story for months, waiting to release one version of the story “in case of emergency,” to distract from something big and awful. When Prince Andrew was stripped of his patronages and HRH last week, that was when several people (in the palace and in the press) decided to break the story of Harry and his security dilemma. The problem was that Harry was clearly expecting it and he had his statement locked and loaded. So now everyone is fussing around, trying to figure out what argument to make about why Harry is awful: oh, he doesn’t really need security, oh he can’t just decide he needs police security out of nowhere, oh he can’t hire police like that. Meanwhile, Harry’s judicial review probably hasn’t been heard yet. According to Page Six’s source, Harry is now thinking about not even trying to go back to UK this spring:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could skip Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial if their fight over security is not resolved, Page Six is told. It had been expected that they would attend the spring 2022 service for his late grandfather, who died last April at age 99, and finally introduce their 7-month-old daughter, Lilibet, to the royal family. But that’s all on hold with the Duke of Sussex in a legal dispute with the British government over a decision not to let him pay for police protection for his family while in the UK.
Harry wants to bring Lilibet and 2-year-old son Archie to visit from the US, but they are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a legal representative said.
Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, have their own security in the US, but sources pointed out their privately paid-for team has no authority whatsoever in the UK.
One royal source said: “If Harry goes, he will want to have security for him and his family. If and when he decides to go back to the UK, he needs security.”
Although Harry and Markle have not announced any official travel plans for the year, it has been widely believed they would attend the service. It would be the first time that Lilibet would meet great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and grandfather Prince Charles — alongside her uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Markle has not been back to the UK since the couple officially quit royal life in March 2020.
If the issue is not resolved, it could also hinder Harry and Markle’s return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
“I doubt his own security from the States would be allowed to the inner sanctum of the Royal Family. That is a job that is done by the Met Police or Thames Valley Police,” Charles Rae, former royal editor at the Sun, told the Express. “I think he has a point.”
I’m surprised that a Murdoch press outlet like the NY Post is quoting someone who willingly admits that Harry has a point. Arguing that Harry doesn’t *need* police protection in the UK is bonkers, especially since there are multiple examples of credible threats against Harry and Meghan, and there are people in the British media actively targeting them and openly discussing their deaths. As Harry said in The Me You Can’t See: “History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white. And now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies.”
So, yeah, I really hope that Harry and Meghan simply announce that they’re not coming, that it’s too dangerous, and those people suck anyway. I would LOVE that. “From the desk of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: we’re not coming, y’all will try to kill us and you f–king suck anyway.”
So ok IF it’s resolved (which I simply don’t believe) and H & M get security, who’s to say there wouldn’t be a “lapse” at one point if they are visiting their patronages?
Also while I am at it, I think Archie and Lili’s full faces would be released despite Harry and Meghan’s protests. Somehow someone would do it.
I don’t like this at all. Nope
I think if they do get the Royal police protection that they should that they will still have certain members of the USA security team around them also. It sets up another witness or layer of protection for them as well. Can you imagine what would happen if the Royal protection officers dropped the ball and something happened and more than the Sussex’s could verify it? Let alone if various American citizens were injured or god forbid worse because they “looked away”. I will pray for their safety no matter what they decide, it is just so sad that this is how they are treated.
I agree. Their coming will give the tabloids fresh material for bs. And Charles, W/K will leak photos of the kids in a minute.
The palace, royals, British press and government officials involved in denying proper protection and leaking this story to deflect from Party Boy Boris and the Teddy Collector have a lot to answer for. They have wilfully put a high profile family in danger by making their lack of security an open discussion and have now deployed their media mouthpieces to gaslight the couple and deceive the nation into thinking there is no credible threat against them. No matter what decision is made, Harry and Meghan won’t be safe travelling to the UK because those involved have shown that they will use leaks and withholding security as a weapon against them.
Also, I found it a little odd that this Page Six piece referred to Meghan only once by her name, then throughout the rest of the article as just “Markle”, but referred to Harry either by his name or his titles of “Prince” or “Duke of Sussex”. Maybe I’m just being picky.
