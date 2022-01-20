Prince Andrew won’t travel to America for his deposition, but he will sit for one

Quelle surprise, Prince Andrew has no plans to travel to America to give testimony in the civil case against him, brought by Virginia Giuffre. Judge Kaplan ruled against Andrew last week, saying that Giuffre’s case has merit and he will not dismiss it. Kaplan is already setting up a timeline for depositions and an autumn trial, and there was some question about how Andrew would proceed. Would he participate in his defense? Would he move to settle with Virginia? Or would he simply ignore what was happening in the case and get some kind of judgment in absentia? Well, Page Six’s sources say that Andrew isn’t coming to America, but he will sit for a deposition in the UK.
Embattled Prince Andrew will not travel to New York to give testimony in his sex assault lawsuit, multiple sources have told The Post. The Duke of York — who was stripped of his military titles and HRH styling by his mother, Queen Elizabeth — will instead give a deposition to be transmitted live from London, in the sexual-assault civil suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The case does not yet have a court date. Sources said there is no legal reason for Andrew to be in the US.
Previously, a source close to Giuffre told The Post: “It would be very bad for him not to be present, it’s unthinkable…”
Meanwhile, speculation is swirling about what could happen next for the disgraced royal if he loses the lawsuit. Andrew has been busy freeing up his assets, including selling his $23.7 million Swiss chalet, as one royal insider told The Post that inside the palace, officials hope he will settle with Giuffre — seeing it as the “least worst option.”
But he won’t lose his UK home. In 2003, Andrew signed a 75-year lease for his manor, Royal Lodge, at a one-off fee of $1.4 million (£1 million) to the Crown Estate. That’s the equivalent of around $339 (£250) a week in rent. The 30-room home is believed to be worth at least $40 million (£30 million) on the open market. A complex organization, the Crown Estate is essentially a multimillion-dollar property portfolio owned by the Queen as long as she’s on the throne. However, she’s not involved in management decisions.
“Andrew certainly won’t be made homeless,” Joe Little, Majesty magazine managing editor, told The Post. “The lease has been granted.”
[From Page Six]
Page Six also spoke to some royal commentators about whether Andrew would be removed from the line of succession, and whether the Queen would strip him of his ducal title or prince title. Much like the Prince Harry situation, it’s not really up to the Queen with any of those issues. The Queen cannot unilaterally choose to remove a ducal title, a prince title or remove someone from the line of succession. There’s a whole royal/government bureaucracy that comes with those issues, so basically he’s still Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. He’s still going to live at Royal Lodge and mummy is still going to pay all of his bills.
As for Andrew not traveling to America for the deposition… it’s not just about the optics of this particular civil lawsuit. Andrew is refusing to come to America because he doesn’t want to be picked up as a person of interest by the FBI in their on-going investigations and criminal prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. The FBI has made it clear that if Andrew steps foot on American soil, he will (at the very least) be picked up for questioning.
Still don’t think he’ll sit deposition. He’ll try to settle.
I would have to assume Prince Nonce is buttering up mummy so he isn’t reliant on Charles or William when the time comes. He must be feeling very worried about that.
Im pretty sure the queen got him covered in her will and he, his kids and maybe also his grandkids will live comfortably.
More likely she would have already set up trusts for them. Most of her holdings will go directly to PC to avoid taxes (in both cases). Since her will and finances are private nobody will be able to find out. And yet the big concern of BM is that H&M might avoid paying taxes.
Virginia’s lawyer has said that she won’t accept a purely financial agreement and I don’t see him agreeing to terms that including admitting what he did. So, it will likely go to trial just so Andrew can maintain that he’s innocent despite all evidence to the contrary.
Andrew has never been given what they would consider a lot of money and certainly not enough to maintain his lifestyle. He got like 200 thousand from the sovereign grant and only sometimes got money from the Duchy of Lancaster (the Queen’s private funds) because the Queen let Philip control that. Philip was no real fan of Andrew and cut him off ages ago. So, Andrew has been “on his own” for awhile. He’s never going to be a working Royal again. So, he has no reason to expect money from Charles or William.
What he is probably worried about is losing access to government secrets and the ability to make scandals disappear. That’s the main reason that Andrew’s friends are all shady. No one actually likes him. Epstein and all the rest liked being in the know and having their shit covered up for them because no one wanted the Royal family’s image tarnished. He’s becoming more useless by the day to all the shady people around him who were paying his bills.
Seeing Andrew stripped of his titles and honors and shunned by the public may be enough for VRG to settle. He didn’t get to make this go away quietly.
Meg, I don’t think so. As long as Mummy Dearest is alive, if Pedo settles at it is finalized, Mummy can *restore* it all, even if the public screams. I would think Virginia, or at least her lawyers, would think of this, too. It’d be a hollow “victory” at that point.
Mummy will always protect “Don’t touch my teddy bears! Andrew”. Even when she passes one day. I assume he will be set up with a trust that will provide for him and the girls. With Fergie clinging to any nickel she can get out of it.
Hmmmmmm. 🤔
I would like it as a live feed. You know. Pay per view kind of thing. Proceeds going to victims of sex trafficking.
Yep, I’d pay to watch that. But why do I get the feeling something will happen to the live recording of the deposition? Andrew will try to say I just don’t understand why my computer isn’t working. Lol or he’ll end up with a cat face on the zoom call.
Agreed. How about a pay-to-view with an extra fee to to choose the filter being used on him at that moment?
The use of the word “embattled” makes it sound like Andrew is under attack. He’s not. He’s facing consequences.
Should be replaced with “Credibly accused” as I saw somewhere earlier this week.
He will be DESTROYED at a deposition. Theres NO WAY he can hold it together for an hour, let alone 5. Plus it would probably be videotaped. OMG they must be *throwing* money at Virginia to try to settle….
I would pay good money for a black and white car to pull up to the airport curb and cart Andy off to the fbi office for questioning.
So much for cooperating with the authorities. Still i don’t think andrew actually understands the gravity of the trouble he’s in. And i don’t think he minds going on an early retirement.
Ironic how H&M paid more out on a smaller house (without attached estate) that they will have to pay ongoing rent for to keep as a residence. (And a supposed wedding gift at that).
Yes,the rental rate for gifts must be in line with the feelings the Queen has for you…what a deal he received.
Being the Queen’s favorite son has it’s perks.
If Andrew is innocent he should have no qualms about going to the US.