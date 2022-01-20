Duchess Kate looked ‘different’ this week because she dyed her hair darker

Yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance of 2022, and it was her first event since her silly piano recital about five/six weeks ago. A lot of people were talking about how she looked “different,” but I thought she just looked… well-rested. She looked like someone who gets eight hours of sleep every night and has ample time for self-care because she doesn’t have anything else to do. I mean, chica gets away with disappearing for five weeks at a time. Last summer, she disappeared for more than two months. This is not a woman who lives a #GrindLife. But apparently there was a reason why so many people felt she looked “different.” Kate got a darker dye job to go along with her Meghan copykeening.
The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new, more ‘serious’ look for her first engagement of 2022, a beauty expert has explained. Kate, 40, joined Prince William, 39, at the Foundling Museum in London yesterday, as they returned to in-person royal duties following a few weeks off over the festive season. The mother-of-three, who has been patron of the museum since 2019, complimented her clothing choice of wide-leg black trousers, black polo neck jumper and a long-line navy coat, with a darker hair colour and toned-down makeup to create an overall ‘professional’ look, in contrast to the ‘Christmas glamour’ of recent months.
While her makeup in the weeks leading up to Christmas was characterised by a bronzed glow and dewy skin, yesterday Kate enhanced her natural English rose complexion with just a touch of pink on the cheeks and a slick of lipstick.
Speaking to FEMAIL, Laura Kay, makeup expert and founder of Laura Kay London, added that she has swapped her richer, chestnut autumn locks for a single darker brown shade that reflects the sombre mood at the start of the year.
‘To kick off the New Year Kate has emerged with a completely toned-down appearance,’ Laura said. ‘Her make-up is clean and fresh with a natural pink lip. Her matt foundation is quite powdery which contrasts against her new hair which is a dark brown block colour. Her new hair colour looks very grown up and serious in comparison to her recent richer tones, but the soft waves make her look youthful. Kate’s overall look is quite striking even though separate elements seem more reserved than we have seen lately. The powdered foundation might be to hide the appearance of dark circles under her eyes. The only heavy part of Kate’s look is the application of eye make-up.
‘Kate’s choices might be down to the daytime occasion as she may want to appear professional and natural looking – not too drastic or ‘overdone’ for the meeting. Kate is wearing a face mask in some photos which could also be the reasoning behind her make-up choices as she doesn’t want too much transfer or smudging to occur.’
[From The Daily Mail]
This too is an annual tradition, just like the end-of-year “promises to be keen in the new year.” Every January or February, someone writes about how Kate has a new look and wow, isn’t it professional, we can tell by her dye job and eye makeup that she’s really going to work this year. For what it’s worth, I do think Kate looks better with darker hair. At her piano recital, her extensions looked so cheap and her hair was just too light in general. It reminded me very much of Lily Collins’s hair in Emily in Paris, and in EiP, they even joked about how Emily was accidentally using a dog shampoo. That’s what Kate’s hair looked like in December – like she accidentally used a dog shampoo and she had a very shiny “coat.”
PS… The jazz hands are contagious!! William and Kate go to these events and decide to go Full Mime.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured visiting the Foundling Museum in London.
The Foundling Museum tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity which was founded in 1739 as a home for children whose mothers couldn’t keep or care for them. The Museum delivers training, mentorship programmes and creative projects, led and developed by contemporary artists, writers and musicians, to continue to use creative action to transform and improve the lives of care-experienced young people.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
It’s not just the hair colour, the face looks different, almost like some enhancements were done that weren’t just her usually filler/botox combo
I thought the same but I can’t put my finger on it!
The most pathetic thing about Kate is that surface beauty exists for a finite space and time, and at some point, it won’t matter what cosmetic procedures she has done–but she’ll keep trying, because surface beauty is all she ever gave space to in her life. Before she even has a chance to be queen consort, those procedures will grow useless, and then she’ll start looking like Jocelyn Wildenstein.
There was a pic in the story yesterday and it gave me major flashbacks to how she looked around their engagement. When she still looked more regular human.
Please can someone explain the lumpy look around her face?
Age.
She’s had fillers; at Xmas she was gaunt looking. The lumps and creases and puffiness all combined, dead giveaway
It would appear that Keen’s aesthetician is as talented as their PR people. Those lumps at the bottom of her face are ridiculous. She should have access to the very best – this is not that. The bottom half of her face is becoming literally distorted.
There are the jazz hands – I was missing them yesterday. In these photos she really is “Full-on Meghan.”
W&K press release:
“We do jazz hands because we care.”
You know how little children pick up everything from their parents? If I ever see George or Charlotte with the jazz hands in years to come, I will fall on the floor laughing
Jazz hands AND the “freeze pose,” PLUS the Meganised hair, and fillers, which are so obvious after her gaunt look at her pointless Xmas bash. WHAT A PATHETIC LAME DUCK
They remind me of Ricky Bobby — “I’m not sure what to do with my hands”
Center parts just do not work for her or her face. Ever.
I definitely ages her and drags her face down. I can’t wear a center part either, lol.
Nope, not only is she copying Meghan’s coat/pants/turtleneck style, she’s copying her hairstyle too. #lame
beyond lame…fillers, tan, darker hair straightened, LOST THE WIGLETS!, popped collar pants…WTAF?!!!
Seriously, she’s gotta be trolling us right? The monotone outfit, the poppled collar, the middle part in her hair… It’s clear she spends time just studying every detail of everything Meghan does.
I’ve honestly been wondering if she’s purposely trolling for a while. Obv, she looks to Meghan for style inspiration and has a habit of doing that to other women, but it’s so blatant that it feels like trolling for attention. Like she wants more clicks and knows she will enrage her haters every time she copies Meghan. So voila more clicks and more engagement from both her racist stans and everyone else clicking and being like hold up copy keen is at it again. IMO she is a profoundly petty person and enjoys that she can get praise in the papers for doing something or wearing something that got Meghan criticism. There’s a revelry in the supremacism, a jubilee you might say.
@Jais
“IMO she is a profoundly petty person and enjoys that she can get praise in the papers for doing something or wearing something that got Meghan criticism. There’s a revelry in the supremacism”
Omg I think you nailed it. That’s so messed up!
She’s on a Meghan Copy Spree this week — there are photos this morning from a “surprise visit” to [insert charity that won’t see them for another 4 years] and the Single White Female vibes are off the charts: Monochrome outfit in different shades of beige/brown/camel separates, complete with turtleneck, long skirt, and suede heeled boots. All she needs is a hat and the outfit would have been almost an exact copy of Meghan at her first church walk where she wore all beige/brown/camel with suede heeled boots. I’ve never seen her wear this color before. Keen needs to work on her stalking skillz.
@Anne – omg, this is such an obvious copy. And once again, W&K show up empty handed.
She also got a bit of botox. Her face looks a bit different.
Bigger, thicker, Wiglet
yup, I think it’s just the darker hair and big wiglet. Hair looking a bit Melania-esque in the front, actually.
I don’t think her hair looks anything like Melania. She wears her wig backwards creating that super weird part.
I agree, darker hair looks better on Kate.
Omg, I missed the flip collar and the part in the middle of head, in yesterday’s pictures.
Copy cat!
I like the colour of the coat
There is definitely something different – maybe just the darker hair, maybe the makeup (although I did howl at the line about trying to cover up undereye circles). I can’t figure it out, but she def looks different.
This hair looks better than the one she had for her birthday photoshoot extravaganza. Anyway, its concerning to me that this grown woman has no style of her own and always copies either her mother in law or her sister in law. Can she at least make it less obvious?
It’s giving me strong Mary of Denmark vibes.
YES!!!!!
This is it!
I think she looks great here. Really flattering hair color and blue coat combo. William just looks like an absolute ahole as usual. Ugh.
She looks drab and she’s still the same person inside (that rolled her eyes at the mention of Meghan).
For sure. Definitely not impressed with her character. Just commenting on the hair since that’s what the post is about.
Oh please: all she did was lose the wiglets, darken it, and change the fall of it…oh wait, yeah, so it’s like Meghans. She’s a wannabe. Trousers?! Since when? And the popped collar? Unbelievable how empty and hollow and useless this lump is.
Yes, she copies Meghan well doesn’t she. *eyeroll* And I guess the “no wearing black for royals except for funerals” rule is officially out the window now.
That’s the part that gets me, all the crap Meghan got for wearing black but when Princess Perfect Never-Puts-A-Foot-Wrong wears black, it’s chic or businesslike or whatever glowing adjective they want to ascribe.
