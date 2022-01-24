Kanye West & Julia Fox brought denim & ’90s vampire vibes to Paris Fashion Week

Days after Kanye West and Julia Fox met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, Kanye made her throw out her old wardrobe and he bought her a room full of clothes. Julia detailed the “gift” in her piece in Interview Magazine and she described it as “every girl’s dream.” I’ll admit that the idea of a man giving me a “shopping spree” or a closet full of new clothes is somewhat appealing, but not when it’s Kanye. When it’s Kanye, you know you’re just getting a room full of leather jogging pants, beige onesies, ‘80s style jean jackets and whatever Riccardo Tisci passive-aggressively designs for you. All that being said… um, Julia wears it better than Kim Kardashian! I hate that it’s a comparison, but it’s true. You can tell that Julia is a model and she’s used to doing funky styling.
So, now Kanye and Julia are in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. They were out and about this weekend. The his-and-her denim looks are from Sunday, when they were going in and out of the Ritz, and they attended the Kenzo Men’s show. Julia’s denim “cone bra” is certainly a look. Kanye is making her commit to that “bare midriff” look and I don’t really get it. She has a great figure, absolutely, and I wish I had her waist, but that style isn’t doing much for her.
Sunday night, they changed their clothes to ‘90s-Anne-Rice Fan Club looks, all black and red and leather and vinyl and BOOTS. Julia’s makeup is… something. It looks like the kind of eye makeup I did as a teenager because I didn’t understand eye liner and eye shadow. I have to give it to Julia, she’s absolutely having fun and she seems “up for anything.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Yeah…love bombing by a world famous narcissist…every girl’s dream.
Right! The fact that this is a habit for him is seriously problematic.
The Narcissist’s Playbook: Lovebomb the beejezuz out of a new supply. Totally cringe.
Agreed, and what in the name of all that is holy are those clodhoppers he has on his feet about? They look like he shoved his feet into hot, melted rubber!
Kaiser, I like your reporting on this story. I notice Kanye is wearing blue contact lenses in the last pic? I don’t love the looks, but I do like Julia’s what the hell, just go for it attitude. It’s a whirlwind and she’s just killing it with the devil may care, fully confident persona. She’s having a blast!
If she’s just having fun, more power to her. But this transformation into Kanye’s dress up doll is very reminiscent of KK. Julia doesn’t (yet) have dead eyes and a look of total resignation, but it’s early days.
Yeah, the need to transform any woman he’s with is troubling. It gives me real Jimmy Stewart in “Vertigo” vibes.
Also I had jeans pretty much like Julia’s in 1985 and they were ugly then.
I was 11 in 1985, and I will not apologize for wearing gawdawful mom jeans off the Gap sale rack.
I wonder if Kim feels stupid now knowing that she was once THAT girl. She was his dress-up doll. Now she’s seeing it being done to another woman. I hope she now sees how ridiculous it all was.
Ye did the same with Amber Rose.
Yeah but was Kim paying attention back then? I am sure she is watching this all unfolding now and feeling like a fool. But then again, she got a lot out of the marriage didn’t she?
Kayne is playing dress up with her but she does pull it off.
Paid trip to Paris at the best hotels, restaurants, parties. And more exposure. She absolutely knows what she’s doing,
She looks like she is having a very fun fling despite having Kanye next to her.
And leaving her infant behind.
Her baby has a second parent.
What about Kanye leaving his four kids behind?
Cliff Richard called. He wants his living doll back.
Hahahahaha, hilarious and so true! I guess it is only a matter of time until she gets to “Move It”!
Passive aggresive is right. Honestly i imagine these designers creating trash just because they know these fashion slaves will wear anything as long as So and So designed it. I bet they are lauging behind their backs.
When do these two find time to see their kids with all of the stunt queening? Ironically these two have accused their respective children’s parents of shenanigans, but here they acting a fool everywhere. I didn’t know anything about this woman until this media blitz over dating Kanye, but I knew all I needed to know about her thirsty behind when she made her child’s first birthday all about her doing a whole pose-off for the cameras. Yuck.
