Kanye West & Julia Fox brought denim & ’90s vampire vibes to Paris Fashion Week

Days after Kanye West and Julia Fox met in Miami on New Year’s Eve, Kanye made her throw out her old wardrobe and he bought her a room full of clothes. Julia detailed the “gift” in her piece in Interview Magazine and she described it as “every girl’s dream.” I’ll admit that the idea of a man giving me a “shopping spree” or a closet full of new clothes is somewhat appealing, but not when it’s Kanye. When it’s Kanye, you know you’re just getting a room full of leather jogging pants, beige onesies, ‘80s style jean jackets and whatever Riccardo Tisci passive-aggressively designs for you. All that being said… um, Julia wears it better than Kim Kardashian! I hate that it’s a comparison, but it’s true. You can tell that Julia is a model and she’s used to doing funky styling.

So, now Kanye and Julia are in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. They were out and about this weekend. The his-and-her denim looks are from Sunday, when they were going in and out of the Ritz, and they attended the Kenzo Men’s show. Julia’s denim “cone bra” is certainly a look. Kanye is making her commit to that “bare midriff” look and I don’t really get it. She has a great figure, absolutely, and I wish I had her waist, but that style isn’t doing much for her.

Sunday night, they changed their clothes to ‘90s-Anne-Rice Fan Club looks, all black and red and leather and vinyl and BOOTS. Julia’s makeup is… something. It looks like the kind of eye makeup I did as a teenager because I didn’t understand eye liner and eye shadow. I have to give it to Julia, she’s absolutely having fun and she seems “up for anything.”