You’re not being picky Pearl Grey, it’s just another of the myriad ways tabloid scum overtly and passive-aggressively demean and trivialize Madame Duchess’s place in the royal family. Page Six is just as bad as any of the British tabloids.
Nope, I noticed it as well. You can’t help but when they outright say it next to each other- “Harry and Markle”. The omission is glaring.
One’s humanized by using their first name, the other is deliberately not.
@HeyJude, not a justification, but a possible reason. The Post is a US publication, and generally, the style is that they refer to article subjects by their last name. I’m speculating here, but since Harry doesn’t really have one the Post refers to him by his first name. Still, not the greatest of explanations. (source, I used to be a journalist)
I think that if H&M work it out so they can go to the UK with the children, they will do it with the full expectation that the children will be in the public eye. There’s really no way out of it. If Harry wants his kids to know his home country, he’ll have to take them outside. It would be nice if BP asks the media to give the same respect to Harry’s children as they do to William’s, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
I wouldn’t normally advocate for it but maybe they should pull a Michael Jackson and put masks on the kids to prevent the pictures being worth money
I really do hope they announce they are not coming. Cut out all the weeks worth of will they or won’t they BS stories from the RR. Nevermind their fragile egos when the Sussexes don’t want to return to Isla de Salt, no, hit them in the wallet where it really hurts.
Exactly.
Lainey was right that this story was leaked in complicity with BOTH Boris Johnson and the Windors, to deflect from their respective ish.
And it’s a mess in the UK right now, I can tell ya.☹️
Then, the people gauging Harry’s security risks are those, are the exact same equally willing to sacrifice him for front page reprieve. 🤨🤨
Who would trust that??
If I were them, I’d just release 1 statement: “We are not coming over.”
And I bet 100 rubbish articles would still spawn from that statement.
We know this publication has zero insight into what the Sussexes are thinking or planning. But it’s an easy guess that they don’t intend to visit Britain without tons of security. Nor should they. I’m sure it’s sad for Harry but it’s probably best if they wait years not months before returning.
I really don’t understand what is going on at the House of Windsor. This shouldn’t even be a story. charles or the queen should be picking up the security tab for the Sussexes. And if they refuse to do that, then they should absolutely let Harry pay for his own security. The only reason the police are saying “no” is because they were told to say no and I think everyone knows that.
Like I said yesterday, can you imagine if something happened to Harry or Meghan or the children and it could have been prevented with proper security? It would be a HUGE disaster for the royal family and I can’t believe NO ONE in the Firm realizes that. Reach between the couch cushions Betty, come up with the money and pay for the security for your “much loved” family members.
They successfully erased Diana and nothing really blew back on them so they think they can do the same to the Sussexes. They do not realize that if anything happens to any of the Sussexes that they will be burned to the ground.
Exactly. There was no social media during the Diana era, and if there had been, they likely would not have recovered from her death. If something were to happen to the Sussexes, that would be THE END of the monarchy. No question.
I mean, Diana’s death is considered one of the biggest crises of the Queen’s reign. Right now it seems like nothing blew back on them bc Charles is with Camilla and they have seemed to successfully erase Diana like you said, but that was not at all guaranteed in 1997.
And that was before social media etc. So they wouldn’t be able to sort of just move on and/or use the Sussex legacy to their advantage like they have with Diana.
but maybe they really are just that dumb and think if they could move past that, they could move past anything bad happened to Harry or Meghan.
If something happens to them with as brazen as the royals have been in their treatment of the Sussex family, the UK will have protests on the scale of the Arab Spring to end the monarchy.
Especially after Diana. If they go down this road the people will demand this be stopped. There might actually be riots considering the current inequalities of the world have gotten so much more disparate since the late 90s.
And the entire world will demand it be addressed. Every ally the UK has will pressure the government to end this totally unnecessary and worthless royalty show circus.