I mean this as no offense totally. I noticed a resemblance in styling to Ye’s friend, M. Manson
They look ridiculous. All that money and Kanye dresses here like a reject Canadian tuxedo. So lame.
yeah, those denim outfits are the ugliest and most ridiculous outfits I’ve ever seen. I don’t care what design house they’re from or if both outfits are in the 5-digit cost range. THEY ARE UGLY AF.
I don’t care for either of those looks, but those jeans are nothing but fug. All that bunching at the bottom makes it look like they’re about to fall down.
I have had the exact opposite thoughts. Julia is pretty and but this style does not compliment her at all. Also Kim doesn’t have a model body but she’s always super polished however ridiculous the clothes probably because she has her own team making her look polished and refreshed at all time. Julia’s make up is not well executed, it makes her look way older than 31 and sorta DIY, did Kanye do it?
Did he have complete artistic control? 🙄
She’s got a beautiful waist, but man her makeup makes her look waaaaay older than 31. I’d guess 41 easy.
I agree completely. 1000%
I don’t get how people think Kanye has “style.” What style? To me, style is about personality and fun and making people look confident and happy. Kanye and his “projects” always look miserable or uncomfortable at best. Who is telling this man he can dress? And her…just no. The eyes scream “I am 12 years old but let me tell you about real pain” and the outfit says “I am going with my family to the Sears portrait studio to have our holiday picture taken.”
Hahahah These photos are hysterical. Kanye is looking fitter these days. I hope he is t off his meds. And as bad as those clothes are, Julia west’s them well.
You’re very generous to her. It’s January in Paris and she’s half naked. They both look try-hard and silly. And she looks cold and vulnerable. He’s toxic.
I think Kim is laughing her sizeable ass off at this. Julia seems to have zero idea what she actually looks like. She also can barely string a few words together, podcast or not, and Kim is at least capable of communicating well. She also in general is flawless, while Julia looks like she got into Halloween paint from Walmart. She needs some “glam” if she wants to be comparable. Otherwise this just looks so desperate and weird on both of their parts. She’s the classic personality-less chameleon who is so ripe for a narcissist to ensnare. Kanye wants a blowup doll that just says yes! you’re a genius! on repeat, not a person.
I saw Julia in Uncut Gems and have been a fan ever since. I know she is just enjoying the ride for as long as it lasts and getting her bag out of it. She is far from an impressionable woman at this point.
These looks are all shades of fugly to me.
So, Diana had her Revenge Dress, and Kanye has Revenge Denim and Wellies.
Mmmkay, then.
Who told this man that he has style?
I work in fashion and I don’t see it at all.
Rarely have I seen two people look so ridiculous and try-hard.
And in the last photo Ye is wearing those crazy, ridiculous contact lenses.
So cutting edge!!
She seemed familiar to me even though I never heard of her, and this morning I realized it’s because her face, especially around the eyes, reminds me of Elizabeth Hurley. Anybody else see this? I think that’s what makes her style so jarring to me… Liz Hurley would not be caught dead in those too-long, too baggy denim highuggers.
The only reason people think Julia Fox looks better styled by Kanye than Kim did is because she’s a thin white woman. I said what i said, They all look ridiculous, and the clothes and styling is ugly.
Kim is a white woman though? And fairly thin, she just bought a fake ass.
Well Julia also bought a fake ass.. she even posted about when she and her BFF had matching BBL back in 2017…
Kim would like you to believe otherwise though, at least when it suits her.
I am kind of liking the red dress get up.
They’re both having a good time.Let them live!!! I think they’re cute together. She seems to have a sense of humor and a “ roll with the flow “ attitude,which must help Kanye feel calmer.She also doesn’t come with a family of black widow spider’s attaching themselves to him.
First of all why is it Julias job to keep him calm?
And btw he literally just physically attacked someone so I just dont see evidence of him being calm at the mo.. Whatever you think about the kardashian (and I dislike them intensely for their whole capitalistic opportunistic ways) its not on Kim that he goes around punching people. Again you are putting the responsibility on the women like he isn’t a grown ass man that needs to be held accountable for his own actions. Also men who are as misognistic as Kanye should never be described as harmless. Listen to Amber Rose.
She’s trying to be anything and everything he wants her to be.
She looks so uncomfortable and unnatural.
I’m embarrassed for her.
They both look like they’re headed to COMICON.