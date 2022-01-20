“Jennifer Lopez’s 2022 vibe is ‘too many necklaces’ apparently” links
  • January 20, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Jennifer Lopez wore too many necklaces. [Tom & Lorenzo]
George Clooney returned to LA after his Australian film set get shutdown. [LaineyGossip]
Is anyone watching CBS’s Good Sam with Jason Isaacs? [Seriously OMG]
Gaspard Ulliel collapsed after he collided with another skier. [JustJared]
The AV Club has been gutted & what it says about the industry. [Pajiba]
There were even more upsets at the Australian Open after this post! Garbine Muguruza lost in the second round. [GFY]
The late Andre Leon Talley’s most iconic looks. [Buzzfeed]
HGTV should do a show about it: Rehabbing the Everglades. [Towleroad]
The Grammys will happen in April, in Las Vegas. [Dlisted]
I too have a big nose and I’m still waiting for the Big Nose Positivity Movement. [Jezebel]
Hilary Duff looks super-cute here. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to ““Jennifer Lopez’s 2022 vibe is ‘too many necklaces’ apparently” links”

  1. Lila says:
    January 20, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    As much as I like the layered necklace look, that really feels like too many and too high. I think she was trying to work around the straps of her shirt. Nonetheless, Jlo is gorgeous and I love her jacket!

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      January 20, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      I agree, I like layered necklaces, but less and longer. That photo looks hella photoshopped too.

      Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      January 20, 2022 at 1:47 pm

      The necklaces only look cool because its a photograph where every piece is perfectly placed. In real life with real movement, it would be a jumbled mess.

      Reply
  2. Colby says:
    January 20, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Maybe Im in the minority, but I love JLos plethora of necklaces!

    Reply
  3. Tiffany:) says:
    January 20, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    The necklaces don’t work with that neckline. They are fighting against each other.

    Reply
  4. ElleV says:
    January 20, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    i wonder how jlo’s style is going to evolve when “ageless” isn’t on the table for her anymore? no shade and obv she’ll always be beautiful but she’s been repping this look for so long it makes it hard to imagine her doing anything else

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      January 20, 2022 at 1:44 pm

      I don’t see her ever being not ageless, my brain doesn’t compute.
      I used to be scared of aging but seeing her has made me not afraid of it.

      Reply
      • Ashby says:
        January 20, 2022 at 2:59 pm

        As long as we have her resources to take care of aging skin, hair, body, mind and of course the expensive clothes you have nothing to fear.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      January 20, 2022 at 4:13 pm

      Any celebrity with the money or connections can be “ageless” as long as they want to be. Botox/surgery will help for a while, and after that (or at the same time) comes photo-shopping. Sure, they may look different in real life, but few people will actually see celebrities in real life. The photo-shopping ability isn’t just still photos, there are ways to adjust filming of movies to make actors look better/younger. An actor who looks like they are actually aging in movies and photos, wanted to look that way (or didn’t have power to insist on “fixing” the photo or movie).

      Reply
  5. skittlebrau says:
    January 20, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    I’m so bummed about the AV Club. It’s been a staple in my life since it was a print newspaper back in the day. If you lived in Milwaukee/Madison and later Chicago, the Onion started as an actual free satirical newspaper!

    Reply
  6. Jaded says:
    January 20, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    I f*cking hate that open-mouth “aren’t I sexayyyy” look.

    Reply
  7. Soni says:
    January 20, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    She looks like she could be part of the Kardashians fam in that first pic

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      January 20, 2022 at 1:40 pm

      Well, Kim K has said for years JLo was her anf been her icon since little so she copied her and the rest of the Klan copy Kim so…

      Reply
  8. Annaloo. says:
    January 20, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    I swear, I had that SAME top in black lycra from Contempo Casuals in the 90s.

    Reply
  9. Willow says:
    January 20, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    What is going on with fans at the Australian Open yelling a soccer (football) chant that sounds like booing? The biggest complaint from players is even after they realize people are yelling ‘sui’, it’s annoying that it’s being yelled constantly, at practices and in the middle of matches. I don’t know if I should laugh or shake my head at the weirdness of this whole thing.

    Reply
  10. CE says:
    January 20, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    I don’t like the necklaces but I LOVE her makeup omg

    Reply
    • Lena says:
      January 20, 2022 at 2:47 pm

      The multiple necklace look has been with us for several years now and Ive gotten so I prefer just one nice piece that I don’t have to detangle all night. I can’t look at JLo’s heavy makeup anymore without seeing that atrocious chocolate mustache. Don’t tell me you all aren’t aware of it? It’s all I can see. And someone asked how she is gonna go forward with aging (keeping the obvious photoshopping of course). And I see those 2entertainers before her:like Madonna and Cher have. With multiple surgeries (only a few that she will admit to) and forever with the “sexy” clothing. It’s grandma in the bustier!

      Reply
  11. detritus says:
    January 20, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    That boob sweat situation must be intense.
    I’m down with layers necklaces but let’s not Johnny Depp with scarves this stuff.

    Reply
  12. Normades says:
    January 20, 2022 at 3:10 pm

    RIP to French actor Gaspar Ulliel. Such a tragic end. He was so young and accomplished and still had an amazing career ahead. Feel terrible for his family. The grief and shock.

    Reply
  13. lwt says:
    January 20, 2022 at 3:31 pm

    Are we not going to address the crazy amount of bronzer on her face? Approaching Kardashian levels of brown-face.

    Reply
  14. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    January 20, 2022 at 4:18 pm

    As someone who likes to ski, hearing about accidents like Ulliel’s is scary. Looking back, I can’t believe that I never wore a helmet (back in the day, helmets were only for children). It’s just luck that nothing bad happened. Not that wearing a helmet is guaranteed, but it certainly helps. I wonder if they are not as prevalent in France?

    Reply
  15. Chimney says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:15 pm

    RIP Gaspard Ulliel, gone so so young. I remember he was everyone’s crush/fan cast back in the days of tumblr. All these deaths are enough to make you feel crazy

    Reply
  16. LovesitinNM says:
    January 20, 2022 at 8:29 pm

    I love love love a good nose. A nice well formed nose with a unique shape. I especially love when babies are born with these really great noses. They’re like so idk special, it feels special to me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

The reply feature does not work on phones in vertical mode. We are working on fixing it! Turn your phone horizontally and you will be able to reply to a comment.

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment