Megan Fox’s engagement ring has thorns, so it hurts to remove: ‘love is pain’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement one week ago. Their first appearance post-engagement was in Milan, at the Dolce & Gabbana show, where they also met up with a Vogue interviewer. MGK was the one being profiled and interviewed, but Megan was there too and she chimed in as the larger group of fashionistas were having a nice dinner & drinks situation. MGK and Megan ended up talking about their engagement and the emerald-and-diamond ring MGK designed for her, and well… MGK told Vogue that he designed the ring with “thorns.” So the ring would hurt Megan if she tried to take it off.
MGK on why they announced their engagement on social media: “We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa! But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.
MGK on how he commissioned the ring with Stephen Webster: “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!
Megan on how her style changed when she met MGK: “Mine has definitely changed. Before it wasn’t something I was focused on or thought about. Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol. And publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it’s all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they weren’t dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So I kind of gave up on fashion. I was like, I don’t f–king care, whatever you put me in because I’m not going to like it anyway.
THORNS. I can’t believe he did that. I was trying to think how I would react if a jumpy pothead was like “I designed this ring for you, it’s super-special and look how the emerald and diamond form a heart, and oh by the way, once you put it on, you’ll bleed if you try to take it off.” I think I would be like: well, that’s nice, but maybe we could get another ring, babe? It’s just not practical! And love shouldn’t be “pain,” we’re not teenage goth vampires, for the love of god. Megan is the mother of three!!
Annoying. Stop this.
Their dynamic is very… Young. But they aren’t.
Ha! You nailed that like it was an effed up engagement ring.
It has such a right out of high school, our love is so special and we’re going to last forever feeling to it, doesn’t it? Meanwhile they’re both 30+, and parents.
When did they both become famous?
Meghan I understand. She was in a much more grown up role when she was in her early 20s. She married BAG so young and then became a mother very quickly after.
I feel bad for her boys. This is beyond embarrassing at this point.
They’re both parents. His daughter is probably old enough to actually be paying attention. I don’t know the ages of her kids.
If this is true, it makes you wonder if he truly loves her; or is he an undercover control freak? Also, he ensured this all for shock value? Hmmm. . . . . . . . .🤨
I liked their lil thing until I heard this- YUCK. Imagine designing, giving or wearing the ring. Someone along the chain has problem. This is no joke or costume- when control goes past role play, that’s straight up abuse. Ask marilyn monsoons’ exes.
Stop interviewing him. Just stop.
Sounds like a relationship that could get toxic, if its not allready 😐
At this point I vote ‘already;.
Same.
Rich people problems!
I’m just thinking about how often I take my rings off to shower/sleep/workout (fingers swell when I run far). Getting stabbed multiple times a day? No thanks!
Yes! As a jeweler this kills me! We always tell customers not to sleep in their rings. I put my wedding set on when I leave my house and take it off right when I get home. Bed sheets are killers for your metal! To make it painful to take off something that should be taken off daily is gross. Also, she has an emerald- those are way more prone to being scratched up than diamonds, so it’s even more important that she not wear that ring everywhere or doing everything. I do otherwise like the ring but I’m a little obsessed with toi et moi rings at the moment.
I don’t wear my rings to sleep in, but almost everyone I know does. Can you explain why the bedsheets are bad? I’ve never heard that before, and am interested.
I thought about that too when I read this yesterday. I take my engagement ring off to sleep, work out, cook, and put on makeup. I mostly just wear it when I’m going out (I work from home, so I rarely wear it then). I’m imagining the stress from the trauma of taking off your ring and getting injured every single time.
So as an actress, I suppose all her roles are going to have to have that enormous ring just written into the script then? Great thinking, galaxy-brain.
Red flags everywhere. Between her engagement post and now this. Ummm… Sounds like they have a lot of toxic ideas about what/how love is supposed to be. Sounds like the things dumb, naive teenagers would say. But they are both grown adults with children of their own. SMH.
To me it seems like they fell in lust with each other and thought it was true love. It’s just a mess of a toxic relationship. I feel like it won’t end well. And considering they both have kids (I don’t know the age of her boys) his daughter is old enough to be seeing all this foolishness all over the internet. I wish these people (not just these two) would consider their kids before putting everything out there. Like the kids will get teased and bullied about this sh!t and they have no control over what their immature parents are doing.
I do see how it was designed as two separate rings. Very pretty but the thorn business is just bs.
