“Jennifer Lopez’s 2022 vibe is ‘too many necklaces’ apparently” links

Jennifer Lopez wore too many necklaces. [Tom & Lorenzo]

George Clooney returned to LA after his Australian film set get shutdown. [LaineyGossip]

Is anyone watching CBS’s Good Sam with Jason Isaacs? [Seriously OMG]

Gaspard Ulliel collapsed after he collided with another skier. [JustJared]

The AV Club has been gutted & what it says about the industry. [Pajiba]

There were even more upsets at the Australian Open after this post! Garbine Muguruza lost in the second round. [GFY]

The late Andre Leon Talley’s most iconic looks. [Buzzfeed]

HGTV should do a show about it: Rehabbing the Everglades. [Towleroad]

The Grammys will happen in April, in Las Vegas. [Dlisted]

I too have a big nose and I’m still waiting for the Big Nose Positivity Movement. [Jezebel]

Hilary Duff looks super-cute here. [RCFA]