Great? Really? I just see a hateful, racist woman who can’t be bothered to be kind to her sister-in-law with a lumpy face.
Again, in RESPONSE TO THE TOPIC OF THE POST, I like the hair. Regardless of her character, objectively the hair looks great to me. BUT AGAIN, yes, she was a crap person to Meghan.
@Courtney – I think she looks great here too, it is an outfit I would wear and I love the color of the coat.
Having said that — It seems if you can’t say something negative , don’t say anything at all! Is that the general rule ?
By looks of the Cambridge’s team following them out of the building, KP’s diversity percentage is 0.
What I loved was all the people in the building making a hasty exit down the other side of the steps whilst W&K were standing there. They looked like they couldn’t get away fast enough.
I think that’s why they didn’t release those numbers.
Hopefully no POC will be subject that trash.
Yeah she definitely looks different but I like it. I think this is a good look for her. I hope she sticks at it.
All she did was copy Megan’s look for the WTC event last year. Even the details like doing a middle part and popping her coat collar.
What struck me was the touching….his back, his arm, just like a certain touchy couple we all know and love (I love how H and M are constantly checking in with their touches!). Even Wills reached out a few times. It looked kind of performative, but hey, maybe it was genuine?
When H amd M do this they are “breaking protocol.” I think W and K are playing to the cameras.
@Krista: lol. Not only is William worried about the affair rumours. He’s even more concerned that so many people believe it and can actually see him cheat. That is what you get when your relationship looks stale.
Remember this is their first public appearance since #princewilliamaffair blew up the internet after Christmas. That hashtag trended for a long time and it included some pretty tawdry tea. I also Just saw on twitter a minute ago that they are doing yet another joint engagement today at some hospital. There is some big-time damage control going on here.
@harper: i find it weird that all of a sudden these 2 seem to be tagging along to each other’s engagements. Was it always like this, or has this only been a thing since meghan arrived on the scene?
I wonder if she wore a camel colored outfit to that one?
@chloe, I can’t really remember to be honest. They did a lot of joint events, but I also think that Kate did a lot by herself. I think part of the issue now is that their overall numbers are SO low (like Kate’s numbers last year I think were lower than even years when she was on mat leave) that they tag along to each other’s events to increase them any way they can.
@MsIAm, are you joking?
Because she totally did. I’m assuming you already saw the pictures?
I just went to look for the pic. She is definitely SWF Meghan again: choosing a monochrome outfit
“Look everyone how THRIFTY I am! It’s all for a cost of about £300 for my SEPARATES! A *REPEAT* COAT, ONLY COSTING £350 I’M *RECYCLING*!!! I’M SOOOOOO THRIFTY!!! (Of course, I won’t tell you how much my new suede boots cost! wink wink!).
@Harper good point about the affair rumors. They are laying it on thick to prove a point but for nothing really. If he wasn’t so damn afraid of criticism he would see that many people didn’t care if he was cheating. Most people believed the rumors but it all boiled down to all of the Windsors cheat. I think people were more upset about how he was trying to bury the affair by feeding lies about Meghan to the press and starting a smear campaign against her. That’s what really got people angry.
@Becks1, I just saw the pictures. She is shameless!! LOL
Seriously? Did she really wear camel? Because I was just joking. I figured that would be up next on the “All Meghan, all the time” playlist. Lol.
Yes, she did. Head to toe 🤣🤣🤣 I just assumed you had seen the pictures and were being sarcastic/snarky about it. But you definitely called it!! Hilarious.
Everything is different and copies Meghan. Hair, clothes, makeup etc..
Also, she has always mirrored William – that fake posh accent that makes our ears bleed is her copying him and his speech patterns. Listen to him speak and then her, you can hear it. From what i can recall William has always used his hands when speaking to some degree, she is mirroring him and then taken it to a new level.
I think she looks drab. And why does her face look “lumpy” like cottage cheese? I’m not knowledgeable about cosmetic procedures. Is this appearance typical?
She needs a good hair trim.
She has also never had a “dewy” complexion either. Her skin is dry and prematurely wrinkled. She smokes, drinks and runs too much. I’d still put her at 52 at least.
The press isn’t photoshopping her as much. They’re still giving her a fake complexion but they aren’t disappearing/smoothing out the jowls.
Wait, are they really just miming out there?!?
I don’t think she looked well-rested at all, especially in footage of her and William indoors. In fact, it struck me that for doing nothing for the past month, she looked oddly weary.
Same. She looks exhausted & you can tell the person speaking to the DM is dancing around it. She contrasts Kate’s appearance here to her “bronzed glow and dewy skin” at Christmas & she specifically mentions trying to cover up the dark circles under her eyes. William looks haggard, too.
William constantly looks ill and a bit yellow (as if he’s had a heavy night of drinking before). As for Kate, she’s just one dry ball of stress. They ain’t fooling anybody!
She definitely looks tired to me. She had bags under her eyes.
Can’t imagine why. I just had a c section, yet I’ve still out worked her. Must be nice!
Never eating properly will make her exhausted and destroy her skin. Not to mention that the lack of fat will make her drawn and haggard as well. She must be permanently tired and cold from lack of proper nourishment.
For what’s it worth, the darker hair looks better. But think it was a distraction from the fact she had work done on her face — she is so puffy! (Thought if it was a distraction, why do one that brings attention to her face and the work done? Why wear a turtleneck, which directs focus to the face?) WHy all these questions before my coffee has kicked in?
I was going to say the same thing! What has she done to her face?! I hope it just hasn’t settled yet, because if it stays like this she’s aged herself prematurely. Her cheeks are too large, she has visible jowls, and her skin is somehow both puffy and rough at the same time? This is a 40 year old, she’s looking more like her mother’s junior sister. If she had a shorter haircut she’d look even older.
Yes, the royals are known to do this, colour their hair or get it styled differently to distract from the work they had done. That way everyone is pointing to something else entirely.
Charles had work done too at some point. I remember as a child thinking he was really unattractive and people would caricature him a long nose and big ears those things are not so evident anymore.
Prince William is really not aging well at all. Every time we talk about Kate it is superficial. I wish she would do something substantive that we could talk about. That’s all I got.
To her being “substantive” means making an event planned and performed by other people, all about HER. LIke her chord playing.
Wow, Incandescent Bill was really animated in that video! I was expecting him to do “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” next!
Also, she’s holding her mouth differently. I think there have been some changes to her teeth.
ITA. The way she is twisting up her lips, I think she got some veneers and she is not used to them yet.
Definitely….that’s why she didn’t offer us those ‘maniacs ‘ laughs during the visit…. she was rather ‘demure ‘…..😄
“Natural English rose complexion” no dog whistles here.
That line jumped out at me as well. Like wow they’re just open with the racism now, they’re not even trying to hide it.
Good look for her. Like the more relaxed clothing choice, the coordinating his and hers blue works as well. Someone has been giving them good advice. I agree about the midline hair part; should be off center for her.
She needs a good hair trim. It get straggly looking, IMO.
I think she discovered the center part trend you guys
It is like the organizations know their competence level- show them a big, colorful pie chart. They can nod at it and do jazz hands. It will be good for our organization.
I mean, not like if Meghan came, did actual work, a project and a fundraiser, but hey, we can’t be rude to the “future king and queen”.
Oy.
Kate would only look youthful if these pictures were taken 25 years ago. This crazy copycat looks old. Way older than 40. And enough with the English rose nonsense. This anorexic Thorne is nothing but a dried up looking bush.
I’m with you on this one.
People are missing the point of what the talking points in her birthday articles meant. How you go from impersonating jecca, to Diana, to the queen, to now Meghan. You’re forty STILL pretending to be other women. The creepy part is to somewhat show your personality even if your copying someone. But Kate copies a woman to the teeth. Her voice is a copy of Diana, her clothes and hair, jewelry Megan, shoes Meghan down to the exact pair Meghan wore, at least Zara wore a different color of the aquazarra shoes to Kate’s Carol service. It’s mental and sad and she’s right to get called out on it when the Cambridges benefited and still does to this day
If Kate thinks she sounds like Diana, it’s a big insult to Diana. Diana had very clear speech and worked on it. Diana also wore her hair better, it was shorter but very stylish. And Kate really looks bad in red, Even Diana when she was barely out of her teens had better speech than Kate does now (at age 40).