Plus Meghan and those children are Americans or dual-nationals, remember. Harry is an American resident. Our State Department will be forced to get involved if something happens to them. (And American authorities are already fed up with the royals for obstructing the investigation into Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew. They’ve alienated all goodwill there.)
They better not lay a finger on them or England will be forever changed.
It would be the end of the Monarchy and they’re too blind and stupid to see that.
Becks1 – “Reach between the couch cushions Betty” LOL. Even if she doesn’t pay for it, how hard is it to pick up the phone to fix the problem. This situation would probably also explain why Harry didn’t rush back solo when Betty took a turn for the worse; Meghan probably put her foot down after he got chased from WellChild.
I don’t think they’ll go to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee at all. It just wouldn’t be a comfortable situation for them with the press there. And they don’t HAVE TO go back, there’s nothing riding on it for them.
Also I’m not able to reply to anyone’s comments on this site. I click “reply” but nothing happens. Has anyone else had this problem?
Reply only works in horizontal mode on your phone. I leaned a new thing about phones today, that the code is different in horizontal view.
Thanks
This is a “Thank you Captain Obvious” article from PageSix. Yeah if the security thing isn’t resolved, they won’t go over. You don’t need “insider sources” to figure that out. And as for whether or not they should (security or not), that’s honestly up to them both.
Exactly. Harry’s statement said it outright.
I think Harry wants to come and get it out of the way the Queen meeting his daughter and possibly some pictures with Lilibets name sake. He is also aware that it looks like the Queen may not have much longer and he will suck it up and deal with whatever BS comes with a final visit. After the jubilee ,i think Harry will only ever return for funerals.
I’m more of a thought they’d want to go over for a private visit with Lizzie before going to the Invictus Games in April (isn’t TQ’s *real* birthday around those dates, in April, anyway?) and they’d skip the whole Jubilee nonsense in June.
They are really playing out this bullshit just for distraction headlines. I mean, c’mon: high level actors, musicians, athletes, models…all get high level protection from the MET/SY when they are there for events. Harry is *still* a “blood prince”, they can *never* “strip” him of that. His children are “of the blood” as well, as his offspring. I can see them saying, “Ok.. we’ll play: protection for you and the kids, but not your wife. You choose.”
I’m hoping they sit everything out. No memorial, no platinum jubilee. It isn’t worth the ulcers. If they do decide to go and take their children we all know someone on the inside is going to make sure photographers get shots of their children.
Harry and Meghan really are way too good for that family.
I dont ever buy Page Six’s sources on stuff like this but I do think they guessed right here. There’s a reason Archie hasnt been to the UK since he left at like 6 months old and after the incident Harry was involved in in July I do not see him agreeing to go back unless he can have police protection 24/7 for his family while in the UK. As his own statememt said it’s not worth the risk.
Where this will get really interesting is when the Invictus Games happens in April. I’d be willing to bet a pretty penny that Meghan and both kids will be there with him and make at least one public appearance because of how much IG means to him and because most sane governments will give high profile people security when in the country to protect them and the public- especially if they’re willing to reimburse the cost. It’s gonna look real bad if the Netherlands sees Archie and Lilli while the UK doesn’t because they’re safer in the Netherlands than in the country their great grandmother rules.
The UK should not be mistaken for a sane government.
That’s a great point – I can already hear the wails of despair from the tabloids if Harry “snubs” his grandmother and is able to travel in the Netherlands but not the UK. It would absolutely serve them right, though. Anybody with even a little familiarity with the Sussexes can see they need protection from hateful racists.
Can definitely see Harry and his family visiting the Netherlands and ghosting the UK. Due to the lack of security. People might try to say how dare you not see your grandmother but Harry has clearly stated that he won’t go if his children are not protected and that will make sense to anyone with both logic and humanity. So basically anyone that doesn’t follow the British tabloids, or isn’t a racist, or isn’t a closet racist. That said, I think he wants to see his grandmother and would like his children to meet her. I’m not a fan of hers and would prefer his family be safe but it’s hard to witness them stripping Harry of his choices. They are trying to take away his choice here and they are gleeful about it.
