Neve Campbell explains why she told her son he was adopted when he was little

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild have two sons, Caspian, nine, and Raynor, three. Raynor was adopted at birth, something Neve made public after they’d made it official. Neve talked about her sons while she was on The Kelly Clarkson Show the other day – the same show that she talked about being dragged off by a bear! Anyway, Kelly asked Neve if she’d told Raynor if he was adopted or was she waiting until he was older. Neve said that she’d read up on it and they’d decided it was best to tell him from the start. So Raynor has not only been raised knowing he’s adopted, but with a good understanding of who his birth mother is.
Neve Campbell is opening up about how she approaches the topic of adoption with her 3-year-old son.
While recently appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream star, 48, explained why she told her son Raynor “from the beginning” that she and husband JJ Feild welcomed him via adoption.
“I read a lot about it. I think back in the day we used to think ‘Keep it from them and throw it at them when they’re 21 so their entire reality falls apart,’ which makes so much sense,” she said. “Really the guidance that I had was even before they understand the language, talk about their birth mother, talk about their story. Tell them who they are.”
Because of her decision to discuss Raynor’s adoption with him, Campbell says “it’s no surprise for Raynor in any sense whatsoever.”
“He knows he was in Cynthia’s tummy. She made him,” continued Campbell, who also shares 9-year-old son Caspian with Feild.
Most of the adopted people I know knew they were adopted but don’t know anything about their birth parents. I don’t know when they found out, though. I trust Neve did the research and everything she said makes sense. Plus, celebrities have to consider that if the public knows, their kids are going to find out, so it should come from them first. There’s probably a lot of suggested language so the child understands the concept of an expanded family. Neve’s correct that when we were growing up, unless it was family, I only knew of closed adoptions. Now there are other options. I don’t know much about adoption but it’s generally better to have more alternatives because people and families are so different. The important thing is that Raynor grows up knowing he is loved by his family, and it sounds like that is coming across loud and clear.
I noticed this article referred to JJ as Neve’s husband. They’ve been together for over a decade, and I hadn’t heard anything about them getting married. Both Wiki and IMDb still list them as partners. I did see that The Daily Mail made a big deal about Neve wearing what looks like a wedding band on her ring finger. Normally I’d dismiss that kind of speculation but with People calling it, I wonder if they did tie the knot? She was wearing a ring on Kelly’s show too. If they did, congrats! If they didn’t, still congrats because they still have a lovely life together.
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Instagram
My daughter’s dad isn’t her biological dad (because he is an abusive awful person), and we felt it was really important by the time she was about 6ish that she knew that daddy wasnt her daddy when she was first born, so she didnt feel lied to (as she may if we left it till later). She was totally fine with that and seemed entirely unaffected, in fact enamoured that we ‘picked’ such a great daddy. She doesn’t understand dna obviously so she hasnt yet asked if she had a different daddy (i think just assumes I was alone) and that’s the part i struggle with, because I don’t know how to explain that to a young child, and I need to her understand to try and prevent her being curious to meet him (as she may be if she doesnt understand why he isnt in our lives). Any advice welcome!
I’m no expert on this topic but my partner is an adult adoptee who struggles mightily with his feelings about his family. I also used to work with victims/survivors of abuse. By normalizing the conversation about different ways to become family, you destigmatize your daughter’s back story and invite her keep an open dialog with you about her thoughts and questions, which is so, so valuable. Unfortunately, I don’t believe there’s a way to quell a child’s curiosity about a bio parent. You can wait to bring it up until she asks and then I think it would be very fair to explain honestly in an age-appropriate manner why her bio father is not in her life. It sounds like she loves you and her dad very much, and that you have a good bond. You can support her through her journey of understanding her complex parental dynamic by keeping an open dialog, being honest about your experiences, and setting boundaries to keep everyone safe.
Beautiful story 🙂
All of my kids were adopted; one is an open adoption and the rest are closed because they were international adoptions.
I don’t think there is a single expert in the adoption community today who would advise parents NOT to tell their kids from the very beginning that they came into the family through adoption. It’s commonly understood that it’s best to tell the kids way before they are old enough to understand so that the words are comfortable to the parents.
Cherhorowitz – I’m sorry, but you cannot prevent your child from being curious about her birth father. She might be or she might not be, but that’s really up to her. I have one child who has never expressed any interest in his birth family, whereas I have another who would really like to meet them (but that’s virtually impossible in our case). My advice is to be as honest as you can be in an age appropriate way, but recognize that when she turns 18, she can choose to make contact with him. Give her the tools to make wise decisions and keep the lines of communication open so that she doesn’t feel she has to go behind your back. For what it’s worth, from what I’ve seen from two decades of involvement in the adoption community, adoptees tend to want to know more about their birth mothers than their birth fathers. My 13 year old knows her birth mother, but has never asked about her birth father.
I was adopted by my dad when my mom married when I was 2. I always knew from the beginning even if I didn’t understand what it meant. Every year we celebrated my adoption day and my dad and I had a special date.
My cousin was fully adopted and not told until he was older and it has completely ruined his relationship with my aunt and uncle.
I fully support telling when they are young so there is no shock or feeling of betrayal