What really bothers me is how she makes a mess of everything. Like she doesn’t care one flying f about what the media put out about the people around her, she throws her hands and says not my problem. Then tries to benefit from it. She is like a hurricane causing destruction where ever she goes. Like I’m probably alone on this but I don’t believe the rose rumours. I think they started because the media have nothing and they love messiness like they did with Meghan. I think rose was nice enough to introduce Kate into the aristocratic circles, show her her lifestyle, introduce her kids and family. Than those rumours start and Kate’s out of there no explanation or nothing. What an embarrassment and a slap in the face to rose. Why would Kate do that because she is jealous and petty and think these rumours would win her media support. What a humiliating way for a woman to act. Like a teenager instead of a mom if three. I’m sorry but unless Kate addresses it I won’t believe it. I’m sick of the presses made up stories being her mouthpiece. You want me to believe you than sit down and lay it out the way Meghan did.
@yinyang Rose’s brother seemingly confirmed the affair in a short article when he said it started with Rose and William just getting together for dinner while Kate was away. That sentence was only allowed online for a few hours then the story was quickly edited to take that bit of info out. I actually read the first version of the article online and thought it was some hot hot tea at the time. Tom Sykes, another royal journalist, said he usually requires two to three sources before reporting and even he says that he had good enough sources to believe the affair was real.
Harper is right – and beyond the brother there are other multiple sources, both in the turnip toff set and the media – that confirm the affair. Not least that Scottish journalist on Twitter a few weeks ago who openly tweeted the affair had happened with that “Rose lassie”, triggering the whole affair trending and that the super injunction on blocking reporting on it didn’t apply in Scotland. You don’t pull that kind of very public risk with royal lawyers unless you are sure of your ground.
I can also personally say that I know a friend of Rose’s confirmed the affair but that won’t stand for much on an anonymous website!
She’s even trying to capture Meghan’s expressions!
I have noticed that Harry also does the jazz hands. Maybe its a family trait and Kate who has no identity also took it upon herself to do it.
Really, darker? I think it looks lighter, so strange
Doesn’t Rose have dark brown hair, too? Yeah. I’m going there.
It’s funny in the video how the other people go racing out around them as soon as they can.
How f’n sad these people are. From Chuck to Will and his wife, I cringe every time I look at pics of them. They are an old antiquated useless family clinging to a life that once was. I have no idea why the taxpayers don’t say “enough already” and make them as redundant as they truly are.
Describing the hair colour as ” very grown up” – what is the commentator trying to say? The description ” …her new hair colour looks very grown up…” strikes me as very odd. In fact, the whole thing comes across as a bit patronizing, infantilizing, under the guise of embiggening. It’s a nothing article to describe quite a bit of nothing.
I’m so used to the way they write about Kate that I didn’t even think about it. But you’re right, calling darker hair “very grown up” is silly. But I mean that’s Kate, silly girl trying to finally be a grown up at age 40. Sigh. They also called the darker hair a more serious look. So brown is serious and lighter is not. Lol ok got it.
“Very grown up” is what one says to a 10 year old who is acting as if they are 12 or 14.
Omg, seriously. She’s 40 and they are saying she looks “grown up?” How very embarrassing.
Average looking, basic. IDK, too me she looks the same day in and day out with maybe a slightly darker shade of hair.
Zooming in on the pics, Kate’s face looks unnaturally smooth and wrinkle free (which we know it isn’t). So she got a top-off on the Botox, maybe a dab of filler and wore heavier makeup. Or the pics were photoshopped. But I like the overall copykeen look of the coat/trousers/turtleneck.
They left the mask pimple in, which is weird, if photoshopped.
Her face does look filled, overall I like her new look much better than her sister wife look, but she needs a make up refresh from the 2000s.
So cliche. Dark hair is “serious,” lighter hair is “playful.” Oh. Thanks for explaining because I wouldn’t have been able to tell the event type otherwise.
Yep just mentioned that serious hair cliche above. Lol, so will kate start wearing a pair of glasses at meetings to show her more serious side?
@jais- Yes. Yes she will. As soon as Meghan starts wearing 🤓 them.
🤓
In addition to the darker, more flattering color, she moved her part. The center part can be attributed to how her face appears to be different. Personally, I lothe a center part. If your face isn’t symmetrical it can make everything look “off”.
Yeah! Keens face is far from symmetrical. It’s very visible around the eyes. One looks lower than the other.
Her smile is crooked and askew due to the botox around her mouth too.
The jazz hands omg. Looks like they are talking in ASL. Keen looks nice in these photos. Wow. Can’t believe I just said that but here we are.
they’re obviously signaling to space re very serious issues. All praise the space speakers.
How pathetic that her seriousness can only be attributed to her hair color and nothing else. Then again, she has nothing else……
I am not a hater, but the dark hair does not make her look younger. I do think some nice highlights help illuminate her face. I like the dress combo, but I find it funny when fashion bloggers try to give her credit for being so good at this when she very obviously changed her style game when Meghan came along. It’s like no one can deny she stepped it up only in that sense, but the friendly outlets won’t even mention the coincidence 🙂 She does play the royal game well because she is giving their target audience what they want, a doll they can project anything on. It’s not an existence I would like, except for the not having to worry about money part.
It’s often observed how in sync Harry and Meghan are because they’re, well, actually CONNECTED to each other. Someone told these two to try to emulate that, and here we are. Thing 1 and Thing 2, Jazz Hands Edition.
Ok but when is the press going to start talking about Kate wearing clothes/outfits that were deemed unroyal, not classy and/or broke protocol when Meghan wore them?
What always stands out to me is they don’t really show up to do something. I think Anne and the rest of the rf show up at an event, be it the opening of a hospital or store or to hand out trophy’s at a horse show, but an event is usually taking place. These two show up for basically a red carpet walk from car to door then a few staged interactions – with jazz hands and guffawing laughs so show they interacted. But it’s Unless there is a sporting event for them to enjoy there is nothing done, it’s all just a performance. Is this what the crisis managers came up with?
I totally missed their joint appearance. Correction. I remember the post about William tagging along, but didn’t bother to go beyond that. She truly tried to look like Meghan from the center part to the darker hair to the trouser and coat. That’s just creepy. As for this article attempting to give her gravitas through Ms. Clariol. Bwahahaha. She’s just lazy and uninspiring. Perfect FFQ for Salty Island.
TBH Kate is the reason I don’t want to get botox. You can clearly see the lumps and injection locations on some of the less edited photos. And that’s with access to the best of the best.
On her left cheek, there’s what looks like a scar. I can’t tell if it’s an indentation from fillers, but it isn’t a scar. It’s some sort of crease.
The jowls/folds of skin around the mouth are the result of years of smoking and mostly running. She has runner’s face.
Does anyone remember years back when she showed up with a center part and very gray hair? By now, her hair must be even more gray. I think there’s a simple reason for why she appears every January with it dyed darker. She dyes it a single color in January with a conditioning treatment to try to avoid overprocessing it, and over the course of the year, especially from May through November, she wrecks it with swimming and sunning and tanning. She doesn’t protect it whenever they go on vacation or during the summer and seeing as they were in Jordan in October no wonder she went with highlights to show off her “bronzed skin”. We know they spent summer at the pool in Amnar and take vacations we have no knowledge of – just look at Charlotte’s sun-bleached hair.
Harry and Meghan really set the standard in just being a natural, loving couple who respect each other immensely. Willsh**t and KKKate can try and mimic and mime H&M all they want but they are so outmatched that its not even funny. No amount of Botox, fillers, hair dye, Meghan styled center parts or Meghan style fashion stylings will make any difference.
Oh my Gawd, the turtleneck, the wide-legged jeans, the coat…next she’s going to hold her hair in a bun at the back of her head. the copying is too blatant. I’m embarrassed for her.
That pre-Christmas ‘bronze glow’ was due to their Jordanian vacation; paler skin now isn’t a make-up choice, it’s just a few weeks spent in ol’ Blighty. Gotta say, I enjoyed the references to her ‘heavy’ eye makeup & dark under-eye circles.
Oooh, big time Copy-Kate … her whole styling is Meghan, colors, everything.
Love that coat. I think it works well with her colouring.
Mutton dressed as lamb. No amount of photoshopping can cover up the fact that years of sun tanning, smoking, over-exercising and under-eating have taken their toll. Her face looks like it’s melting.
I’m a hand talker. Even on zoom or on the phone when no one can see me. Some people just use their hands a lot.
Just an observation.
That said, Kate is totally SWF every woman of substance in her life.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Be very flattered Meghan.
She looks…kinda better? She looks painfully thin (I’d assume stress/unhappiness) and then like she shoved fillers or something in her face to regain the youthful roundness. Her face does look better than a month ago, but it still isn’t great. Guess she needs whatever person photoshopped the Phillip funeral photos brushing these up.