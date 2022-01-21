The M&Ms got a makeover to be less sexy & more ‘progressive’

We, as a society, just accepted anthropomorphized M&Ms. We accepted them as icons of the M&M brand (which is such a candy subsidiary of Mars), and we accepted that the green M&M was a sexy bitch and the brown M&M was a lady too, but not as sultry as Green M&M. We accepted that different color M&Ms had their own personalities and unique features and voices. We accepted all of that as if we were placating a child: yes, of course, we promise to remember and care about these corporate cartoons. Now, in a bid for millions of dollars’ worth of free promotion, Mars has announced that they have redesigned and recharacterized the M&Ms. They’re truly making the M&Ms more woke.
M&M’s iconic characters — six different colored “lentils,” each with their own personality — have gotten a modern makeover for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” Mars said Thursday. The redesign is focused on creating a sense of belonging and community, as well as spotlighting the character’s “personalities, rather than their gender.”
The most notable changes include the green M&M’s redesign, which will exchange the white heeled go-go boots she was given in 1997 for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.” Mars had received criticism for the green M&M’s sexy characterization. The green M&M will also be “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots.”
The green M&M and the brown M&M will have a more friendly relationship, showcasing a “force supporting women.” The two characters’ dynamic will have them “together throwing shine and not shade,” the company said. The two characters have sometimes been at odds in advertisements, but they have also been seen as friends — or more than friends in others, like this viral tweet from 2015 showing the two holding hands on a beach. Mars also added that the brown M&M’s heels will be lowered to a professional heel height.
The orange M&M, who has an anxious personality, will “embrace his true self, worries and all.” But the orange M&M’s shoe laces will now be tied to represent his cautious nature. According to Mars, the orange M&M is “one of the most relatable characters with Gen-Z,” which is the “most anxious generation.” The red M&M, who has shown bully tendencies in the past, will be more kind to his co-characters.
Mars will also include imagery of M&Ms of all shapes and sizes, moving away from only one body size, and it will remove the prefixes from the characters’ names in order to focus on “their personalities, rather than their gender.” Currently, only the brown M&M has a prefix — Ms. Brown — on the M&M website. The company hopes their changes will show the importance of “self-expression and power of community.”
WHO was complaining about Green M&M’s sexy boots? Who was like “this M&M is much too sexy, please think of the innocent children”? Who complained about Brown M&M’s heels?? For the love of God. Honestly, I kind of missed that the “lentils” have been characters since the ‘90s? Why did I think it was more recent than that? I always assumed the different shapes were supposed to indicate the different kinds of M&Ms too – one is a peanut M&M, one is a peanut-butter M&M, surely? Anyway, I’ve always felt like they really missed an opportunity to make a Goth M&M.
Pour one out for slutty green M&M we'll miss u ho https://t.co/hiO9tjGYU6
— Merry Kish (@MerryKish) January 21, 2022
someone went to journalism school to write this headline https://t.co/42BAr3WWyH
— matt (@mattxiv) January 20, 2022
why did they reverse yassify the green m&m … pic.twitter.com/AnOBpXsTqM
— matt (@mattxiv) January 20, 2022
The new green M&M pic.twitter.com/ngddhklP7j
— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 20, 2022
Photo of the ‘new’ M&Ms courtesy of Mars.
I find the characters amusing but can’t say I ever related to any of them.
I think they should have lost the go-go boots and gone with Thigh High instead
And in the running for all time strangest sentence …
Yeah, this is the winner, for sure. These M&M characters are amusing, in the previews for any movie I’ve gone to for a while, but sexy???!!!
Well I know I’M going to sleep much better now 🙄
LOL!
It’s sexist to make the green one less conventionally feminine. They’re essentially saying that things that code as “girly” aren’t as confident or good.
The green one was less girly, more seductive sexpot, which I always thought was an odd choice. If M&M had just done the change and hadn’t tried to have their woke moment, they wouldn’t have gotten such a backlash.
Back in the 80s there was a persistent urban legend that green M&Ms were aphrodisiacs. I think Ms Sexy Green was meant to be a clever nod to that!
I giggled over that last tweet. And I really liked Ms. Green’s white go-go boots, particularly the ones with the more square toes. Silly stupid anthropomorphized candy commercials or not, the gender stereotyping in advertising is real & just reinforces societal norms. It’s a good thing somebody’s paying attention & trying to change things up a bit.
Same! I find it sexist that all of the female M&Ms had to be sexy and “traditionally feminine” because wearing sneakers is also feminine if a woman is doing it, thanks.
I liked the boots too so honestly we should put it on one of the male M&Ms (you know Red would rock those boots).
Why not let green have both styles? A woman can be more than one thing.
I never even noticed that they wear shoes…
Are the same actors voicing them?
No, no, no! They need to make all of the M&M’s more sexy! We need to believe that they are ready to rip off their colored shells and start a cheap chocolate orgy at any second. ANY. SECOND. The Mars company needs to provide nightmare fuel for the psychosexual development of the candy-consuming children of the world.
But the fact that they’re cannibals will remain unchanged?
Today was the day and this site was the source for my realization that the M&M’s all had different footwear.🤣.. let 💚 keep her 👢👢 boots and I like 🤎 in her sensible 👠pumps. Clothes and footwear do not make a woman or M&M’s behavior questionable.. why is this even a thing?
The fact that these loving adorable characters set each other up to be eaten by humans and sometimes even ((gasp)) cannibalize each other…that’s not a problem??
No, it’s the SHOES that need fixing.
LOL. The shoes were the problem all along. Ms. Green should be able to wear her boots.
Friday Fun posts! We need an update on the Elmo/Rocco battle now.
The sneakers look like orthopaedic shoes. Why is that better?
Making M&Ms more “woke”…..biggest eye roll ever
Tell me who was offended by the ads of these cartoons? I for one, never even noticed they had all these different personalities or characteristics, because I didn’t pay that much attention or give a shit LMAO!! COME ON!!
A little off topic but it really annoys me that female cartoon characters are always drawn with big dark eyelashes and never the male characters. From a young age kids start learning that society expects women to only look a certain way. I have two little kids and one of the few cartoons that doesn’t do this eyelash-gender-identifier-thing is a cute show called Bluey.
Did someone think M&M’s are sexy? So dumb….
If you’re going to be all “woke” and “think about the children” maybe don’t have your brand’s mascots be anthropomorphized food with candy-on-candy character cannibalism depicted in your tv ads in the first place
I like “The Onion”‘s comment on this: “I wish this happened before the green M&M ruined my marriage.”
I don’t think we need another example of how special people think they are, screaming about how woke they are . But here it is.
I notice they also deflated the lips of Sexy Green–no more fillers for you!
One change that nobody is commenting on, but I will say I think was smart, and subtle: the previous character design showed them all with Caucasian arms and legs, while now they’re just a lighter shade of their shell color. I do think they should have let Green keep her boots though.