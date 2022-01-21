The M&Ms got a makeover to be less sexy & more ‘progressive’
  • January 21, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Eminem

We, as a society, just accepted anthropomorphized M&Ms. We accepted them as icons of the M&M brand (which is such a candy subsidiary of Mars), and we accepted that the green M&M was a sexy bitch and the brown M&M was a lady too, but not as sultry as Green M&M. We accepted that different color M&Ms had their own personalities and unique features and voices. We accepted all of that as if we were placating a child: yes, of course, we promise to remember and care about these corporate cartoons. Now, in a bid for millions of dollars’ worth of free promotion, Mars has announced that they have redesigned and recharacterized the M&Ms. They’re truly making the M&Ms more woke.

M&M’s iconic characters — six different colored “lentils,” each with their own personality — have gotten a modern makeover for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” Mars said Thursday. The redesign is focused on creating a sense of belonging and community, as well as spotlighting the character’s “personalities, rather than their gender.”

The most notable changes include the green M&M’s redesign, which will exchange the white heeled go-go boots she was given in 1997 for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.” Mars had received criticism for the green M&M’s sexy characterization. The green M&M will also be “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots.”

The green M&M and the brown M&M will have a more friendly relationship, showcasing a “force supporting women.” The two characters’ dynamic will have them “together throwing shine and not shade,” the company said. The two characters have sometimes been at odds in advertisements, but they have also been seen as friends — or more than friends in others, like this viral tweet from 2015 showing the two holding hands on a beach. Mars also added that the brown M&M’s heels will be lowered to a professional heel height.

The orange M&M, who has an anxious personality, will “embrace his true self, worries and all.” But the orange M&M’s shoe laces will now be tied to represent his cautious nature. According to Mars, the orange M&M is “one of the most relatable characters with Gen-Z,” which is the “most anxious generation.” The red M&M, who has shown bully tendencies in the past, will be more kind to his co-characters.

Mars will also include imagery of M&Ms of all shapes and sizes, moving away from only one body size, and it will remove the prefixes from the characters’ names in order to focus on “their personalities, rather than their gender.” Currently, only the brown M&M has a prefix — Ms. Brown — on the M&M website. The company hopes their changes will show the importance of “self-expression and power of community.”

[From CBS News]

WHO was complaining about Green M&M’s sexy boots? Who was like “this M&M is much too sexy, please think of the innocent children”? Who complained about Brown M&M’s heels?? For the love of God. Honestly, I kind of missed that the “lentils” have been characters since the ‘90s? Why did I think it was more recent than that? I always assumed the different shapes were supposed to indicate the different kinds of M&Ms too – one is a peanut M&M, one is a peanut-butter M&M, surely? Anyway, I’ve always felt like they really missed an opportunity to make a Goth M&M.

Photo of the ‘new’ M&Ms courtesy of Mars.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “The M&Ms got a makeover to be less sexy & more ‘progressive’”

  1. equality says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:43 am

    I find the characters amusing but can’t say I ever related to any of them.

    Reply
  2. Bettyrose says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:44 am

    And in the running for all time strangest sentence …

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      January 21, 2022 at 8:45 pm

      Yeah, this is the winner, for sure. These M&M characters are amusing, in the previews for any movie I’ve gone to for a while, but sexy???!!!

      Reply
  3. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Well I know I’M going to sleep much better now 🙄

    Reply
  4. Otaku fairy says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:50 am

    LOL!

    Reply
  5. Scram says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:52 am

    It’s sexist to make the green one less conventionally feminine. They’re essentially saying that things that code as “girly” aren’t as confident or good.

    Reply
    • eto says:
      January 21, 2022 at 11:23 am

      The green one was less girly, more seductive sexpot, which I always thought was an odd choice. If M&M had just done the change and hadn’t tried to have their woke moment, they wouldn’t have gotten such a backlash.

      Reply
      • Lionel says:
        January 21, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        Back in the 80s there was a persistent urban legend that green M&Ms were aphrodisiacs. I think Ms Sexy Green was meant to be a clever nod to that!