I do think the ring is pretty, but no, love is not pain, and if it is, you’re doing it wrong. My domestic/emotional abuse spidey sense is tingling…
Love is NOT pain. Unless you’re a broken hearted 15 year old crooning to Sinead O’Connor. But like no actual stabbing bleeding pain. WTaF? I liked them too and now I hate this. Stop taking. Stop saying awful things.
Did you hear that poor Sinead O’Connor’s children committed suicide recently? THAT is pain. Love is life.
Yeah, I give it 2 years and a restraining order. I realize she was practically groomed as a teen to be the lesser in her BAG marriage. But, she is too old for this crazy love crap. This kind of relationship is intoxicating, but it is also exhausting. She has 3 small kids, also an exhausting role in life. This just seems incredibly likely to go bad.
(now i feel sexist, he has a kid too, and i am only thinking of her role as “mother” and not his role as “father” and the kind of example of a healthy relationship he is setting for his daughter. And that matters too)
I don’t think this is actually true, but if it were then it’d be a flag as red as his jumper
You can see in the first photo that the “thorns” (aka poor design) would scratch putting the ring on. Wearing it upside down (in the second photo) it would scratch taking off. She should have obeyed the ring in the first place and not put it on at all.
I saw somewhere that he was trolling with this comment? But who knows
You can be a goth vampire and still be a great parent; there are so many artists (and regular non-famous people) who subscribe to the emo goth style and still have a healthy, thriving family. Megan has always had dark undertones, let her be her geeky, goofy self.
Yeah but happily married Robert Smith who sings about a haunting gothic sadness unmatched musically has never advocated actual physical pain. This is straddling a line.
I think its a gorgeous ring, but yikes to the thorns. Like, major yikes.
I saw a tweet the other day that said “Everything I’ve learned about Megan Fox and MGK I’ve learned against my will” and I felt that in my soul.
I was just going to say that 🤣
OK, assuming they believe the idea that love is pain, what’s his pain? Why is it only ever the woman who has to endure potential pain to prove the depth of her love? Gotta have pain? OK. But it had better be equal-opportunity pain for both parties, or the woman needs to RUN. Otherwise, you’ve just got an abusive relationship with a sadist.
great point
Maybe she has him wearing a jock strap made of poison ivy.
So edgy, so very edgy….consider me shivers timbered…
How does one turn on the sarcasm font, asking for a friend….
Sooooooooo weird. Groomed by BAG at 18 then to this weird blood drinking entanglement
What a lovely and trusting relationship they have
Sigh….it’s energy-vampire day on Celebitchy, between this and the Lena Dunham story.
OK Megan and…Machine Gun 🙄, here’s my attention. I’ve commented. There you go.
Can one have a stroke due too much eye rolling? Asking for a friend.
Are these two the new Kim and Kanye “Creepy couple of the moment”? Yikes!
Jeezus these two are exhausting. And, agreed, this teenage goth sh*t is so immature. You’re not fooling anybody with your OTT “we’re so cool and edgy” antics. Grow up. 🙄
“a ring on our hand ”
I’m sorry, what? WHOSE hand?
Meh. They want to be weird. But they aren’t. They seem well suited.
I saw someone call him Cap Gun Becky on Reddit and now that’s all I call him.
These two are the goth version of Angelina and Billy Bob circa 2001 with their performative “we have sex” vibe.
Maybe this is a style that comes back every 20 years, like giant shoulder pads.
I think they have a BDSM dynamic, and sub having some sort of mark or collar etc. is fairly normal. So maybe the ring serves that purpose. While weird or controlling to us, it may be romantic to them. Each to their own.
I don’t think either of them are intelligent enough to have a functionally safe BDSM dynamic
She’s so kooky I can see her being in to this. I also wonder how much it “hurts” exactly. Like does it draw blood or does it just scrape your finger? I take my ring off as soon as I get home. I can’t stand wearing it around the house. I definitely don’t wear it to bed or to shower to doing chores. If we’re on vacation or camping I usually just leave it at home so I don’t have to worry about misplacing it.
Have we seen pictures of these “thorns”? They’re so dramatic, the thorns might just be blunt little nubs in the band rather than the stabbing monstrosities they want us to imagine.
Isn’t there some psychology with famous people, that whatever age they become famous, they tend to get “stuck at that age”? I feel that could very well be the case with Megan. That would explain some of their actions.
A stench of desperation oozes from both of them. They are not a natural couple at all.
Huh, I guess love is also tetanus and gangrene.
Yes, this is a staph infection waiting to happen!
Huh, wonder why they’re trying so hard to push this narrative that pain and love are cool and edgy. Let’s make abuse hip and sell it to the public.
The actual interview is pretty funny, Megan tries to play the game that she never looks at social media and has no idea what people are saying, and the interviewer calls her out that they are the ones that put it on social media.
These two people are so exhausting, thirsty and ‘extra’.
Ugh
I have a soft spot for Meghan but am getting the same kind of vibes from this relationship as her marriage to BAG gave off. At first I thought it was just immature PR attention seeking nonsense but now not so sure. It does seem she went from one toxic relationship to another without really healing herself or understanding what to look out for to stop repeating the same mistakes.
Well they’ve been through hell together, whats a few pointy spears on her finger?
I don’t understand how there could be thorns on the inside of the ring without hurting her the whole time, are they like levers that pop up when you pull the other way? It makes no sense to me.
I was one of the few who really liked the ring, if what he says is true then I take it back. What a controlling piece of sh*t.
This is all very Billy Bob and Angelina. They need to read to the end of that Wikipedia article.
She did get work done to look like her and got tattoos in the same place same style, so you may be on to something.
There’s ALWAYS a way to get that thing off if she so chooses. ALWAYS.
These two are more exhausting than a pair of 17-year-olds who have already broken up 6 times in a 3-month period.
The sad part is these two have 4 kids between them that are witnessing this abnormal relationship behavior.
When BAG is beginning to look like the ‘normal’ one, you’re doing it wrong.
“Thoroughbred Columbian emerald” is the new “rich Corinthian leather” from the old Ricardo Montalban ads for Chrysler “luxury” models.
Their whole relationship reads like an extended bit.
That’s a big immature red flag.
Cringe. No. Just no. Even if trolling, this is still tone deaf on his part.
Umm she cleary has taken the ring off at least once because the diamonds are pointing in different directions from the engament announcement and the pap photos. So as usual i think they’re just being dramatic for the sake of it.
At first I was a fan of them, especially since she finally left BAG but I just can’t anymore. They seem so co dependent and unhealthy and performative. They both crave attention and seem to. Be getting validation from being edgy Hot Topic celebs.
Yes, this relationship already seems exhausting and it’s just the beginning.
Except for the public nature of everything they’re revealing, this relationship doesn’t seem that different from the one she had with Brian Austin Green, where everyone seems to describe him as controlling (I have no idea if he actually was. I just keep reading these types of descriptions).
Everyone also says she missed out on her youth, but I can’t tell if this is any better.
I wonder if she’ll take on the personality of her next boyfriend again when this relationship ends.
I think the ring is a little ugly.
Just popped on here to say, we already had Sid and Nancy, Kurt and Courtney and Angelina and Billy Bob.
No one asked for this, you two. Just get married and go.
This relationship has toxic written all over it. From the beginning they’ve talked about how much work it is and how hard they try bla bla bla…. this is the beginning, the honeymoon phase. It should be all rainbows & kitten @sses. I mean all relationships take work but a brand new one shouldn’t require that much. It sounds exhausting to be in that relationship. And like someone else on here said, the ring hurts for HER to remove because “love is pain”, so does he also have a ring that hurts to remove? Why does she have to feel physical pain at the expense of their relationship.
I do not get his appeal at all. From what I see in interviews and his physical appearance there has to be something I’m missing.
No, that doesn’t sound like a healthy relationship. And I know people have tried to compare her to Angelina but this has Angie and Billy Bob Thornton drinking blood and banging in the limo vibes to it. I’m sure they have amazing sex but come on, just no.
I wonder if Megan is aware of all the gross comments he’s made sexualizing underage girls. Then again, she thinks bisexual women (other than herself) are somehow unclean if they sleep with men. Ugh, these two.
IKR. can’t believe how many people forgot that MGK made public sexual comments on his twitter about Eminem’s 15yo daughter (she was 15 at the time) years and years ago.
Also: “I wish 13/14/15 year old girls weren’t allowed to be hot so I wouldn’t feel like such a creeper when I look at them” 🤮
This reminds me of couples that romanticize Harley Quinn and Joker. Just no.
Wow I’d be scared like wtf dude