I’ve been having this little fantasy that Dr. Jill, and/or the Obamas, will be going to Invictus, and one of them offer Harry & Meghan a lift to the NL. She was at the first one in London, and all of them, including Joe, have been at one or more of the others. Just imagining how that would go over in the UK is so fun.
Harry basically said that in his statement. And it’s obvious, his request for security is for private visits to the UK not royal events.
Lol, the house of Windsor is all about cutting off noses to spite faces. Meanwhile, their hair is on fire. Is it necessary to abolish the monarchy when it’s self-immolating before our eyes?
Forgive me. Horizontal mode is never used on my phone.
This whole mess seems open and shut. Just allow the Sussex to reimburse the public for costs. Oh, what’s that? The BRF never wants them to come back and be superstars again? Because they know it’ll be a warm and thoughtful reception? That seems right.
@Sara please show me a single member of the royal family that was compared to an ape 2 days after his birth. Please show me a single member of this family that had to deal with stories claiming the firm wanted to exile them to “somewhere in Africa” while they were 8 months pregnant. The abuse targeted at the Sussexes especially while Meghan was pregnant and postpartum is not like anything any member of that family has gone through and when they repeatedly asked for help they got none. They had no other option but to find a different solution but at the end of the day Harry is still a British citizen. He has every right to visit his own country.
And speaking of lying in your own bed: if the Brits really think that he shouldn’t be allowed to pay to protect himself in the country of his own birth then STOP complaining about how he hasn’t been back or the Queen hasnt seen her great grandkids. No sane person would bring their children into a situation that is unsafe so please enjoy payjng for round the clock year round security for your nonce Prince Andrew, who also is no longer a working royal, and leave the Sussexes alone. Meghan hasn’t stepped foot there in 2 years. Harry only visited there twice last year out of obligation to honor dead relatives. Stop thinking about them. Stop talking about them and move the hell on.
I have been thinking about Harry’s seeming eagerness to be nice to the queen and reference/persue an ongoing relationship/contact with her, publicly. I couldn’t understand, after all the obvious ish the RF incl. Petty Betty have done/said, why he still botheres. They don’t deserve H& M. At all. But now, after the leak of his lack of security in the UK, I think Harry wants to send a message to those that are deranged Nazis, but respect the Queen. It’s too keep his family as safe as possible .
Anyone who tries to defend this decision is really a sociopathic monster. Harry and Meghan face more security threats than the rest of the family, which are fomented by the UK media establishment and enabled by the BRF. Someone who believes that Harry deserves to risk death to visit the UK because he decided to move to the US really needs to look at their life choices because they are failing immensely in not seeing how there is no valid reason to deny Harry from getting the most prepared security when he visit the UK, at his own cost.
And there are so many examples of RPOs used for non working royals, including Camilla and Kate years before the engagement, that it is ridiculous this was denied and needed to go to a judicial review.
I have a question , does billionaires like gates, bezos , musk or even Zuckerberg comes to uk their security wont have gun?? If so how they manage their security and why Sussex can try that route instead of begging this dumbass bojo and his cabin. I mean I will be very careful hiring met police because they are corrupted to core and they may act as mole for brf and leak Sussex whereabouts. So far none on sussex leaks.
In my opinion sussex can look into other services like billionaires. Top to bottom in uk government is corrupted including their intelligence like mi5 and mi6. How good their intelligence must be when the allow andy being friends with pedo.
Those kinds of names may be given met protection, or allowed to pay for it.
He’s asking to be able to pay for what those billionaires have easy access to. And they denied him.
Thanks and I think met only denied because brf said so.
