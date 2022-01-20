“Jennifer Lopez’s 2022 vibe is ‘too many necklaces’ apparently” links

Jennifer Lopez wore too many necklaces. [Tom & Lorenzo]
George Clooney returned to LA after his Australian film set get shutdown. [LaineyGossip]
Is anyone watching CBS’s Good Sam with Jason Isaacs? [Seriously OMG]
Gaspard Ulliel collapsed after he collided with another skier. [JustJared]
The AV Club has been gutted & what it says about the industry. [Pajiba]
There were even more upsets at the Australian Open after this post! Garbine Muguruza lost in the second round. [GFY]
The late Andre Leon Talley’s most iconic looks. [Buzzfeed]
HGTV should do a show about it: Rehabbing the Everglades. [Towleroad]
The Grammys will happen in April, in Las Vegas. [Dlisted]
I too have a big nose and I’m still waiting for the Big Nose Positivity Movement. [Jezebel]
Hilary Duff looks super-cute here. [RCFA]
As much as I like the layered necklace look, that really feels like too many and too high. I think she was trying to work around the straps of her shirt. Nonetheless, Jlo is gorgeous and I love her jacket!
I agree, I like layered necklaces, but less and longer. That photo looks hella photoshopped too.
The necklaces only look cool because its a photograph where every piece is perfectly placed. In real life with real movement, it would be a jumbled mess.
Maybe Im in the minority, but I love JLos plethora of necklaces!
The necklaces don’t work with that neckline. They are fighting against each other.
i wonder how jlo’s style is going to evolve when “ageless” isn’t on the table for her anymore? no shade and obv she’ll always be beautiful but she’s been repping this look for so long it makes it hard to imagine her doing anything else
I don’t see her ever being not ageless, my brain doesn’t compute.
I used to be scared of aging but seeing her has made me not afraid of it.
As long as we have her resources to take care of aging skin, hair, body, mind and of course the expensive clothes you have nothing to fear.
Any celebrity with the money or connections can be “ageless” as long as they want to be. Botox/surgery will help for a while, and after that (or at the same time) comes photo-shopping. Sure, they may look different in real life, but few people will actually see celebrities in real life. The photo-shopping ability isn’t just still photos, there are ways to adjust filming of movies to make actors look better/younger. An actor who looks like they are actually aging in movies and photos, wanted to look that way (or didn’t have power to insist on “fixing” the photo or movie).
I’m so bummed about the AV Club. It’s been a staple in my life since it was a print newspaper back in the day. If you lived in Milwaukee/Madison and later Chicago, the Onion started as an actual free satirical newspaper!
+1
The greedy corps are why it’s failing, but somebody sold out to those corporations for a payday in order for the corps to be able to purchase it and do damage in the first place.
I f*cking hate that open-mouth “aren’t I sexayyyy” look.
I thought she was a Kardashian at first glance.
As do I, as do I.
I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again to underscore you. I f*cking hate open mouth pics at any age, for any reason but ESPECIALLY mature ass adult women.
Same!
She looks like she could be part of the Kardashians fam in that first pic
Well, Kim K has said for years JLo was her anf been her icon since little so she copied her and the rest of the Klan copy Kim so…
I swear, I had that SAME top in black lycra from Contempo Casuals in the 90s.
What is going on with fans at the Australian Open yelling a soccer (football) chant that sounds like booing? The biggest complaint from players is even after they realize people are yelling ‘sui’, it’s annoying that it’s being yelled constantly, at practices and in the middle of matches. I don’t know if I should laugh or shake my head at the weirdness of this whole thing.
I don’t like the necklaces but I LOVE her makeup omg
The multiple necklace look has been with us for several years now and Ive gotten so I prefer just one nice piece that I don’t have to detangle all night. I can’t look at JLo’s heavy makeup anymore without seeing that atrocious chocolate mustache. Don’t tell me you all aren’t aware of it? It’s all I can see. And someone asked how she is gonna go forward with aging (keeping the obvious photoshopping of course). And I see those 2entertainers before her:like Madonna and Cher have. With multiple surgeries (only a few that she will admit to) and forever with the “sexy” clothing. It’s grandma in the bustier!
That boob sweat situation must be intense.
I’m down with layers necklaces but let’s not Johnny Depp with scarves this stuff.
RIP to French actor Gaspar Ulliel. Such a tragic end. He was so young and accomplished and still had an amazing career ahead. Feel terrible for his family. The grief and shock.
Are we not going to address the crazy amount of bronzer on her face? Approaching Kardashian levels of brown-face.
JLo is Latina tho…
As someone who likes to ski, hearing about accidents like Ulliel’s is scary. Looking back, I can’t believe that I never wore a helmet (back in the day, helmets were only for children). It’s just luck that nothing bad happened. Not that wearing a helmet is guaranteed, but it certainly helps. I wonder if they are not as prevalent in France?
RIP Gaspard Ulliel, gone so so young. I remember he was everyone’s crush/fan cast back in the days of tumblr. All these deaths are enough to make you feel crazy
I love love love a good nose. A nice well formed nose with a unique shape. I especially love when babies are born with these really great noses. They’re like so idk special, it feels special to me.