  6. BeanieBean says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:52 am

    I giggled over that last tweet. And I really liked Ms. Green’s white go-go boots, particularly the ones with the more square toes. Silly stupid anthropomorphized candy commercials or not, the gender stereotyping in advertising is real & just reinforces societal norms. It’s a good thing somebody’s paying attention & trying to change things up a bit.

    Reply
    • Calypso says:
      January 21, 2022 at 10:36 am

      Same! I find it sexist that all of the female M&Ms had to be sexy and “traditionally feminine” because wearing sneakers is also feminine if a woman is doing it, thanks.

      I liked the boots too so honestly we should put it on one of the male M&Ms (you know Red would rock those boots).

      Reply
    • MelOn says:
      January 21, 2022 at 3:20 pm

      I never even noticed that they wear shoes…

      Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Are the same actors voicing them?

    Reply
  8. CC says:
    January 21, 2022 at 10:36 am

    No, no, no! They need to make all of the M&M’s more sexy! We need to believe that they are ready to rip off their colored shells and start a cheap chocolate orgy at any second. ANY. SECOND. The Mars company needs to provide nightmare fuel for the psychosexual development of the candy-consuming children of the world.

    Reply
  9. Sam the Pink says:
    January 21, 2022 at 10:37 am

    But the fact that they’re cannibals will remain unchanged?

    Reply
  10. Cessily says:
    January 21, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Today was the day and this site was the source for my realization that the M&M’s all had different footwear.🤣.. let 💚 keep her 👢👢 boots and I like 🤎 in her sensible 👠pumps. Clothes and footwear do not make a woman or M&M’s behavior questionable.. why is this even a thing?

    Reply
  11. Willow says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:11 am

    The fact that these loving adorable characters set each other up to be eaten by humans and sometimes even ((gasp)) cannibalize each other…that’s not a problem??
    No, it’s the SHOES that need fixing.

    Reply
    • Agreatreckoning says:
      January 21, 2022 at 12:10 pm

      LOL. The shoes were the problem all along. Ms. Green should be able to wear her boots.

      Friday Fun posts! We need an update on the Elmo/Rocco battle now.

      Reply
  12. Ellie- says:
    January 21, 2022 at 11:16 am

    The sneakers look like orthopaedic shoes. Why is that better?

    Reply
  13. AmyB says:
    January 21, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Making M&Ms more “woke”…..biggest eye roll ever

    Tell me who was offended by the ads of these cartoons? I for one, never even noticed they had all these different personalities or characteristics, because I didn’t pay that much attention or give a shit LMAO!! COME ON!!

    Reply
  14. E says:
    January 21, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    A little off topic but it really annoys me that female cartoon characters are always drawn with big dark eyelashes and never the male characters. From a young age kids start learning that society expects women to only look a certain way. I have two little kids and one of the few cartoons that doesn’t do this eyelash-gender-identifier-thing is a cute show called Bluey.

    Reply
  15. MelOn says:
    January 21, 2022 at 3:16 pm

    Did someone think M&M’s are sexy? So dumb….

    Reply
  16. North of Boston says:
    January 21, 2022 at 3:24 pm

    If you’re going to be all “woke” and “think about the children” maybe don’t have your brand’s mascots be anthropomorphized food with candy-on-candy character cannibalism depicted in your tv ads in the first place

    Reply
  17. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    January 21, 2022 at 5:53 pm

    I like “The Onion”‘s comment on this: “I wish this happened before the green M&M ruined my marriage.”

    Reply
  18. Jules says:
    January 21, 2022 at 7:36 pm

    I don’t think we need another example of how special people think they are, screaming about how woke they are . But here it is.

    Reply
  19. jferber says:
    January 21, 2022 at 7:52 pm

    I notice they also deflated the lips of Sexy Green–no more fillers for you!

    Reply
  20. Harmony says:
    January 21, 2022 at 9:05 pm

    One change that nobody is commenting on, but I will say I think was smart, and subtle: the previous character design showed them all with Caucasian arms and legs, while now they’re just a lighter shade of their shell color. I do think they should have let Green keep her boots though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

The reply feature does not work on phones in vertical mode. We are working on fixing it! Turn your phone horizontally and you will be able to reply to a comment.

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment