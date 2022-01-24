Will Buckingham Palace launch a ‘bullying investigation’ into Prince Andrew?

Last Friday, we discussed an interview with Charlotte Briggs, a former maid at Buckingham Palace. Briggs was one of the maids assigned to look after Prince Andrew following his divorce from Fergie, when he moved back into BP. Briggs claimed that none of the household staff wanted to look after Prince Andrew, because even back in the 1990s, he had a terrible reputation for tantrums, screaming and being generally lazy and awful. She detailed the 72 stuffed animals which had to be painstakingly arranged on his bed, and how he would call the maids to do tasks like “closing the curtain right beside him.” As I said, it’s pretty interesting that no one was calling for an investigation into Andrew’s treatment of staff, especially given the eagerness with which BP launched an investigation into the Duchess of Sussex’s treatment of staff. Well…

A former royal officer has called for Buckingham Palace to launch a probe into Prince Andrew over bullying claims – just like they did on Meghan. Paul Page, who worked in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 until 2004, alleges he personally made three separate complaints to palace officials. And he claims he is aware of “at least a dozen” other reports made by colleagues. Mr Page, whose revelations this week sparked a string of complaints about the prince, said: “Buckingham Palace launched a bullying investigation against Meghan last year after she was accused of wrongdoing. If it’s a fair organisation that looks after its staff, an investigation should be started to confirm whether or not Andrew is guilty of being a bully and of intimidating staff.” He alleges complaints he raised during his service were ignored because senior courtiers did not want to create a stir. Mr Page told the Sunday Mirror: “The Palace have a problem because there are instances and evidence of Prince Andrew being overbearing and verbally abusive.” Mr Page claimed there “must have been at least a dozen complaints” about bullying in the time he was there. He alleged: “It was well known in the palace, but no investigation was conducted by the royal household.” Mr Page claimed a colleague had been called a “fat lardy-a***d c***” by the prince after stopping a woman at the gates who had not been listed as an invited guest. He said: “Even the woman went bright red and said, ‘I’m really sorry’. Another time a woman got locked in and he came down f-ing and blinding and ranting.”

Yes, surely these complaints and stories are so specific, they cannot be ignored? These people are using their real names and telling their stories. If anything, their stories are a million times more credible than the “claims” against Meghan. After three years of smears, all that’s ever said about Meghan is that “she made someone cry” (how?) and that “she looked at someone” or “she sent an email early in the morning.” Compared to Prince Andrew regularly cursing out maids and protection officers, throwing tantrums about stuffed animals and being a racist douche constantly – not to mention raping victims of human trafficking – I think the only responsible and just thing would be for BP to launch an investigation.