I remember him saying that in the Apple show- it kind of took my breath away. I mean, we all know it is true, that his mother was chased to her death, while in a serious relationship with a man who was not white. But people so rarely state racism and prejudice clearly. Racists are all about dog whistles and coded language. So to hear it said so plainly was kind of amazing.
And you really felt the terror he was living with. Seeing it all happen again, to his family.
It was horrifying.
It would seem to me that in order to have a judicial review, all of the facts will need to be before the Judge. If I assume that they only go back to H’s last appearance in the UK, wouldn’t the authorities have to show the court what threats they had at that time? They would then need to explain their reasoning behind refusing security that H stands ready to pay for. That’s the best case scenario, because this could go back to the point that he no longer got security in 2020. Lots more info given to the court. In the US, you can submit documents for in camera review so that they remain secret–for the threats and not the explanation. I’m sure there must be something similar in the UK. This whole situation is truly vicious and way beyond vengeful. These people really believe their empire is not dead to think this is okay on the world stage.
I dont mean to dictate what H&M should or shouldn’t do, but I hope they don’t go back to the UK together(with the kids)! EVER! Even if this is resolved we can never be sure they won’t take other liberties (change/reduce police shifts=performance..) its too risky. I hope they don’t compromise(not bringing American guards..)or give up something inexchange for this
If this does get resolved, I’m sure (or certainly hope) that Harry will maintain a dual level of protection with his own team because l wouldn’t trust whatever is given for his protection there. The hate runs too deep and is too obvious not to think machinations would be in place to thwart his security. It’s crazy to even think this but these people are just too evil.
I can’t help wondering if Harry is blind when it comes to his grandmother? He comes across as if the queen truly cares about him, Meghan and the children. His grandmother could have put an end to All of the nonsense 4-5 years ago, she didn’t by choice. Years later, health issues and all she comes to her disgusting pedo sons rescue. I remember something about him being angry with Meghan at first bcuz she couldn’t handle what the BM,( BRF) were doing and saying about her. He blamed her at first. He learned( finally got the message) and asked for help for M only to receive absolutely nothing from the BRF. Why would M want to go visit those people and allow them to see her children. Meghan is Still catching hell almost 5 years later. I know they’re Harry’s baby’s 2 and he rightfully wants them to meet his grandmother and other family members. Harry and Meghan want things to work out but I just can’t see the BRF ever changing their spots.
Agreed. 👏👏
I think Harry probably does have a blind spot for his grandmother, which isn’t unusual. But I also think he has a sense of her limitations. And keep in mind that right before Harry & Meghan got engaged, Charles & Andrew ousted the Queen’s private secretary (Geidt), who was in charge of keeping her business/public relations in order for a decade or so. Earlier in 2017, Prince Philip, who had always been in charge of keeping the family in order, retired. I think Harry is more aware than anyone that the Queen (who has always been lead by others as opposed to leading herself) was not being guided by good influences. He alluded to this in the Oprah interview.
This is bigger than you. You wouldnt understand.
Huh? What is supposed to be bigger than Meghan and the kids’ safety to him? More scapegoating?
@ PAT – When did Harry blame Meghan?
That doesn’t make sense that Harry was angry at Meghan for not understanding the BM treatment seeing as he issued that statement telling the press to back off in 2016 when they were dating. In the Oprah interview Harry also said that he saw early on that things were gonna be tough which is why they moved out of KP & were looking at how they could support the queen from abroad quite early on. The rota always say how he stopped being friendly to them when Meghan came on the scene so doesn’t add up that he was mad with Meghan over not coping with the press.
I always assumed the queen was a super cold awful person because of her reaction to Diana’s passing but Harry really humanised her on a few occasions so it will be interesting if his book will reveal why he doesn’t hold her to blame for recent events or whether it’s like a Jason Knauf situation & they trust the wrong person.
I also don’t know the extent to which the queen has really led on decisions during her reign & it may be years before real historians give us the real deal. But it seems to me that things have been awry since Philip retired & if her private Secretary could be forced out to be replaced by Charles’ guy that doesn’t sound like she’s been in charge in recent years. Even Andrew being stripped sounds like it was decision by Charles with consultation of his siblings. So if anyone should have been protecting Harry it should have been his DAD & the person who seems like the real boss at the moment.
I think Andrew is protected as none of them have a problem with things he’s been accused of. Same with the right wing press the royal family rely on. The firm has shielded Andrew for years so are probably complicit with him evading real police scrutiny in the U.K. However the firm and certainly at least one heir has a major problem with Meghan as do their right wing press friends. So easier for even those who liked her In the firm to allow Meghan to be a sacrificial lamb especially if many didn’t think the marriage would last anyway.
As I said on other posts Harry has other interests & people in U.K. than just the Windsors (the NHS just posted about mental health sessions they are running with Invictus foundation) so he has right to visit the UK safely with his family if he wishes.
This appears to be a classic stand-off, of which there have been many, that the BRF is going to lose. The Sussexes are being libeled by the leak-fed tabloid thugs while at the same time a *source* for Charles is quoted as saying he wants them to come visit. But without RPO security. This reconciliation fairy tale supposedly from Charles is nothing more than fanfic and until he comes across with proper security for the Sussexes, there will be no visit.
Meh, if I were them, the next time I’d set foot in that country is for the Queen’s funeral , bounce right out and then I’d pretend that they don’t exist. Say nothing about them, have a all purpose rebuttal statement ready for every stupid thing they say but I’d give the impression that they can say anything they want because they mean nothing , I don’t care and they’re not going to use me or drag me into fights just to make themselves look interesting. Time to ghost those folks.
I remember how much I wanted to show my children my home town and where I had grown up and things I enjoyed. Harry may have multiple personal reasons for a return: it’s where his mother grew up; it’s where he did fun things with her. It would mean a lot for him if his own children had an opportunity to ‘know’ his personal past and the unknown parts that are precious for him and not known by the public.
My parents did that for me.
I think it’s part of the ongoing torture they put him through.
I do think the fact that this has been allowed to escalate tells us something about the royal family’s blind spots. Why not just agree that Harry can pay his own way and resolve it? Why let it drag on and become a source of conflict at all? The only explanation I can genuinely believe is that the RF think they hold all the cards, that Harry must be so desperate to return to the UK and be in their privileged world again, that he’ll agree to anything to appease them.
That’s how they hold on to power, right? They can’t even imagine a world where someone doesn’t clap when they enter a room, grovel or pay large sums of money for an OBE, or drop everything for the honour of waving from a balcony, but that is a very narrow worldview, and I think a miscalculation. Harry has told us and shown us that he doesn’t miss that life. At all. It’s his own family that won’t believe it.
He’ll be fine if he has to miss the jubilee, but they won’t.
T Q is frail and I suspect Jubilee will not happen and only H will attend the funeral. It is all very sad but H must have faced the truth about his father and brother a long time ago. He has a lovely wife and 2 adorable children and a new life in the US. All this stupidity just shows how right both of them were right to quit a toxic environment in the first place.
I am not the forgiving sort , especially when people continue to do me and my family dirty. I would just say F off to the Windsors and be done . But Harry is a much better person than me.
This is serious. Look on the daily mail exclusive on Meg Ryan riding her bicycle on h&m private road, look at the daily fail articles on h&m socalled 11companies in Delaware. This threat is real who knows who’s riding bicycles on their private road unless they’re living there. This fascination with always exposing Cali is the reason why they’re not coming to salty island
OverIt, Harry’s natural grace and kindness are not shared by the royal family and they will play on these qualities of his (inherited solely from his mother) as weak points to pick at and try to lure him back to Salt Island. I agree that too kind and forgiving a heart can be a godsend to enemies (especially family enemies). Meghan is kindness itself, but she knows this family in a way Harry cannot, being emotionally connected/abused in ways she never was. I hope her wisdom and good judgment prevail and she helps Harry to stay away from those that would harm him. Amen.